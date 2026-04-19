How Much Does The Winning Caddie Get At The RBC Heritage?

The RBC Heritage is one of the most lucrative events on the PGA Tour schedule.

In fact, only the circuit’s flagship event, The Players Championship, offers a larger purse in 2026, with $25m available at the TPC Sawgrass tournament compared to $20m at the Harbour Town Signature Event.

That’s identical to the other seven elevated events in 2026. However, the money earned by the winner isn’t quite as much as in three of them.

The player-hosted Signature Events are the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament, which differ slightly from the others in that they have a cut and also offer a tweaked prize money distribution.

In those events, the prize money is also $20m, but the winner earns $4m, whereas in the RBC Heritage, like the others, the player who lifts the trophy and slips on the red plaid jacket will bank $3.6m.

But how much of that will find its way into the bank account of the winner’s caddie?

The winner's caddie is set for a big payout at the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

With one round to play, Matt Fitzpatrick led by three, leaving his caddie Daniel Parratt the most likely to earn a percentage of the $3.6m, but it’s not confirmed exactly how much Fitzpatrick pays his looper.

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What we do know is that the winners typically hand out 10% of the prize money to their bagman.

That means that, whether Parratt helps Fitzpatrick win the title or another player lifts the trophy, the caddie will likely earn around $360,000 - the same as Justin Thomas's temporary caddie Joe Greiner is thought to have won after helping the two-time Major winner to victory a year ago.

Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage in 2025 with Joe Greiner on his bag (Image credit: Getty Images)

The caddies of players finishing further down the leaderboard are also expected to be handsomely rewarded.

For example, caddies of players finishing in the top 10 of the RBC Heritage are expected to receive around 7-8% of the prize money and, with no cut at the event, it is thought roughly 5% goes to the others in the field.

If a player finishes in solo second, he will earn $2.16m. Given that, a conservative estimate of his caddie’s bonus would be $151,200.

Even the player finishing at the foot of the leaderboard is set for a $32,000 payday, with 5% of that coming to $1,600.

That’s not a rule, with some pros prepared to award 10% of their prize money to their caddie regardless of their place on the leaderboard and the figure decided by each pair.

That won't be their total earnings for the week, either. That’s because most caddies are either paid an annual salary or given a weekly base rate, which can be topped up depending on performance.