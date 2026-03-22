Fortinet Founders Cup Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The Founder Cup's overall prize purse has been increased by $1 million from last year as Yealimi Noh defends her title at Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club
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The LPGA Tour has returned to US shores after a three-week spell in Asia, and the Fortinet Founders Cup is the first stop on a short trip around the country's south-west corner.
Sharon Heights Golf & Country Club in Menlo Park, California is the site of this week's event, with the LPGA Tour moving on to Arizona and Nevada before returning to California in mid-April.
But before that, there is the small matter of the LPGA Tour's latest $3 million event to deal with. The Founders Cup offered up a total of $3 million between 2021-2024, dropping to just $2 million last year as Yealimi Noh reigned supreme.Article continues below
The overall prize money payout is back up to its former number in 2026, with a cool $450,000 finding its way to the winner at the end of the tournament. That is before a number of different factors reduce how much money pro golfers really earn.
Ending the four-round tournament inside the top six will give players the best possible chance of picking up a six-figure payday, while simply making the cut should be good for almost $7,000.
As well as the direct financial rewards, there are 500 Race To CME Globe points on the line for the winner and the chance to lock up playing rights for the coming seasons.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Fortinet Founders Cup based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
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FORTINET FOUNDERS CUP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$282,976
3rd
$205,279
4th
$158,799
5th
$127,816
6th
$104,576
7th
$87,534
8th
$76,690
9th
$76,690
10th
$68,944
11th
$58,097
12th
$54,223
13th
$50,815
14th
$47,717
15th
$44,928
16th
$42,449
17th
$40,282
18th
$38,422
19th
$36,873
20th
$35,633
21st
$34,395
22nd
$33,154
23rd
$31,916
24th
$30,675
25th
$29,592
26th
$28,508
27th
$27,421
28th
$26,337
29th
$25,253
30th
$24,324
31st
$23,394
32nd
$22,464
33rd
$21,534
34th
$20,604
35th
$19,831
36th
$19,056
37th
$18,283
38th
$17,507
39th
$16,731
40th
$16,112
41st
$15,493
42nd
$14,874
43rd
$14,252
44th
$13,634
45th
$13,169
46th
$12,704
47th
$12,239
48th
$11,774
49th
$11,309
50th
$10,844
51st
$10,536
52nd
$10,225
53rd
$9,914
54th
$9,606
55th
$9,295
56th
$8,984
57th
$8,676
58th
$8,365
59th
$8,058
60th
$7,747
61st
$7,593
62nd
$7,436
63rd
$7,282
64th
$7,128
65th
$6,971
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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