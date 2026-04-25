8 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Chevron Championship
A number of notable names missed the cut at the first women's Major of 2026, where Nelly Korda is dominating the championship at the halfway stage
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The main story of the Chevron Championship, so far, has been the impressive play of Nelly Korda, who finds herself six shots clear of second at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Searching for a third Major, and second win of 2026, the American is 14-under, as her back-to-back rounds of 65 gave her her lowest 36-hole total score in a Major.
A number of big names will look to chase down the World No.2 over the weekend, as she attempts to make a big indent on Jeeno Thitikul's World No.1 ranking, as the Thai star missed the cut at the Chevron Championship.Article continues below
Thitikul was among many notable players who failed to make the two-over-par cutline, as Major winners struggled in Texas.
Check out the big names who missed the cut below...
Jeeno Thitikul (+3)
Starting with the World No.1, whose poor form in Majors continued, with Thitikul firing rounds of 74 and 73 to miss the cut by a single stroke.
Since claiming her home open at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February, the 23-year-old has only mustered a best finish of T14th. What's more, without a Major win, her title of the best player without a Major crown continues.
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A Lim Kim (+3)
The damage was done for Kim in the first round, where a six-over-par 78 meant an uphill battle to make the cut.
Although she produced a three-under 69 on Friday, it wasn't enough for the US Women's Open winner to make it into the weekend, missing her second cut of 2026.
Jin Young Ko (+3)
A former winner of the Chevron Championship, Ko was making her third start since getting married in March, with the South Korean firing rounds of 74 and 73 to miss the cut by one.
Having struggled with injury throughout 2026, the 15-time LPGA Tour winner missed her third weekend in 10 starts at the Chevron Championship.
Rose Zhang (+3)
Zhang was among multiple former Solheim Cup players to miss the cut in Texas, as the American carded rounds of 73 and 74.
Along with Zhang, Andrea Lee also failed to make the weekend, as both finished one shot shy of the two-over-par number.
Lydia Ko (+3)
A three-time Major winner, including the 2016 Chevron Championship, Ko was the most decorated name to miss the weekend.
Carding a level-par 72 on Thursday, a three-over-par 75 followed on Friday, as the 29-year-old was among 12 players to finish on the three-over-par number.
Linn Grant (+5)
Two-time LPGA Tour winner, Grant, had been tipped to go well at the Chevron Championship, but struggled with rounds of 70 and an uncharacteristic 79.
The Chevron Championship is the only Major the Swede doesn't have a top 10 in, with her best result coming in 2024, when Grant finished T17th.
Grace Kim (+8)
Rounds of 75 and 77 meant Kim's poor run of form at the championship continued, as the Australian missed her third cut in four starts at the Chevron.
The current Amundi Evian Championship winner only has one Major top 10 in her career, which just so happened to be victory in France. Kim has also only registered a best result of T27th in 2026.
Lilia Vu (+9)
Vu's struggles continued at Memorial Park Golf Course, as rounds of 76 and 77 meant the two-time Major winner finished well back of the cutline.
A former champion of this event, it's off the tee where the American has struggled, as Vu missed a second cut of the season.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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