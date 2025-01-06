Hideki Matsuyama Breaks PGA Tour Scoring Record On Route To Winning The Sentry

Hideki Matsuyama set a new PGA Tour scoring record over 72 holes on his way to winning The Sentry by three strokes on Sunday.

The 2021 Masters champion carded a final round of 65 (-8) to finish the week on 35-under and break Cameron Smith's record by one shot. Smith had set the previous benchmark at the same tournament and course three years prior, but a birdie on the final hole for Matsuyama helped the Japanese golfer create more history.

Matsuyama's fourth round featured a hole-out eagle at the third before he extended an extraordinary record of consecutive birdies on the fifth hole by landing his 20th in succession.

A rare bogey before the turn gave runner-up, Collin Morikawa brief hope, but the American was struggling to generate any real momentum on the front side and watched helplessly as Matsuyama reeled off four birdies over the next five holes to reestablish complete control.

After three pars between the 13th and 15th holes, it looked as though the scoring record might evade Matsuyama, but the 32-year-old found gains at the 16th and 18th to stand alone and pick up his 11th PGA Tour title and third in the past 12 months.

Speaking via a translator immediately after the final putt had dropped, Matsuyama said: "I was able to have a great off-season and get a fresh start this week and play well this week, so it was a great way to start.

"I knew Collin was going to play good today, so I was going to say, hey, I'm going to shoot 10-under today, and that's the attitude I had today.

"That last putt, it felt like if I make it, then it's going to be the record, so I'm so happy that it went in."

While there was delight for Matsuyama, his Sunday playing partner Morikawa felt the sting of regret after starting the day trailing by one before his six-under 67.

The American said: "Just going through the shots I left out there. There was a good handful that I wish I could have back. When you don't get it done, that's where your mind goes to.

"I know there is a lot of positives, and it's going to take me a few hours or a day to get over it. It's just, how do you clean things up for four rounds?

"It's tough to win, and I've seen it over this kind of past year. And like I said, I love being in this position, this is a position you want to be in, I want to keep giving myself chances, I know they're going to come.

"When Zozo happened you just know if you keep knocking at the door and, you know, we're going to go on a roll pretty soon, it's just hopefully sooner rather than later."

Sungjae Im finished third on 29-under, four strokes ahead of Jhonattan Vegas in fourth. Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry, and Corey Conners all ended in a tie for fifth on 24-under-par.