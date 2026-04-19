Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

How much money is at stake in the first senior Major of the year, the Senior PGA Championship?

Mike Hall's avatar
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The Senior PGA Championship trophy
How much money is on offer at the Senior PGA Championship?
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first senior Major of the year has seen the world’s best over 50s competing at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

A year ago, Angel Cabrera won by one to claim his second senior Major title and prize money of $540,000 from the $3m purse.

There won’t be a repeat of that outcome this year, though, with the star having missed the cut following rounds of 81 and 72 to finish on nine over.

Instead, at the halfway stage, Scott Hend and Brian Gay shared the lead on 10 under, with Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane well in contention on eight under.

Once again, the purse for the tournament will be $3m, with the player who lifts the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy earning the same as Cabrera a year ago, $540,000, which is 18% of the overall purse.

Scott Hend at the Senior PGA Championship

Scott Hend co-led at the halfway stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s more than the 15% of the prize money typically awarded to the winner of PGA Tour Champions events. The largest payout in the events leading up to the Major was $2.2m, with the winner earning $330,000 on each of the four occasions that has been the overall purse so far.

Angel Cabrera with the Senior PGA Championship trophy

Angel Cabrera won in 2025, but missed the cut a year later

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A big name who will be hoping to put themselves in the running for the first prize towards the end of the 72-hole event is Henrik Stenson.

The Swede is making his senior debut at the event and his first start since being relegated by LIV Golf after the 2025 season.

Another former LIV Golfer, Pat Perez, also made it into the weekend, along with former winners Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer.

Even those who missed the cut still receive some compensation for their efforts, with everyone who failed to make it to the weekend earning $1,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the top 70 at the Senior PGA Championship before ties are taken into account.

Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$540,000

2nd

$324,000

3rd

$204,000

4th

$144,000

5th

$120,000

6th

$106,550

7th

$99,750

8th

$93,170

9th

$86,920

10th

$80,950

11th

$75,270

12th

$69,880

13th

$64,760

14th

$59,350

15th

$55,390

16th

$51,130

17th

$47,150

18th

$43,460

19th

$40,050

20th

$36,930

21st

$34,090

22nd

$31,530

23rd

$29,260

24th

$27,410

25th

$25,640

26th

$23,930

27th

$22,300

28th

$20,740

29th

$19,240

30th

$17,820

31st

$16,690

32nd

$15,690

33rd

$14,840

34th

$14,130

35th

$13,560

36th

$13,020

37th

$12,500

38th

$11,990

39th

$11,490

40th

$11,010

41st

$10,540

42nd

$10,080

43rd

$9,640

44th

$9,220

45th

$8,810

46th

$8,410

47th

$8,020

48th

$7,660

49th

$7,300

50th

$6,960

51st

$6,630

52nd

$6,320

53rd

$6,020

54th

$5,740

55th

$5,470

56th

$5,210

57th

$4,970

58th

$4,770

59th

$4,600

60th

$4,460

61st

$4,350

62nd

$4,260

63rd

$4,180

64th

$4,110

65th

$4,050

66th

$3,990

67th

$3,930

68th

$3,870

69th

$3,810

70th

$3,750

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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