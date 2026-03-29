Ford Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Prior to a run of three highly lucrative LPGA Tour events, the Ford Championship at Whirlwind Golf Club offers a modest payout to those who made the cut
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The Ford Championship began with excitement over the Korda sisters playing competitive golf together again for the first time in three years.
But after Jessica was among the big names to miss the cut on her LPGA Tour return, it was left to baby sister Nelly to duke it out for the title at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.
And a whirlwind is exactly what it's been, with some scintillating scoring on show - especially in the first round. Korda burst out of the gate with an incredible nine-under 63 while defending champion Hyo Joo Kim opened with an 11-under 61.Article continues below
But neither were in the lead through 18 holes after Lydia Ko ripped up the course with a magnificent 12-under 60.
Not to the same extent, but the birdies have continued to flow and we are expecting a shoot-out until the end to decide who takes home the winner's check of just under $340,000.
As was the case last year, there is a $2.25 million overall payout up for grabs in Arizona, with the top-four likely to pick up six-figure checks to ease the sting of defeat.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Ford Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
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FORD CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$337,500
2nd
$212,232
3rd
$153,960
4th
$119,099
5th
$95,862
6th
$78,432
7th
$65,651
8th
$57,518
9th
$51,708
10th
$47,060
11th
$43,572
12th
$40,667
13th
$38,112
14th
$35,788
15th
$33,696
16th
$31,837
17th
$30,211
18h
$28,816
19th
$27,655
20th
$26,725
21st
$25,796
22nd
$24,866
23rd
$23,937
24th
$23,006
25th
$22,194
26th
$21,381
27th
$20,566
28th
$19,753
29th
$18,940
30th
$18,242
31st
$17,546
32nd
$16,848
33rd
$16,151
34th
$15,453
35th
$14,873
36th
$14,292
37th
$13,712
38th
$13,130
39th
$12,548
40th
$12,084
41st
$11,620
42nd
$11,156
43rd
$10,689
44th
$10,225
45th
$9,877
46th
$9,528
47th
$9,179
48th
$8,830
49th
$8,482
50th
$8,133
51st
$7,902
52nd
$7,669
53rd
$7,435
54th
$7,204
55th
$6,972
56th
$6,738
57th
$6,508
58th
$6,274
59th
$6,043
60th
$5,810
61st
$5,694
62nd
$5,577
63rd
$5,461
64th
$5,345
65th
$5,228
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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