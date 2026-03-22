Fortinet Founders Cup Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Founder Cup's overall prize purse has been increased by $1 million from last year as Yealimi Noh defends her title at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club

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Yealimi Noh stands next to the Founders Cup after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour has returned to US shores after a three-week spell in Asia, and the Fortinet Founders Cup is the first stop on a short trip around the country's south-west corner.

But before that, there is the small matter of the LPGA Tour's latest $3 million event to deal with. The Founders Cup offered up a total of $3 million between 2021-2024, dropping to just $2 million last year as Yealimi Noh reigned supreme.

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The overall prize money payout is back up to its former number in 2026, with a cool $450,000 finding its way to the winner at the end of the tournament. That is before a number of different factors reduce how much money pro golfers really earn.

Ending the four-round tournament inside the top six will give players the best possible chance of picking up a six-figure payday, while simply making the cut should be good for almost $7,000.

Yealimi Noh gets sprayed with champagne

Yealimi Noh was sprayed with champagne after winning this tournament in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as the direct financial rewards, there are 500 Race To CME Globe points on the line for the winner and the chance to lock up playing rights for the coming seasons.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

FORTINET FOUNDERS CUP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$282,976

3rd

$205,279

4th

$158,799

5th

$127,816

6th

$104,576

7th

$87,534

8th

$76,690

9th

$76,690

10th

$68,944

11th

$58,097

12th

$54,223

13th

$50,815

14th

$47,717

15th

$44,928

16th

$42,449

17th

$40,282

18th

$38,422

19th

$36,873

20th

$35,633

21st

$34,395

22nd

$33,154

23rd

$31,916

24th

$30,675

25th

$29,592

26th

$28,508

27th

$27,421

28th

$26,337

29th

$25,253

30th

$24,324

31st

$23,394

32nd

$22,464

33rd

$21,534

34th

$20,604

35th

$19,831

36th

$19,056

37th

$18,283

38th

$17,507

39th

$16,731

40th

$16,112

41st

$15,493

42nd

$14,874

43rd

$14,252

44th

$13,634

45th

$13,169

46th

$12,704

47th

$12,239

48th

$11,774

49th

$11,309

50th

$10,844

51st

$10,536

52nd

$10,225

53rd

$9,914

54th

$9,606

55th

$9,295

56th

$8,984

57th

$8,676

58th

$8,365

59th

$8,058

60th

$7,747

61st

$7,593

62nd

$7,436

63rd

$7,282

64th

$7,128

65th

$6,971

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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