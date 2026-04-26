Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026
Not only is there an impressive tournament purse on the line at Sentosa Golf Club but a couple of spots into one of the three remaining Major championships
Mike Hall
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The 57th edition of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times is almost over and the pressure is mounting for those Asian Tour pros in the hunt this week.
What makes this International Series event so important to win is the handful of potentially life-changing perks that come with it.
Not only will the champion claim the historic trophy, but the leading two players - who are not already exempt - will secure starts at The 154th Open Championship in July via the Open Qualifying Series.
In addition, victory will go a long way towards helping in a player's International Series quest, with multiple LIV Golf League cards potentially available at the end of the season.
And if that wasn't enough, there is a $2 million tournament purse set to be split among anyone who qualified for the weekend at the Serapong Course.
The Singapore Open winner will bank $360,000 to go along with their newest title while the runner-up is set to earn over $200,000. Third and fourth place, should they finish along, will collect more than $100,000 each as well.
With one round to play, South Korean Jeongwoo Ham was in a commanding position to claim the $360,000 as he led by four on 13 under, with Australian Cameron John his closest rival.
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Whoever lifts the trophy, it will be a different player to a year ago as the 2024 winner Yosuke Asaji is not in the field.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Singapore Open presented by The Business Times based on 75 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$360,000
2nd
$220,000
3rd
$126,000
4th
$100,000
5th
$82,000
6th
$66,600
7th
$57,000
8th
$49,000
9th
$42,800
10th
$38,200
11th
$34,900
12th
$32,500
13th
$30,300
14th
$28,900
15th
$27,700
16th
$26,500
17th
$25,300
18th
$24,100
19th
$23,100
20th
$22,300
21st
$21,800
22nd
$21,200
23rd
$20,600
24th
$20,000
25th
$19,400
26th
$18,800
27th
$18,200
28th
$17,600
29th
$17,000
30th
$16,400
31st
$16,200
32nd
$15,600
33rd
$15,200
34th
$14,800
35th
$14,400
36th
$14,000
37th
$13,600
38th
$13,200
39th
$12,800
40th
$12,400
41st
$12,100
42nd
$11,700
43rd
$11,300
44th
$10,900
45th
$10,700
46th
$10,600
47th
$10,200
48th
$9,800
49th
$9,400
50th
$9,000
51st
$8,600
52nd
$8,200
53rd
$7,800
54th
$7,600
55th
$7,400
56th
$7,200
57th
$7,000
58th
$6,800
59th
$6,600
60th
$6,400
61st
$6,200
62nd
$6,000
63rd
$5,800
64th
$5,600
65th
$5,400
66th
$5,200
67th
$5,000
68th
$4,800
69th
$4,600
70th
$4,400
71st
$4,200
72nd
$4,000
73rd
$3,800
74th
$3,600
75th
$3,400
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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