RBC Heritage Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The PGA Tour's fourth Signature Event of the year has featured a slightly larger field than normal and no cut, giving each pro involved a shot at a huge payout

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Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage
Matt Fitzpatrick was in contention with a round to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

With Rory McIlroy's second Masters victory now feeling like a distant memory, many of his rivals last week have been attempting to ease the sting of defeat with a win at the RBC Heritage.

Justin Thomas smiles with the tournament trophy and plaid tartan jacket after his playoff victory in the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links

Justin Thomas won the title a year ago

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Therefore, whoever comes out on top later today will scoop a massive $3.6 million, the same as Justin Thomas a year ago, before plenty of that disappears, thus affecting how much pro golfers really earn from tournaments.

With one round to play, Matt Fitzpatrick had a three-shot advantage over Scottie Scheffler, with both players looking for their second title at the event.

Second and third place at Harbour Town are both lucrative as well, with $2.16 million for finishing runner-up and $1.36 million up for grabs in third.

Harbour Town Golf Links 18th hole general view

The tournament is held at Harbour Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, because the RBC Heritage is not a player-hosted event, there was not a cut on Friday and every player who completes the four rounds will pick up a pay check for at least $30,000.

From a non-financial point of view, there are also an increased number of FedEx Cup points on offer to the winner (700) as well as almost 70 OWGR earned by the champion.

Below is the maximum prize money breakdown for each position at the RBC Heritage based on 80 players being involved and before ties are taken into account. The full list will be updated once the tournament is completed.

RBC HERITAGE PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$795,000

6th

$715,000

7th

$665,000

8th

$615,000

9th

$575,000

10th

$535,000

11th

$495,000

12th

$455,000

13th

$415,000

14th

$375,000

15th

$352,000

16th

$332,000

17th

$312,000

18th

$292,000

19th

$272,000

20th

$252,000

21st

$232,000

22nd

$217,000

23rd

$202,000

24th

$187,000

25th

$172,000

26th

$158,000

27th

$150,000

28th

$143,000

29th

$137,000

30th

$131,000

31st

$125,000

32nd

$119,000

33rd

$114,000

34th

$109,000

35th

$104,000

36th

$99,000

37th

$94,000

38th

$89,000

39th

$84,000

40th

$80,000

41st

$76,000

42nd

$72,000

43rd

$68,000

44th

$64,000

45th

$60,000

46th

$57,000

47th

$54,000

48th

$52,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$48,000

51st

$47,000

52nd

$46,000

53rd

$45,000

54th

$44,000

55th

$43,000

56th

$42,000

57th

$41,000

58th

$40,000

59th

$39,500

60th

$39,000

61st

$38,500

62nd

$38,000

63rd

$37,500

64th

$37,000

65th

$36,500

66th

$36,000

67th

$35,500

68th

$35,000

69th

$34,750

70th

$34,500

71st

$34,250

72nd

$34,000

73rd

$33,750

74th

$33,500

75th

$33,250

76th

$33,000

77th

$32,750

78th

$32,500

79th

$32,250

80th

$32,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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