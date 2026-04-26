Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

Not only is there an impressive tournament purse on the line at Sentosa Golf Club but a couple of spots into one of the three remaining Major championships

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Yosuke Asaji with the Moutai Singapore Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 57th edition of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times is almost over and the pressure is mounting for those Asian Tour pros in the hunt this week.

Not only will the champion claim the historic trophy, but the leading two players - who are not already exempt - will secure starts at The 154th Open Championship in July via the Open Qualifying Series.

In addition, victory will go a long way towards helping in a player's International Series quest, with multiple LIV Golf League cards potentially available at the end of the season.

And if that wasn't enough, there is a $2 million tournament purse set to be split among anyone who qualified for the weekend at the Serapong Course.

The 5th hole on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club

(Image credit: Sentosa Golf Club)

The Singapore Open winner will bank $360,000 to go along with their newest title while the runner-up is set to earn over $200,000. Third and fourth place, should they finish along, will collect more than $100,000 each as well.

With one round to play, South Korean Jeongwoo Ham was in a commanding position to claim the $360,000 as he led by four on 13 under, with Australian Cameron John his closest rival.

Jeongwoo Ham at the Genesis Championship

Jeongwoo Ham led by four after the third round

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever lifts the trophy, it will be a different player to a year ago as the 2024 winner Yosuke Asaji is not in the field.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Singapore Open presented by The Business Times based on 75 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$360,000

2nd

$220,000

3rd

$126,000

4th

$100,000

5th

$82,000

6th

$66,600

7th

$57,000

8th

$49,000

9th

$42,800

10th

$38,200

11th

$34,900

12th

$32,500

13th

$30,300

14th

$28,900

15th

$27,700

16th

$26,500

17th

$25,300

18th

$24,100

19th

$23,100

20th

$22,300

21st

$21,800

22nd

$21,200

23rd

$20,600

24th

$20,000

25th

$19,400

26th

$18,800

27th

$18,200

28th

$17,600

29th

$17,000

30th

$16,400

31st

$16,200

32nd

$15,600

33rd

$15,200

34th

$14,800

35th

$14,400

36th

$14,000

37th

$13,600

38th

$13,200

39th

$12,800

40th

$12,400

41st

$12,100

42nd

$11,700

43rd

$11,300

44th

$10,900

45th

$10,700

46th

$10,600

47th

$10,200

48th

$9,800

49th

$9,400

50th

$9,000

51st

$8,600

52nd

$8,200

53rd

$7,800

54th

$7,600

55th

$7,400

56th

$7,200

57th

$7,000

58th

$6,800

59th

$6,600

60th

$6,400

61st

$6,200

62nd

$6,000

63rd

$5,800

64th

$5,600

65th

$5,400

66th

$5,200

67th

$5,000

68th

$4,800

69th

$4,600

70th

$4,400

71st

$4,200

72nd

$4,000

73rd

$3,800

74th

$3,600

75th

$3,400

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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