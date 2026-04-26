'Shameful' - Social Media Reacts To Late Final Round TV Coverage Of Chevron Championship

The Chevron Championship is only the second Major in both men’s and women’s golf so far this year.

However, the TV coverage of both it and the Major that preceded it, The Masters, has attracted criticism.

At The Masters, where Rory McIlroy claimed back-to-back titles, the CBS Sports broadcast of the final round received criticism online throughout, with shots and holes missed and the coverage seemingly behind proceedings at times.

To make matters worse, on the 72nd hole, camera operators seemingly lost track of the location of McIlroy’s ball, before the angle used to show his winning putt ensured it was impossible to see if he’d actually holed it.

Just two weeks on from that controversy, attention has turned to the first women’s Major of the year, which comes from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston for the first time.

This time, the criticism wasn't so much focused on the quality of the coverage, but on the lack of it, with the final group's opening holes on Sunday not broadcast.

Nelly Korda, Patty Tavatanakit and Ruoning Yin began the final round at 12.08pm EDT.

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However, golf fans hoping to see if Korda, who led by five, would make a strong start in her bid for a second Chevron Championship title were left disappointed with no TV coverage as the trio began.

Patty Tavatanakit was in the final group with Korda and Ruoning Yin (Image credit: Getty Images)

In fact, it was almost an hour and a half before the first broadcast of the day, from Peacock, began, at 1.30pm EDT, with NBC’s coverage beginning 30 minutes later.

Considering the stakes, with not only a Major title on the line but the chance for Korda to take the World No.1 spot and claim prize money of $1,350,000, that left many frustrated, with some airing their thoughts on social media.

The women’s game has never been bigger, with a record Chevron Championship purse of $9m on offer this week, and Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols questioned on X how the situation was allowed to happen in 2026.

Nelly Korda holds a commanding 5-shot lead at the Chevron Championship. A victory today would move her to No. 1 in the world and give her three major championship titles.The final group (threesomes?!?) goes off at 12:08 ET today, but fans won't be able to watch any golf until… pic.twitter.com/QVdphWRe5BApril 26, 2026

She wasn’t the only one to question the move, with several replies also voicing their frustrations.

One fan suggested those with streaming rights shouldn't limit their coverage, asking: "Is it so much to ask that you stream as much of it as you can?"

If you have streaming rights to a sporting event, is it so much to ask that you stream as much of it as you can?April 26, 2026

Another questioned the financial viability, writing: "It is sad but reality is there is no money in it so the networks don't do it."

It is sad but reality is there is no money it so the networks don’t do it. Nelly is awesome, but not enough to bring the crowds. Looks like about 16 Americans made the cut. Could that be part of the issue?April 26, 2026

One fan described the situation as "frustrating" and added the broadcasters "are not growing the game."

And that right there is why more people don't tune in. Peacock/NBC doesn't care enough to have full coverage and won't stream to non-cable customers if the broadcast was on their Golf Channel. Frustrating. They are not growing the game.April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, others described the move as "insanity" and "shameful"...

This is insanity. The LPGA can't get it right even when the problem is obvious. Good news is threesome play will mean we only miss 2 or 3 holes. SMHApril 26, 2026

Shameful you can’t watch @lpga majors for more than the end of the leaders’ final round. They can’t wonder why growth isn’t coming when you do that. The product is INCREDIBLE, you just have to show it!April 26, 2026

One reply even said there was little excuse given the Chevron Championship is not up against one of the biggest men's events this week...

Normally the lpga is up against a bigger men's tournament but that's not the case this week. Yet another reason why there should be more air timeApril 26, 2026

NUCLR Golf was another prominent X account to question the decision, asking if it is acceptable to miss the opening holes of the final group.

Again, many replies suggested the move was far from popular, with one claiming the huge purse shows the broadcasters got it wrong...

It's completely unreasonable and de-legitimizes the actual league, sport, players and championship. It's a 9 million dollar purse! MANY other sports, worth nothing, are shown in over abundance. The old, white man guard, must be de-railed.April 26, 2026

Other replies wondered why the coverage couldn't have been streamed elsewhere...

Agreed. This is a major. Even if the LPGA streams free through their web site. Gotta make it available.April 26, 2026

Should be put on the YouTube channel of the host broadcaster or streaming service. No excuse in 2026.April 26, 2026

All tournaments need to change distribution of their content. TV networks are awful at it. We have the capability to make it easily available. Don’t have to go full blown Masters App, but it could be done.April 26, 2026

One reply stated the move showed a lack of respect for the women's game...

It's an absolute joke as always, the lack of respect for the women's game is utterly disgraceful. Yet they will show hours of a meaningless 2man pro Am style tournament... ALL majors for both Men and Women should have FULL air time for the event..April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, another laid the blame firmly at the door of the LPGA Tour and its commissioner...

It’s a Major, completely unacceptable, but the blame needs to be on the commissioner and execs of the LPGA.April 26, 2026

Given the strength of feeling on social media, it will be interesting to see if there is a change before the next women's Major in the schedule, the US Women's Open, which takes place between June 4th and June 7th at Riviera Country Club.

What do you think? Should there have been TV coverage as the final group teed it up on Sunday? Feel free to give your thoughts in the comments.