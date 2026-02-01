Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The LPGA Tour's opening tournament of the season has seen a minor increase in the total prize money payout on offer as 39 players do battle in Florida
The opening event of the LPGA Tour's 2026 season is almost over and a winner of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is set to be revealed later today.
Lake Nona Golf & Country Club has been hosting the annual event for each of the LPGA Tour's champions over the past two seasons, and a record-high 39 players teed it up.
The unique tournament hasn't just featured a 72-hole stroke play format for the pros, however. It has also seen celebrities competing alongside LPGA Tour stars in their own modified Stableford tournament.
Both competitions have their own prize money payouts, too, with a total of $500,000 for the celebrity division - which features Annika Sorenstam - and $2.1 million for the LPGA Tour pros.
While $100,000 will go to the amateur winner of the modified Stableford format, more than three times that is set to head the way of the victorious pro come Sunday evening.
A Lim Kim reigned supreme 12 months ago, but she won $300,000 from a total of $2 million. There is $15,000 more available to the winner this time, although just like last year, the actual total each player takes home is a fair amount less once factors like paying caddies and coaches and taxes are taken into account.
Nevertheless, the starting total for second is roughly $224,000 as third, fourth and fifth-place may well each collect six-figure pay checks.
Financial rewards aside, the winner will also earn 500 Race To CME Globe points and would subsequently catapult themselves into the leading position in the standings at this early stage.
Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, based on 39 players completing all four rounds and without ties being taken into account.
Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$315,000
2nd
$224,001
3rd
$162,497
4th
$125,704
5th
$101,178
6th
$82,782
7th
$69,291
8th
$60,707
9th
$54,575
10th
$49,669
11th
$45,989
12th
$42,923
13th
$40,225
14th
$37,773
15th
$35,565
16th
$33,603
17th
$31,887
18th
$30,415
19th
$29,189
20th
$28,206
21st
$27,227
22nd
$26,244
23rd
$25,265
24th
$24,282
25th
$23,425
26th
$22,567
27th
$21,706
28th
$20,848
29th
$19,990
30th
$19,254
31st
$18,518
32nd
$17,782
33rd
$17,046
34th
$16,310
35th
$15,698
36th
$15,084
37th
$14,472
38th
$13,858
39th
$13,244
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
