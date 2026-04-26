Chevron Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A record purse is on offer at the first women’s Major of the year, which comes from a new venue, Memorial Park Golf Course

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Nelly Korda at the Chevron Championship
Nelly Korda had a commanding lead with 18 holes remaining
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Major of the women’s golf season is the Chevron Championship.

This year, the event is being held at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston following a three-year run at the Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods.

The course is no stranger to hosting big events, and is perhaps best known as the venue for the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

One thing the course lacks is a body of water at the 18th, but with the winner expected to take a dip in the pond, tournament organizers have installed a makeshift pool to the right-hand side of the green to prolong the tradition this week.

A year ago, Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title, emerging the winner of a five-way playoff before taking her celebratory plunge.

Mao Saigo with the Chevron Championship trophy

Mao Saigo won a playoff in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The victory gave her plenty of eye-catching perks, including a lifetime exemption to the event, while she also banked prize money of $1.2m from the overall purse of $8m.

This year, there’s even more at stake, with the purse increased to $9m. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in the tournament, with a purse of $3.1m just five years ago.

The winner in 2026 will earn $1.35m, before various factors reduce how much they really see, with any solo runner-up set for a payday of $848,931. Meanwhile, even any player finishing solo 21st will be enough to earn a six-figure payout.

All 72 players who made the cut will be in for some prize money, while, unlike in most tournaments, even those who missed out earn a $1,000 stipend.

At the 54-hole stage of the tournament, 2024 champion Nelly Korda had taken control of events, leading Patty Tavatanakit by five in pursuit of her third Major title. Will she claim the top prize after the final putt on Sunday evening?

Whoever wins the event will also claim 650 Race To CME Globe points and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Chevron Championship based on the original cut line of 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Payout

1st

$1,350,000

2nd

$848,931

3rd

$615,837

4th

$476,398

5th

$383,446

6th

$313,730

7th

$262,605

8th

$230,071

9th

$206,830

10th

$188,239

11th

$174,291

12th

$162,669

13th

$152,445

14th

$143,151

15th

$134,784

16th

$127,347

17th

$120,847

18th

$115,267

19th

$110,618

20th

$106,899

21st

$103,186

22nd

$99,463

23rd

$95,750

24th

$92,026

25th

$88,776

26th

$85,526

27th

$82,265

28th

$79,010

29th

$75,759

30th

$72,972

31st

$70,179

32nd

$67,392

33rd

$64,605

34th

$61,812

35th

$59,493

36th

$57,168

37th

$54,849

38th

$52,519

39th

$50,194

40th

$48,338

41st

$46,481

42nd

$44,625

43rd

$42,758

44th

$40,901

45th

$39,507

46th

$38,109

47th

$36,715

48th

$35,321

49th

$33,927

50th

$32,534

51st

$31,608

52nd

$30,677

53rd

$29,741

54th

$28,821

55th

$27,885

56th

$26,954

57th

$26,028

58th

$25,097

59th

$24,171

60th

$23,241

61st

$22,778

62nd

$22,305

63rd

$21,847

64th

$21,384

65th

$20,911

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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