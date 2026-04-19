RBC Heritage Full Prize Money Payout 2026

With Rory McIlroy's second Masters victory now feeling like a distant memory, many of his rivals last week have been attempting to ease the sting of defeat with a win at the RBC Heritage.

Finding success at Harbour Town Golf Links is certainly worth it, too, given the South Carolina course is one of the most iconic layouts on tour - and the winner receives that cool red plaid jacket.

In addition to those perks is the significant prize money payout on offer. Given the RBC Heritage is a Signature Event, there is a total of $20 million on offer - not far off the payout on the line at Augusta National last week.

Justin Thomas won the title a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

Therefore, whoever comes out on top later today will scoop a massive $3.6 million, the same as Justin Thomas a year ago, before plenty of that disappears, thus affecting how much pro golfers really earn from tournaments.

With one round to play, Matt Fitzpatrick had a three-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, with both players looking for their second title at the event.

Second and third place at Harbour Town are both lucrative as well, with $2.16 million for finishing runner-up and $1.36 million up for grabs in third.

The tournament is held at Harbour Town (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, because the RBC Heritage is not a player-hosted event, there was not a cut on Friday and every player who completes the four rounds will pick up a pay check for at least $30,000.

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From a non-financial point of view, there are also an increased number of FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner (700) as well as almost 70 OWGR earned by the champion.

Below is the maximum prize money breakdown for each position at the RBC Heritage based on 80 players being involved and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament is completed.

RBC HERITAGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN