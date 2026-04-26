Chevron Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The first Major of the women’s golf season is the Chevron Championship.

This year, the event is being held at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston following a three-year run at the Nicklaus Signature Course at The Club at Carlton Woods.

The course is no stranger to hosting big events, and is perhaps best known as the venue for the PGA Tour’s Texas Children’s Houston Open.

One thing the course lacks is a body of water at the 18th, but with the winner expected to take a dip in the pond, tournament organizers have installed a makeshift pool to the right-hand side of the green to prolong the tradition this week.

A year ago, Mao Saigo claimed her maiden Major title, emerging the winner of a five-way playoff before taking her celebratory plunge.

Mao Saigo won a playoff in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The victory gave her plenty of eye-catching perks, including a lifetime exemption to the event, while she also banked prize money of $1.2m from the overall purse of $8m.

This year, there’s even more at stake, with the purse increased to $9m. That’s a big jump since Chevron became involved in the tournament, with a purse of $3.1m just five years ago.

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The winner in 2026 will earn $1.35m, before various factors reduce how much they really see, with any solo runner-up set for a payday of $848,931. Meanwhile, even any player finishing solo 21st will be enough to earn a six-figure payout.

All 72 players who made the cut will be in for some prize money, while, unlike in most tournaments, even those who missed out earn a $1,000 stipend.

At the 54-hole stage of the tournament, 2024 champion Nelly Korda had taken control of events, leading Patty Tavatanakit by five in pursuit of her third Major title. Will she claim the top prize after the final putt on Sunday evening?

Whoever wins the event will also claim 650 Race To CME Globe points and 100 world ranking points.

Below is the maximum prize money payout at the 2026 Chevron Championship based on the original cut line of 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Payout 1st $1,350,000 2nd $848,931 3rd $615,837 4th $476,398 5th $383,446 6th $313,730 7th $262,605 8th $230,071 9th $206,830 10th $188,239 11th $174,291 12th $162,669 13th $152,445 14th $143,151 15th $134,784 16th $127,347 17th $120,847 18th $115,267 19th $110,618 20th $106,899 21st $103,186 22nd $99,463 23rd $95,750 24th $92,026 25th $88,776 26th $85,526 27th $82,265 28th $79,010 29th $75,759 30th $72,972 31st $70,179 32nd $67,392 33rd $64,605 34th $61,812 35th $59,493 36th $57,168 37th $54,849 38th $52,519 39th $50,194 40th $48,338 41st $46,481 42nd $44,625 43rd $42,758 44th $40,901 45th $39,507 46th $38,109 47th $36,715 48th $35,321 49th $33,927 50th $32,534 51st $31,608 52nd $30,677 53rd $29,741 54th $28,821 55th $27,885 56th $26,954 57th $26,028 58th $25,097 59th $24,171 60th $23,241 61st $22,778 62nd $22,305 63rd $21,847 64th $21,384 65th $20,911

Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout