Aramco Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

A huge payout is on offer at the Aramco Championship as players compete at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas

Mike Hall's avatar
By
published
Lauren Coughlin during the Aramco Championship
Lauren Coughlin led with one round to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The inaugural Aramco Championship sees LPGA Tour and LET players compete in the co-sanctioned event, which is being held at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Unlike previous years of the PIF Global Series, for 2026, its events see players competing over four days of strokeplay instead of the team-plus-individual format.

At the halfway stage of the event, the top 65 and ties made the cut, with players needing to be on seven over or better after 36 holes amid windy conditions in Nevada.

For those who did enough to guarantee participation over all 72 holes, there is a substantial payout on offer, with the overall purse set at $4m.

That’s $1m more than the two previous highest purses so far on the LPGA Tour this season, at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Fortinet Founders Cup.

The ninth at Shadow Creek

Shadow Creek hosts the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Majors aside, only the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which was held in February and won by Charley Hull, offered more on the LET this season, with $5m available at that event.

After three rounds of the Aramco Championship, Lauren Coughlin led by two, leaving her best-placed to claim the first prize of $600,000.

Nelly Korda, who has one win and two runner-up finishes this season, was Coughlin's nearest rival after the third round.

As well as the substantial payout, there are also points for the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and the LPGA Tour’s Race to CME Globe and Rolex World Ranking points available.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2026 Aramco Championship before ties are taken into account.

Aramco Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$600,000

2nd

$369,405

3rd

$267,977

4th

$207,301

5th

$166,855

6th

$136,517

7th

$114,270

8th

$100,114

9th

$90,001

10th

$81,910

11th

$75,841

12th

$70,785

13th

$66,335

14th

$62,292

15th

$58,650

16th

$55,415

17th

$52,585

18th

$50,157

19th

$48,136

20th

$46,516

21st

$44,900

22nd

$43,280

23rd

$41,664

24th

$40,045

25th

$38,630

26th

$37,215

27th

$35,796

28th

$34,381

29th

$32,967

30th

$31,753

31st

$30,539

32nd

$29,325

33rd

$28,111

34th

$26,897

35th

$25,889

36th

$24,876

37th

$23,876

38th

$22,854

39th

$21,841

40th

$21,033

41st

$20,225

42nd

$19,417

43rd

$18,606

44th

$17,798

45th

$17,191

46th

$16,584

47th

$15,977

48th

$15,370

49th

$14,763

50th

$14,156

51st

$13,754

52nd

$13,348

53rd

$12,942

54th

$12,540

55th

$12,134

56th

$11,728

57th

$11,326

58th

$10,921

59th

$10,519

60th

$10,113

61st

$9,912

62nd

$9,907

63rd

$9,506

64th

$9,305

65th

$9,100

66th

$8,899

67th

$8,698

68th

$8,493

69th

$8,292

70th

$8,091

71st

$7,990

72nd

$7,886

73rd

$7,785

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.