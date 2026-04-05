The inaugural Aramco Championship sees LPGA Tour and LET players compete in the co-sanctioned event, which is being held at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The event is part of the PIF Global Series (previously the Aramco Team Series) and began with a field of 120.

Unlike previous years of the PIF Global Series, for 2026, its events see players competing over four days of strokeplay instead of the team-plus-individual format.

At the halfway stage of the event, the top 65 and ties made the cut, with players needing to be on seven over or better after 36 holes amid windy conditions in Nevada.

For those who did enough to guarantee participation over all 72 holes, there is a substantial payout on offer, with the overall purse set at $4m.

That’s $1m more than the two previous highest purses so far on the LPGA Tour this season, at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Fortinet Founders Cup.

Shadow Creek hosts the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Majors aside, only the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which was held in February and won by Charley Hull, offered more on the LET this season, with $5m available at that event.

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After three rounds of the Aramco Championship, Lauren Coughlin led by two, leaving her best-placed to claim the first prize of $600,000.

Nelly Korda, who has one win and two runner-up finishes this season, was Coughlin's nearest rival after the third round.

As well as the substantial payout, there are also points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the LPGA Tour’s Race to CME Globe and Rolex World Ranking points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2026 Aramco Championship before ties are taken into account.

Aramco Championship Prize Money Payout 2026