RBC Heritage Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event of the year has featured a slightly larger field than normal and no cut, giving each pro involved a shot at a huge payout
Mike Hall
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
With Rory McIlroy's second Masters victory now feeling like a distant memory, many of his rivals last week have been attempting to ease the sting of defeat with a win at the RBC Heritage.
Finding success at Harbour Town Golf Links is certainly worth it, too, given the South Carolina course is one of the most iconic layouts on tour - and the winner receives that cool red plaid jacket.
In addition to those perks is the significant prize money payout on offer. Given the RBC Heritage is a Signature Event, there is a total of $20 million on offer - not far off the payout on the line at Augusta National last week.
Therefore, whoever comes out on top later today will scoop a massive $3.6 million, the same as Justin Thomas a year ago, before plenty of that disappears, thus affecting how much pro golfers really earn from tournaments.
With one round to play, Matt Fitzpatrick had a three-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, with both players looking for their second title at the event.
Second and third place at Harbour Town are both lucrative as well, with $2.16 million for finishing runner-up and $1.36 million up for grabs in third.
Plus, because the RBC Heritage is not a player-hosted event, there was not a cut on Friday and every player who completes the four rounds will pick up a pay check for at least $30,000.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
From a non-financial point of view, there are also an increased number of FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner (700) as well as almost 70 OWGR earned by the champion.
Below is the maximum prize money breakdown for each position at the RBC Heritage based on 80 players being involved and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament is completed.
RBC HERITAGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$960,000
5th
$795,000
6th
$715,000
7th
$665,000
8th
$615,000
9th
$575,000
10th
$535,000
11th
$495,000
12th
$455,000
13th
$415,000
14th
$375,000
15th
$352,000
16th
$332,000
17th
$312,000
18th
$292,000
19th
$272,000
20th
$252,000
21st
$232,000
22nd
$217,000
23rd
$202,000
24th
$187,000
25th
$172,000
26th
$158,000
27th
$150,000
28th
$143,000
29th
$137,000
30th
$131,000
31st
$125,000
32nd
$119,000
33rd
$114,000
34th
$109,000
35th
$104,000
36th
$99,000
37th
$94,000
38th
$89,000
39th
$84,000
40th
$80,000
41st
$76,000
42nd
$72,000
43rd
$68,000
44th
$64,000
45th
$60,000
46th
$57,000
47th
$54,000
48th
$52,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$48,000
51st
$47,000
52nd
$46,000
53rd
$45,000
54th
$44,000
55th
$43,000
56th
$42,000
57th
$41,000
58th
$40,000
59th
$39,500
60th
$39,000
61st
$38,500
62nd
$38,000
63rd
$37,500
64th
$37,000
65th
$36,500
66th
$36,000
67th
$35,500
68th
$35,000
69th
$34,750
70th
$34,500
71st
$34,250
72nd
$34,000
73rd
$33,750
74th
$33,500
75th
$33,250
76th
$33,000
77th
$32,750
78th
$32,500
79th
$32,250
80th
$32,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.