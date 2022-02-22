Honda Classic Field 2022

The PGA Tour moves coast to coast as we head to the sunshine state of Florida for the Honda Classic. The Champion course at PGA National is renowned as one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour and one of the best golf courses in Florida. It has played host to the 1983 Ryder Cup, 1987 PGA Championship and the Senior PGA Championship for 19 consecutive years from 1982 to 2000.

Matt Jones opened with a course record equalling 61 last year and rode the wave to a comfortable five stroke victory, his first in seven years. The Australian returns to defend his title, fresh from a T15 at the Genesis Invitational.

The Honda Classic finds itself squashed between the Genesis Invitational and Arnold Palmer Invitational and with that, many of the leading players have opted for a rest. Only 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking are in the field this week, led by Open champion, Louis Oosthuizen (13). South Florida locals Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger also tee it up this week. Berger finished T4 in 2020 and was runner-up in 2015 whilst Koepka showed glimpses of his best at the Phoenix Open only to miss the cut the following week at the Genesis Invitational. Koepka, who is a four-time Major champion, recently described his decline in the Official World Golf Ranking as "embarrassing."

Two-time DP World Tour winner Nicolai Hojgaard is amongst the sponsor exemptions and makes his PGA Tour debut whilst Joaquin Niemann, who set the 36-hole scoring record on way to victory at the Genesis Invitational, also takes part.

All eyes will be on holes 15, 16 and 17, affectionally referred as ‘The Bear Trap’. As players walk off the 14th green, they are greeted by a plaque with poignant words from the Golden Bear ‘it should be won and lost right here’. If that’s not enough to put a lump in your throat then perhaps the eight-foot statue of a bear next to it will.

Ryan Palmer has the worst record at The Bear Trap, with 17 water balls and a cumulative score of 40-over par. In contrast, Russell Knox has the best record with a cumulative 6-under par. There is plenty of European Ryder Cup experience in the field this week, with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Danny Willett all taking part; many of which reside in the Florida area.

HONDA CLASSIC FIELD 2022

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Barjon, Paul

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Cink, Stewart

Compton, Erik

Contini, Martin

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Garnett, Brice

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gómez, Fabián

Haas, Bill

Hagy, Brandon

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kang, Sung

Kaymer, Martin

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Koepka, Brooks

Koepka, Chase

Kohles, Ben

Kozan, Andrew

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, K.H.

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morin, Alan

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noh, Seung-Yul

Noren, Alex

Novak, Andrew

Oosthuizen, Louis

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Pereira, Mito

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Schwartzel, Charl

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stanley, Kyle

Steele, Brendan

Stenson, Henrik

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Walker, Jimmy

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Westwood, Lee

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

WHERE IS THE HONDA CLASSIC?

The Honda Classic will be played at the PGA National Resort and Spa. It has five courses with the tournament being played on the 'Champion Course'.

WHO WON THE HONDA CLASSIC LAST YEAR?

Matt Jones earned his first PGA Tour victory in seven years at the Honda Classic last year. The Australian opened with a course record equalling 61 and cruised to a five stroke victory.

WHAT IS THE PRIZE FUND AT THE HONDA CLASSIC?

The overall purse for the tournament is $8 million, with the winner pocketing a smooth $1.4 million.