Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The LPGA Tour's opening tournament of the season has seen a minor increase in the total prize money payout on offer as 39 players do battle in Florida

A Lim Kim holds the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The opening event of the LPGA Tour's 2026 season is almost over and a winner of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is set to be revealed later today.

The unique tournament hasn't just featured a 72-hole stroke play format for the pros, however. It has also seen celebrities competing alongside LPGA Tour stars in their own modified Stableford tournament.

Both competitions have their own prize money payouts, too, with a total of $500,000 for the celebrity division - which features Annika Sorenstam - and $2.1 million for the LPGA Tour pros.

While $100,000 will go to the amateur winner of the modified Stableford format, more than three times that is set to head the way of the victorious pro come Sunday evening.

A Lim Kim with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Lim Kim reigned supreme 12 months ago, but she won $300,000 from a total of $2 million. There is $15,000 more available to the winner this time, although just like last year, the actual total each player takes home is a fair amount less once factors like paying caddies and coaches and taxes are taken into account.

Nevertheless, the starting total for second is roughly $224,000 as third, fourth and fifth-place may well each collect six-figure pay checks.

Financial rewards aside, the winner will also earn 500 Race To CME Globe points and would subsequently catapult themselves into the leading position in the standings at this early stage.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, based on 39 players completing all four rounds and without ties being taken into account.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money Breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$315,000

2nd

$224,001

3rd

$162,497

4th

$125,704

5th

$101,178

6th

$82,782

7th

$69,291

8th

$60,707

9th

$54,575

10th

$49,669

11th

$45,989

12th

$42,923

13th

$40,225

14th

$37,773

15th

$35,565

16th

$33,603

17th

$31,887

18th

$30,415

19th

$29,189

20th

$28,206

21st

$27,227

22nd

$26,244

23rd

$25,265

24th

$24,282

25th

$23,425

26th

$22,567

27th

$21,706

28th

$20,848

29th

$19,990

30th

$19,254

31st

$18,518

32nd

$17,782

33rd

$17,046

34th

$16,310

35th

$15,698

36th

$15,084

37th

$14,472

38th

$13,858

39th

$13,244

