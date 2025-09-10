Adam Scott Makes Huge Putter And Grip Changes Ahead Of BMW PGA Championship

After using a broom-handle putter for well over a decade, Adam Scott has made the surprise switch to a regular length putter at the BMW PGA Championship.

Playing a practice round at Wentworth Club, the Major winner revealed a notable gear change in his bag, the most eye-catching being a new L.A.B Golf putter with completely new specs to his previous gamer.

Previously, Scott had been using the L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max, opting to use a L.A.B Golf putter since 2019.

Being one of the first players to put the brand in the bag, he finished inside the top 50 for Strokes Gained: Putting from 2018 to 2024 on the PGA Tour; however a slump on the greens this season has seen him drop to 111th in that category, finishing the year 90th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Last featuring at the Wyndham Championship at the start of August, finishing T55, Scott took a month off from the game, returning to the DP World Tour with the new flatstick, specifically a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1i HS (Heel Shafted), a new model recently added to the L.A.B Golf range.

Reportedly, Scott actually helped design the putter head, with work on the OZ.1i range starting back in 2023. It's the first heel-shafted putter the company has ever created.

Grip-wise, Scott has opted for the Press Pistol 2 Degree, which has 2° of forward press built-in so that the Australian's hands can sit slightly in front of neutral.

Interestingly, Scott was also seen using the claw grip, a move that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has also implemented into his game over the past few seasons to much success.

Certainly, the move will be an interesting one to keep an eye on, especially as Scott hasn't used a regular length putter since the beginning of the 2011 PGA Tour season.

Introducing a broom-handle following the Sony Open in Hawaii of that year, Scott enjoyed many successes, including the 2013 Masters, where he wielded a 49-inch Scotty Cameron Futura X prototype.

Left - Scott during the 2011 Sony Open in Hawaii. Right- Scott during the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reason for the change to a broom-handle putter came down to the fact that Scott was struggling with rhythm in his putting stroke and, after his instructor Brad Malone suggested giving the putter a try, it stayed in the bag of the Major winner.

Throughout the last decade, though, the use of a broom-handle putter has been scrutinized and, in 2016, the anchored stroke used for the long putter was actually banned.

Multiple players continue to use the long-style of putter, though, albeit not in an anchoring style, with Lucas Glover crediting it for saving his putting after suffering with yips for a portion of his career.

Reverting to the L.A.B. Golf MEZZ.1 Max, the same model Scott previously used, Glover claimed the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship in back-to-back weeks on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Speaking at the John Deere Classic that year, Glover stated: "I needed a whole new idea. A whole new brain function. The other one (putter) obviously wasn’t working. I’ve been struggling with short putts for so long. Just thought I needed to teach myself to do something else, and it’s been working."