30+ LIV Golfers Set For Hong Kong Open With Masters And Open Spots On The Line
It's another big week on the Asian Tour and The International Series with a stacked field once again assembled for the Hong Kong Open.
The historic championship dates back to 1959 and has been won by the likes of Peter Thomson, Greg Norman, Ian Woosnam, Bernhard Langer, Tom Watson, Jose Maria Olazabal, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.
For the first time, this year's Hong Kong Open champion will earn a spot in The Masters, as well as The Open, so there is a lot to play for as well as the International Series Rankings that award a LIV Golf card to the year-end leader.
Former LIV player Scott Vincent currently occupies the top position with three events remaining on the International Series schedule - this week's Hong Kong Open, the Singapore Open and Saudi International.
Patrick Reed defends the title he won last year, when he shot a 59 en-route to glory at Hong Kong Golf Club - just the second in Asian Tour history - and he will try and fend off 30 of his LIV Golf colleagues to raise the trophy again.
A number of LIV players who featured at last week's International Series Philippines have made the trip to Hong Kong, as well as plenty of others and the relegated Anthony Kim - who missed the cut last time out.
Bubba Watson was also due to play but recently withdrew due to a finger injury which required surgery.
Take a look at the 27 active LIV players teeing it up this week in Hong Kong, plus five reserves and two of this year's relegated players:
LIV Golfers in Hong Kong Open field:
- Talor Gooch
- Harold Varner III
- Graeme McDowell
- Kevin Na
- Adrian Meronk
- Dean Burmester
- Richard Bland
- Thomas Pieters
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Matt Jones
- Josele Ballester
- Jason Kokrak
- Sam Horsfield
- Danny Lee
- Charles Howell III
- Patrick Reed
- Tom McKibbin
- David Puig
- Martin Kaymer
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Paul Casey
- Chieh-po Lee
- Caleb Surratt
- Peter Uihlein
- Ben Campbell
- Anirban Lahiri
- Wade Ormsby (reserve)
- John Catlin (reserve)
- Ollie Schniderjans (reserve)
- Maximilian Rottluff (reserve)
- Minkyu Kim (reserve)
- Yubin Jang (relegated)
- Anthony Kim (relegated)
