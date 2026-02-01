Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The opening event of the LPGA Tour's 2026 season is almost over and a winner of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is set to be revealed later today.

Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has been hosting the annual event for each of the LPGA Tour's champions over the past two seasons, and a record-high 39 players teed it up.

The unique tournament hasn't just featured a 72-hole stroke play format for the pros, however. It has also seen celebrities competing alongside LPGA Tour stars in their own modified Stableford tournament.

Both competitions have their own prize money payouts, too, with a total of $500,000 for the celebrity division - which features Annika Sorenstam - and $2.1 million for the LPGA Tour pros.

While $100,000 will go to the amateur winner of the modified Stableford format, more than three times that is set to head the way of the victorious pro come Sunday evening.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Lim Kim reigned supreme 12 months ago, but she won $300,000 from a total of $2 million. There is $15,000 more available to the winner this time, although just like last year, the actual total each player takes home is a fair amount less once factors like paying caddies and coaches and taxes are taken into account.

Nevertheless, the starting total for second is roughly $224,000 as third, fourth and fifth-place may well each collect six-figure pay checks.

Financial rewards aside, the winner will also earn 500 Race To CME Globe points and would subsequently catapult themselves into the leading position in the standings at this early stage.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, based on 39 players completing all four rounds and without ties being taken into account.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money Breakdown