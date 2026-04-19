Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026

The first senior Major of the year has seen the world’s best over 50s competing at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

A year ago, Angel Cabrera won by one to claim his second senior Major title and prize money of $540,000 from the $3m purse.

There won’t be a repeat of that outcome this year, though, with the star having missed the cut following rounds of 81 and 72 to finish on nine over.

Instead, at the halfway stage, Scott Hend and Brian Gay shared the lead on 10 under, with Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane well in contention on eight under.

Once again, the purse for the tournament will be $3m, with the player who lifts the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy earning the same as Cabrera a year ago, $540,000, which is 18% of the overall purse.

Scott Hend co-led at the halfway stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s more than the 15% of the prize money typically awarded to the winner of PGA Tour Champions events. The largest payout in the events leading up to the Major was $2.2m, with the winner earning $330,000 on each of the four occasions that has been the overall purse so far.

Angel Cabrera won in 2025, but missed the cut a year later (Image credit: Getty Images)

A big name who will be hoping to put themselves in the running for the first prize towards the end of the 72-hole event is Henrik Stenson.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Swede is making his senior debut at the event and his first start since being relegated by LIV Golf after the 2025 season.

Another former LIV Golfer, Pat Perez, also made it into the weekend, along with former winners Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer.

Even those who missed the cut still receive some compensation for their efforts, with everyone who failed to make it to the weekend earning $1,000.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for the top 70 at the Senior PGA Championship before ties are taken into account.

Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout