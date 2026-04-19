How Much Does The Winning Caddie Get At The RBC Heritage?
The RBC Heritage has one of the biggest purses on the PGA Tour, but how much does the winner’s caddie receive?
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The RBC Heritage is one of the most lucrative events on the PGA Tour schedule.
In fact, only the circuit’s flagship event, The Players Championship, offers a larger purse in 2026, with $25m available at the TPC Sawgrass tournament compared to $20m at the Harbour Town Signature Event.
That’s identical to the other seven elevated events in 2026. However, the money earned by the winner isn’t quite as much as in three of them.
The player-hosted Signature Events are the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, which differ slightly from the others in that they have a cut and also offer a tweaked prize money distribution.
In those events, the prize money is also $20m, but the winner earns $4m, whereas in the RBC Heritage, like the others, the player who lifts the trophy and slips on the red plaid jacket will bank $3.6m.
But how much of that will find its way into the bank account of the winner’s caddie?
With one round to play, Matt Fitzpatrick led by three, leaving his caddie Daniel Parratt the most likely to earn a percentage of the $3.6m, but it’s not confirmed exactly how much Fitzpatrick pays his looper.
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What we do know is that the winners typically hand out 10% of the prize money to their bagman.
That means that, whether Parratt helps Fitzpatrick win the title or another player lifts the trophy, the caddie will likely earn around $360,000 - the same as Justin Thomas's temporary caddie Joe Greiner is thought to have won after helping the two-time Major winner to victory a year ago.
The caddies of players finishing further down the leaderboard are also expected to be handsomely rewarded.
For example, caddies of players finishing in the top 10 of the RBC Heritage are expected to receive around 7-8% of the prize money and, with no cut at the event, it is thought roughly 5% goes to the others in the field.
If a player finishes in solo second, he will earn $2.16m. Given that, a conservative estimate of his caddie’s bonus would be $151,200.
Even the player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard is set for a $32,000 payday, with 5% of that coming to $1,600.
That’s not a rule, with some pros prepared to award 10% of their prize money to their caddie regardless of their place on the leaderboard and the figure decided by each pair.
That won't be their total earnings for the week, either. That’s because most caddies are either paid an annual salary or given a weekly base rate, which can be topped up depending on performance.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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