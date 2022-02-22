Honda Classic Field 2022
The PGA Tour kick starts its Florida Swing with South Florida locals Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger topping the list of notables in the field
The PGA Tour moves coast to coast as we head to the sunshine state of Florida for the Honda Classic. The Champion course at PGA National is renowned as one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour and one of the best golf courses in Florida. It has played host to the 1983 Ryder Cup, 1987 PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship for 19 consecutive years from 1982 to 2000.
Matt Jones opened with a course record equalling 61 last year and rode the wave to a comfortable five stroke victory, his first in seven years. The Australian returns to defend his title, fresh from a T15 at the Genesis Invitational.
The Honda Classic finds itself squashed between the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational and with that, many of the leading players have opted for a rest. Only 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field this week, led by Open champion, Louis Oosthuizen (13). South Florida locals Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger also tee it up this week. Berger finished T4 in 2020 and was runner-up in 2015 whilst Koepka showed glimpses of his best at the Phoenix Open only to miss the cut the following week at the Genesis Invitational. Koepka, who is a four-time Major champion, recently described his decline in the Official World Golf Ranking as "embarrassing."
Two-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard is amongst the sponsor exemptions and makes his PGA Tour debut whilst Joaquin Niemann, who set the 36-hole scoring record on way to victory at the Genesis Invitational, also takes part.
All eyes will be on holes 15, 16 and 17, affectionally referred as ‘The Bear Trap’. As players walk off the 14th green, they are greeted by a plaque with poignant words from the Golden Bear ‘it should be won and lost right here’. If that’s not enough to put a lump in your throat then perhaps the eight-foot statue of a bear next to it will.
Ryan Palmer has the worst record at The Bear Trap, with 17 water balls and a cumulative score of 40-over par. In contrast, Russell Knox has the best record with a cumulative 6-under par. There is plenty of European Ryder Cup experience in the field this week, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Danny Willett all taking part; many of which reside in the Florida area.
HONDA CLASSIC FIELD 2022
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Barjon, Paul
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Cink, Stewart
- Compton, Erik
- Contini, Martin
- Cook, Austin
- Creel, Joshua
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gómez, Fabián
- Haas, Bill
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Padraig
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hodges, Lee
- Hojgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Jones, Matt
- Kang, Sung
- Kaymer, Martin
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knous, Jim
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Koepka, Brooks
- Koepka, Chase
- Kohles, Ben
- Kozan, Andrew
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, K.H.
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCumber, Tyler
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Taylor
- Morin, Alan
- Mullinax, Trey
- Murray, Grayson
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Noren, Alex
- Novak, Andrew
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Pereira, Mito
- Poston, J.T.
- Poulter, Ian
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Reed, Patrick
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Sigg, Greyson
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stanley, Kyle
- Steele, Brendan
- Stenson, Henrik
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Swafford, Hudson
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Uihlein, Peter
- van der Walt, Dawie
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Westwood, Lee
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wolff, Matthew
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
WHERE IS THE HONDA CLASSIC?
The Honda Classic will be played at the PGA National Resort and Spa. It has five courses with the tournament being played on the 'Champion Course'.
WHO WON THE HONDA CLASSIC LAST YEAR?
Matt Jones earned his first PGA Tour victory in seven years at the Honda Classic last year. The Australian opened with a course record equalling 61 and cruised to a five stroke victory.
WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE HONDA CLASSIC?
The overall purse for the tournament is $8 million, with the winner pocketing a smooth $1.4 million.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
