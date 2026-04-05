Aramco Championship Prize Money Payout 2026
A huge payout is on offer at the Aramco Championship as players compete at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas
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The inaugural Aramco Championship sees LPGA Tour and LET players compete in the co-sanctioned event, which is being held at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
The event is part of the PIF Global Series (previously the Aramco Team Series) and began with a field of 120.
Unlike previous years of the PIF Global Series, for 2026, its events see players competing over four days of strokeplay instead of the team-plus-individual format.
At the halfway stage of the event, the top 65 and ties made the cut, with players needing to be on seven over or better after 36 holes amid windy conditions in Nevada.
For those who did enough to guarantee participation over all 72 holes, there is a substantial payout on offer, with the overall purse set at $4m.
That’s $1m more than the two previous highest purses so far on the LPGA Tour this season, at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Fortinet Founders Cup.
Meanwhile, Majors aside, only the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which was held in February and won by Charley Hull, offered more on the LET this season, with $5m available at that event.
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After three rounds of the Aramco Championship, Lauren Coughlin led by two, leaving her best-placed to claim the first prize of $600,000.
Nelly Korda, who has one win and two runner-up finishes this season, was Coughlin's nearest rival after the third round.
As well as the substantial payout, there are also points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the LPGA Tour’s Race to CME Globe and Rolex World Ranking points available.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2026 Aramco Championship before ties are taken into account.
Aramco Championship Prize Money Payout 2026
Position
Prize Money
1st
$600,000
2nd
$369,405
3rd
$267,977
4th
$207,301
5th
$166,855
6th
$136,517
7th
$114,270
8th
$100,114
9th
$90,001
10th
$81,910
11th
$75,841
12th
$70,785
13th
$66,335
14th
$62,292
15th
$58,650
16th
$55,415
17th
$52,585
18th
$50,157
19th
$48,136
20th
$46,516
21st
$44,900
22nd
$43,280
23rd
$41,664
24th
$40,045
25th
$38,630
26th
$37,215
27th
$35,796
28th
$34,381
29th
$32,967
30th
$31,753
31st
$30,539
32nd
$29,325
33rd
$28,111
34th
$26,897
35th
$25,889
36th
$24,876
37th
$23,876
38th
$22,854
39th
$21,841
40th
$21,033
41st
$20,225
42nd
$19,417
43rd
$18,606
44th
$17,798
45th
$17,191
46th
$16,584
47th
$15,977
48th
$15,370
49th
$14,763
50th
$14,156
51st
$13,754
52nd
$13,348
53rd
$12,942
54th
$12,540
55th
$12,134
56th
$11,728
57th
$11,326
58th
$10,921
59th
$10,519
60th
$10,113
61st
$9,912
62nd
$9,907
63rd
$9,506
64th
$9,305
65th
$9,100
66th
$8,899
67th
$8,698
68th
$8,493
69th
$8,292
70th
$8,091
71st
$7,990
72nd
$7,886
73rd
$7,785
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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