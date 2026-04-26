Singapore Open Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The 57th edition of the Singapore Open presented by The Business Times is almost over and the pressure is mounting for those Asian Tour pros in the hunt this week.

What makes this International Series event so important to win is the handful of potentially life-changing perks that come with it.

Not only will the champion claim the historic trophy, but the leading two players - who are not already exempt - will secure starts at The 154th Open Championship in July via the Open Qualifying Series.

In addition, victory will go a long way towards helping in a player's International Series quest, with multiple LIV Golf League cards potentially available at the end of the season.

And if that wasn't enough, there is a $2 million tournament purse set to be split among anyone who qualified for the weekend at the Serapong Course.

(Image credit: Sentosa Golf Club)

The Singapore Open winner will bank $360,000 to go along with their newest title while the runner-up is set to earn over $200,000. Third and fourth place, should they finish along, will collect more than $100,000 each as well.

With one round to play, South Korean Jeongwoo Ham was in a commanding position to claim the $360,000 as he led by four on 13 under, with Australian Cameron John his closest rival.

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Jeongwoo Ham led by four after the third round (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever lifts the trophy, it will be a different player to a year ago as the 2024 winner Yosuke Asaji is not in the field.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the 2026 Singapore Open presented by The Business Times based on 75 pros making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

Singapore Open Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $360,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $126,000 4th $100,000 5th $82,000 6th $66,600 7th $57,000 8th $49,000 9th $42,800 10th $38,200 11th $34,900 12th $32,500 13th $30,300 14th $28,900 15th $27,700 16th $26,500 17th $25,300 18th $24,100 19th $23,100 20th $22,300 21st $21,800 22nd $21,200 23rd $20,600 24th $20,000 25th $19,400 26th $18,800 27th $18,200 28th $17,600 29th $17,000 30th $16,400 31st $16,200 32nd $15,600 33rd $15,200 34th $14,800 35th $14,400 36th $14,000 37th $13,600 38th $13,200 39th $12,800 40th $12,400 41st $12,100 42nd $11,700 43rd $11,300 44th $10,900 45th $10,700 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,600 55th $7,400 56th $7,200 57th $7,000 58th $6,800 59th $6,600 60th $6,400 61st $6,200 62nd $6,000 63rd $5,800 64th $5,600 65th $5,400 66th $5,200 67th $5,000 68th $4,800 69th $4,600 70th $4,400 71st $4,200 72nd $4,000 73rd $3,800 74th $3,600 75th $3,400