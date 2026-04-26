'Shameful' - Social Media Reacts To Late Final Round TV Coverage Of Chevron Championship

There was no TV coverage of the opening holes of the final group on Sunday at the Major, which led to a social media backlash

Mike Hall's avatar
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Nelly Korda takes a shot
Fans were upset they couldn't watch the opening holes of Nelly Korda's final round at the tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chevron Championship is only the second Major in both men’s and women’s golf so far this year.

However, the TV coverage of both it and the Major that preceded it, The Masters, has attracted criticism.

At The Masters, where Rory McIlroy claimed back-to-back titles, the CBS Sports broadcast of the final round received criticism online throughout, with shots and holes missed and the coverage seemingly behind proceedings at times.

To make matters worse, on the 72nd hole, camera operators seemingly lost track of the location of McIlroy’s ball, before the angle used to show his winning putt ensured it was impossible to see if he’d actually holed it.

Just two weeks on from that controversy, attention has turned to the first women’s Major of the year, which comes from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston for the first time.

This time, the criticism wasn't so much focused on the quality of the coverage, but on the lack of it, with the final group's opening holes on Sunday not broadcast.

Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit and Ruoning Yin began the final round at 12.08pm EDT.

However, golf fans hoping to see if Korda, who led by five, would make a strong start in her bid for a second Chevron Championship title were left disappointed with no TV coverage as the trio began.

Patty Tavatanakit

Patty Tavatanakit was in the final group with Korda and Ruoning Yin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, it was almost an hour and a half before the first broadcast of the day, from Peacock, began, at 1.30pm EDT, with NBC’s coverage beginning 30 minutes later.

Considering the stakes, with not only a Major title on the line but the chance for Korda to take the World No.1 spot and claim prize money of $1,350,000, that left many frustrated, with some airing their thoughts on social media.

The women’s game has never been bigger, with a record Chevron Championship purse of $9m on offer this week, and Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols questioned on X how the situation was allowed to happen in 2026.

She wasn’t the only one to question the move, with several replies also voicing their frustrations.

One fan suggested those with streaming rights shouldn't limit their coverage, asking: "Is it so much to ask that you stream as much of it as you can?"

Another questioned the financial viability, writing: "It is sad but reality is there is no money in it so the networks don't do it."

One fan described the situation as "frustrating" and added the broadcasters "are not growing the game."

Meanwhile, others described the move as "insanity" and "shameful"...

One reply even said there was little excuse given the Chevron Championship is not up against one of the biggest men's events this week...

NUCLR Golf was another prominent X account to question the decision, asking if it is acceptable to miss the opening holes of the final group.

Again, many replies suggested the move was far from popular, with one claiming the huge purse shows the broadcasters got it wrong...

Other replies wondered why the coverage couldn't have been streamed elsewhere...

One reply stated the move showed a lack of respect for the women's game...

Meanwhile, another laid the blame firmly at the door of the LPGA Tour and its commissioner...

Given the strength of feeling on social media, it will be interesting to see if there is a change before the next women's Major in the schedule, the US Women's Open, which takes place between June 4th and June 7th at Riviera Country Club.

What do you think? Should there have been TV coverage as the final group teed it up on Sunday? Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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