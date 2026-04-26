Volvo China Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Adrian Otaegui led by one with a round to play of the penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Asian Swing, where the prize money purse has increased by $200,000 from last year

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Adrian Otaegui at the Volvo China Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After almost a month away, the DP World Tour has returned and the Volvo China Open has kicked off a non-stop stretch until the US Open in June.

In the meantime, those who made the cut this week will simply be aiming to win the Volvo China Open title and secure the handful of perks on the line at Enhance Anting Golf Club.

For example, whoever comes out on top will put themselves in contention for an exemption into the PGA Championship next month, with the Asian Swing champion clinching that spot. After the Volvo China Open, only the Turkish Airlines Open remains in the Asian Swing.

Then there is the small matter of 585 Race To Dubai points, too, and a two-year exemption (beyond the current season) on the DP World Tour.

A general view of the Wanamaker Trophy - the prize for winning the PGA Championship

A spot at the PGA Championship is on the line for whoever tops the Asian Swing standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But the main reward up for grabs later on today is the handsome prize money payout, which has been increased from $2.55 million last year to $2.75 million in 2026.

The winner will earn over $450,000 - before various factors reduce how much they really see - while the runner-up is set to bank in excess of $300,000. Each of the top five should walk away with a six-figure check.

With one round to play, Adrian Otaegui held a one-shot advantage over Bernd Wiesberger following a 62 on Saturday. Ashun Wu, who won the title in 2025, is nine back on seven under.

Ashun Wu holds up the Volvo China Open trophy after winning in 2025

Ashun Wu won the title a year ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Volvo China Open based on 70 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

VOLVO CHINA OPEN PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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