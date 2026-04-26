Volvo China Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Adrian Otaegui led by one with a round to play of the penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Asian Swing, where the prize money purse has increased by $200,000 from last year
Mike Hall
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After almost a month away, the DP World Tour has returned and the Volvo China Open has kicked off a non-stop stretch until the US Open in June.
From now until then, every player involved with the European circuit will be aiming to further their prospects in terms of long-term security at this level or by earning one of the 10 dual cards that opens up doors on the PGA Tour.
In the meantime, those who made the cut this week will simply be aiming to win the Volvo China Open title and secure the handful of perks on the line at Enhance Anting Golf Club.
For example, whoever comes out on top will put themselves in contention for an exemption into the PGA Championship next month, with the Asian Swing champion clinching that spot. After the Volvo China Open, only the Turkish Airlines Open remains in the Asian Swing.
Then there is the small matter of 585 Race To Dubai points, too, and a two-year exemption (beyond the current season) on the DP World Tour.
But the main reward up for grabs later on today is the handsome prize money payout, which has been increased from $2.55 million last year to $2.75 million in 2026.
The winner will earn over $450,000 - before various factors reduce how much they really see - while the runner-up is set to bank in excess of $300,000. Each of the top five should walk away with a six-figure check.
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With one round to play, Adrian Otaegui held a one-shot advantage over Bernd Wiesberger following a 62 on Saturday. Ashun Wu, who won the title in 2025, is nine back on seven under.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Volvo China Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
VOLVO CHINA OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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