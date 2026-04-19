Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout 2026
How much money is at stake in the first senior Major of the year, the Senior PGA Championship?
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The first senior Major of the year has seen the world’s best over 50s competing at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.
A year ago, Angel Cabrera won by one to claim his second senior Major title and prize money of $540,000 from the $3m purse.
There won’t be a repeat of that outcome this year, though, with the star having missed the cut following rounds of 81 and 72 to finish on nine over.
Instead, at the halfway stage, Scott Hend and Brian Gay shared the lead on 10 under, with Retief Goosen, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane well in contention on eight under.
Once again, the purse for the tournament will be $3m, with the player who lifts the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy earning the same as Cabrera a year ago, $540,000, which is 18% of the overall purse.
That’s more than the 15% of the prize money typically awarded to the winner of PGA Tour Champions events. The largest payout in the events leading up to the Major was $2.2m, with the winner earning $330,000 on each of the four occasions that has been the overall purse so far.
A big name who will be hoping to put themselves in the running for the first prize towards the end of the 72-hole event is Henrik Stenson.
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The Swede is making his senior debut at the event and his first start since being relegated by LIV Golf after the 2025 season.
Another former LIV Golfer, Pat Perez, also made it into the weekend, along with former winners Steven Alker and Bernhard Langer.
Even those who missed the cut still receive some compensation for their efforts, with everyone who failed to make it to the weekend earning $1,000.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for the top 70 at the Senior PGA Championship before ties are taken into account.
Senior PGA Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$540,000
2nd
$324,000
3rd
$204,000
4th
$144,000
5th
$120,000
6th
$106,550
7th
$99,750
8th
$93,170
9th
$86,920
10th
$80,950
11th
$75,270
12th
$69,880
13th
$64,760
14th
$59,350
15th
$55,390
16th
$51,130
17th
$47,150
18th
$43,460
19th
$40,050
20th
$36,930
21st
$34,090
22nd
$31,530
23rd
$29,260
24th
$27,410
25th
$25,640
26th
$23,930
27th
$22,300
28th
$20,740
29th
$19,240
30th
$17,820
31st
$16,690
32nd
$15,690
33rd
$14,840
34th
$14,130
35th
$13,560
36th
$13,020
37th
$12,500
38th
$11,990
39th
$11,490
40th
$11,010
41st
$10,540
42nd
$10,080
43rd
$9,640
44th
$9,220
45th
$8,810
46th
$8,410
47th
$8,020
48th
$7,660
49th
$7,300
50th
$6,960
51st
$6,630
52nd
$6,320
53rd
$6,020
54th
$5,740
55th
$5,470
56th
$5,210
57th
$4,970
58th
$4,770
59th
$4,600
60th
$4,460
61st
$4,350
62nd
$4,260
63rd
$4,180
64th
$4,110
65th
$4,050
66th
$3,990
67th
$3,930
68th
$3,870
69th
$3,810
70th
$3,750
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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