Volvo China Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

After almost a month away, the DP World Tour has returned and the Volvo China Open has kicked off a non-stop stretch until the US Open in June.

From now until then, every player involved with the European circuit will be aiming to further their prospects in terms of long-term security at this level or by earning one of the 10 dual cards that opens up doors on the PGA Tour.

In the meantime, those who made the cut this week will simply be aiming to win the Volvo China Open title and secure the handful of perks on the line at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

For example, whoever comes out on top will put themselves in contention for an exemption into the PGA Championship next month, with the Asian Swing champion clinching that spot. After the Volvo China Open, only the Turkish Airlines Open remains in the Asian Swing.

Then there is the small matter of 585 Race To Dubai points, too, and a two-year exemption (beyond the current season) on the DP World Tour.

A spot at the PGA Championship is on the line for whoever tops the Asian Swing standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the main reward up for grabs later on today is the handsome prize money payout, which has been increased from $2.55 million last year to $2.75 million in 2026.

The winner will earn over $450,000 - before various factors reduce how much they really see - while the runner-up is set to bank in excess of $300,000. Each of the top five should walk away with a six-figure check.

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With one round to play, Adrian Otaegui held a one-shot advantage over Bernd Wiesberger following a 62 on Saturday. Ashun Wu, who won the title in 2025, is nine back on seven under.

Ashun Wu won the title a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Volvo China Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

VOLVO CHINA OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN