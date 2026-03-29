Ford Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The Ford Championship began with excitement over the Korda sisters playing competitive golf together again for the first time in three years.

But after Jessica was among the big names to miss the cut on her LPGA Tour return, it was left to baby sister Nelly to duke it out for the title at Whirlwind Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

And a whirlwind is exactly what it's been, with some scintillating scoring on show - especially in the first round. Korda burst out of the gate with an incredible nine-under 63 while defending champion Hyo Joo Kim opened with an 11-under 61.

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But neither were in the lead through 18 holes after Lydia Ko ripped up the course with a magnificent 12-under 60.

Not to the same extent, but the birdies have continued to flow and we are expecting a shoot-out until the end to decide who takes home the winner's check of just under $340,000.

Hyo Joo Kim holds her golf ball up after winning the 2025 Ford Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As was the case last year, there is a $2.25 million overall payout up for grabs in Arizona, with the top-four likely to pick up six-figure checks to ease the sting of defeat.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the 2026 Ford Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

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FORD CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN