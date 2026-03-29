Ford Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Prior to a run of three highly lucrative LPGA Tour events, the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club offers a modest payout to those who made the cut

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Hyo Joo Kim holds up the Ford Championship trophy and throws a peace sign after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ford Championship began with excitement over the Korda sisters playing competitive golf together again for the first time in three years.

And a whirlwind is exactly what it's been, with some scintillating scoring on show - especially in the first round. Korda burst out of the gate with an incredible nine-under 63 while defending champion Hyo Joo Kim opened with an 11-under 61.

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But neither were in the lead through 18 holes after Lydia Ko ripped up the course with a magnificent 12-under 60.

Not to the same extent, but the birdies have continued to flow and we are expecting a shoot-out until the end to decide who takes home the winner's check of just under $340,000.

Hyo Joo Kim holds her golf ball up after winning the 2025 Ford Championship

Hyo Joo Kim holds her golf ball up after winning the 2025 Ford Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As was the case last year, there is a $2.25 million overall payout up for grabs in Arizona, with the top-four likely to pick up six-figure checks to ease the sting of defeat.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Ford Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

FORD CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$337,500

2nd

$212,232

3rd

$153,960

4th

$119,099

5th

$95,862

6th

$78,432

7th

$65,651

8th

$57,518

9th

$51,708

10th

$47,060

11th

$43,572

12th

$40,667

13th

$38,112

14th

$35,788

15th

$33,696

16th

$31,837

17th

$30,211

18h

$28,816

19th

$27,655

20th

$26,725

21st

$25,796

22nd

$24,866

23rd

$23,937

24th

$23,006

25th

$22,194

26th

$21,381

27th

$20,566

28th

$19,753

29th

$18,940

30th

$18,242

31st

$17,546

32nd

$16,848

33rd

$16,151

34th

$15,453

35th

$14,873

36th

$14,292

37th

$13,712

38th

$13,130

39th

$12,548

40th

$12,084

41st

$11,620

42nd

$11,156

43rd

$10,689

44th

$10,225

45th

$9,877

46th

$9,528

47th

$9,179

48th

$8,830

49th

$8,482

50th

$8,133

51st

$7,902

52nd

$7,669

53rd

$7,435

54th

$7,204

55th

$6,972

56th

$6,738

57th

$6,508

58th

$6,274

59th

$6,043

60th

$5,810

61st

$5,694

62nd

$5,577

63rd

$5,461

64th

$5,345

65th

$5,228

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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