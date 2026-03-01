HSBC Women’s World Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The prize money purse for this LPGA Tour event has been increased significantly for the second year in a row - here's how much the stacked field is playing for

Lydia Ko holds the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship trophy in her arms in 2025
The midway point in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing has taken the circuit to Singapore's incredible Sentosa Golf Club for the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Defending champion Lydia Ko and last week's winner, Jeeno Thitikul, are in the hunt for as big a check as possible in the no-cut tournament, but it does not seem as though either of them will take home the top prize this time around.

With one round to play, both Ko and Thitikul are tied for 20th, eight behind co-leaders Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, who are on 11 under.

Hannah Green at the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship

Hannah Green led with Minjee Lee after three rounds

The highest payout is certainly worth chasing as the overall prize purse at the HSBC Women's World Championship has been significantly increased for the second year in a row.

Back in 2024, the overall payout at this event was $1.8 million. It was then upped to $2.4 million last year as Ko scooped $360,000.

Lydia Ko is doused in champagne after winning the HSBC Women&#039;s World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in 2025

Lydia Ko was eight behind the leaders after three rounds

In 2026, the overall prize money payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship is now an impressive $3 million, with $450,000 going to the winner before various takeaways reduce the amount they really see.

Remarkably, the aforementioned figures are double what those competing in the DP World Tour's South African Open Championship are fighting for - although there are three spots available at The Open Championship on the line there.

Returning to Singapore, the runner-up will bank just under $280,000 while each of the top-six should collect a six-figure payout.

Because the tournament does not feature a cut, even the player who finishes last after completing all four rounds will take home just under $6,000 as well as a small amount of Rolex Ranking and Race To CME Globe points.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Women's World Championship before ties are taken into account.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026

Position

Prize Money

1st

$450,000

2nd

$277,738

3rd

$201,479

4th

$155,860

5th

$125,450

6th

$102,641

7th

$85,914

8th

$75,271

9th

$67,667

10th

$61,584

11th

$57,021

12th

$53,220

13th

$49,874

14th

$46,834

15th

$44,096

16th

$41,664

17th

$39,536

18th

$37,711

19th

$36,191

20th

$34,973

21st

$33,758

22nd

$32,540

23rd

$31,326

24th

$30,108

25th

$29,044

26th

$27,980

27th

$26,913

28th

$25,850

29th

$24,786

30th

$23,873

31st

$22,961

32nd

$22,048

33rd

$21,136

34th

$20,223

35th

$19,464

36th

$18,703

37th

$17,944

38th

$17,183

39th

$16,421

40th

$15,814

41st

$15,206

42nd

$14,599

43rd

$13,989

44th

$13,381

45th

$12,925

46th

$12,469

47th

$12,012

48th

$11,556

49th

$11,100

50th

$10,643

51st

$10,341

52nd

$10,036

53rd

$9,731

54th

$9,428

55th

$9,123

56th

$8,818

57th

$8,516

58th

$8,211

59th

$7,908

60th

$7,603

61st

$7,452

62nd

$7,298

63rd

$7,147

64th

$6,996

65th

$6,842

66th

$6,691

67th

$6,539

68th

$6,385

69th

$6,234

70th

$6,083

71st

$6,008

72nd

$5,929

