Hideki Matsuyama Breaks PGA Tour Scoring Record On Route To Winning The Sentry
The 2021 Masters champion blew the field away at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course to win by three strokes and pick up the first PGA Tour trophy of 2025
Hideki Matsuyama set a new PGA Tour scoring record over 72 holes on his way to winning The Sentry by three strokes on Sunday.
The 2021 Masters champion carded a final round of 65 (-8) to finish the week on 35-under and break Cameron Smith's record by one shot. Smith had set the previous benchmark at the same tournament and course three years prior, but a birdie on the final hole for Matsuyama helped the Japanese golfer create more history.
Matsuyama's fourth round featured a hole-out eagle at the third before he extended an extraordinary record of consecutive birdies on the fifth hole by landing his 20th in succession.
A rare bogey before the turn gave runner-up, Collin Morikawa brief hope, but the American was struggling to generate any real momentum on the front side and watched helplessly as Matsuyama reeled off four birdies over the next five holes to reestablish complete control.
After three pars between the 13th and 15th holes, it looked as though the scoring record might evade Matsuyama, but the 32-year-old found gains at the 16th and 18th to stand alone and pick up his 11th PGA Tour title and third in the past 12 months.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Speaking via a translator immediately after the final putt had dropped, Matsuyama said: "I was able to have a great off-season and get a fresh start this week and play well this week, so it was a great way to start.
"I knew Collin was going to play good today, so I was going to say, hey, I'm going to shoot 10-under today, and that's the attitude I had today.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"That last putt, it felt like if I make it, then it's going to be the record, so I'm so happy that it went in."
While there was delight for Matsuyama, his Sunday playing partner Morikawa felt the sting of regret after starting the day trailing by one before his six-under 67.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
The American said: "Just going through the shots I left out there. There was a good handful that I wish I could have back. When you don't get it done, that's where your mind goes to.
"I know there is a lot of positives, and it's going to take me a few hours or a day to get over it. It's just, how do you clean things up for four rounds?
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
"It's tough to win, and I've seen it over this kind of past year. And like I said, I love being in this position, this is a position you want to be in, I want to keep giving myself chances, I know they're going to come.
"When Zozo happened you just know if you keep knocking at the door and, you know, we're going to go on a roll pretty soon, it's just hopefully sooner rather than later."
Sungjae Im finished third on 29-under, four strokes ahead of Jhonattan Vegas in fourth. Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry, and Corey Conners all ended in a tie for fifth on 24-under-par.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published
-
New York Vs The Bay: TGL Week One Preview
Ahead of the first-ever match in TGL, set to feature New York Golf Club against The Bay GC, here is all the key information you need...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published
-
A Spinning Green, Real Grass And Augusta National Sand - Some Of The Cool Things To Know About The TGL's SoFi Center
The TGL is set to open up a new world to the professional golf scene and, with an exciting few months in store, we've noted some cool aspects to look out for
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout
Discussions are already underway to alter the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs, with several ideas on the table ahead of possible changes in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Viktor Hovland Makes Eagle After Return Of Unique Swing Action At The Sentry
The former FedEx Cup champion had some moments of magic during The Sentry, but it was the resurfacing of his 'double-pump' golf swing that made viewers take note
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?
The TGL makes its debut in 2025 and, with the PGA Tour's biggest names featuring, there's a sizeable purse up for grabs in the coming months
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Could The PGA Tour Playoffs Be Changing? Recent Reports Claim It Might Be
The PGA Tour season has started and, according to a recent report by The Athletic, its season finale could be changing to a bracket-style system
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Is There A Cut At The Sentry?
The Sentry in Hawaii kicks-off the 2025 PGA Tour season and is also the first of the limited field Signature Events on the calendar
By Paul Higham Published