Chevron Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
A record purse is on offer at the first women’s Major of the year, which comes from a new venue, Memorial Park Golf Course
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The first Major of the women’s golf season is the Chevron Championship.
This year, the event is being held at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston following a three-year run at the Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods.
The course is no stranger to hosting big events, and is perhaps best known as the venue for the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.
One thing the course lacks is a body of water at the 18th, but with the winner expected to take a dip in the pond, tournament organizers have installed a makeshift pool to the right-hand side of the green to prolong the tradition this week.
A year ago, Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title, emerging the winner of a five-way playoff before taking her celebratory plunge.
The victory gave her plenty of eye-catching perks, including a lifetime exemption to the event, while she also banked prize money of $1.2m from the overall purse of $8m.
This year, there’s even more at stake, with the purse increased to $9m. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in the tournament, with a purse of $3.1m just five years ago.
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The winner in 2026 will earn $1.35m, before various factors reduce how much they really see, with any solo runner-up set for a payday of $848,931. Meanwhile, even any player finishing solo 21st will be enough to earn a six-figure payout.
All 72 players who made the cut will be in for some prize money, while, unlike in most tournaments, even those who missed out earn a $1,000 stipend.
At the 54-hole stage of the tournament, 2024 champion Nelly Korda had taken control of events, leading Patty Tavatanakit by five in pursuit of her third Major title. Will she claim the top prize after the final putt on Sunday evening?
Whoever wins the event will also claim 650 Race To CME Globe points and 100 world ranking points.
Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Chevron Championship based on the original cut line of 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Position
Payout
1st
$1,350,000
2nd
$848,931
3rd
$615,837
4th
$476,398
5th
$383,446
6th
$313,730
7th
$262,605
8th
$230,071
9th
$206,830
10th
$188,239
11th
$174,291
12th
$162,669
13th
$152,445
14th
$143,151
15th
$134,784
16th
$127,347
17th
$120,847
18th
$115,267
19th
$110,618
20th
$106,899
21st
$103,186
22nd
$99,463
23rd
$95,750
24th
$92,026
25th
$88,776
26th
$85,526
27th
$82,265
28th
$79,010
29th
$75,759
30th
$72,972
31st
$70,179
32nd
$67,392
33rd
$64,605
34th
$61,812
35th
$59,493
36th
$57,168
37th
$54,849
38th
$52,519
39th
$50,194
40th
$48,338
41st
$46,481
42nd
$44,625
43rd
$42,758
44th
$40,901
45th
$39,507
46th
$38,109
47th
$36,715
48th
$35,321
49th
$33,927
50th
$32,534
51st
$31,608
52nd
$30,677
53rd
$29,741
54th
$28,821
55th
$27,885
56th
$26,954
57th
$26,028
58th
$25,097
59th
$24,171
60th
$23,241
61st
$22,778
62nd
$22,305
63rd
$21,847
64th
$21,384
65th
$20,911
Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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