HSBC Women’s World Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The prize money purse for this LPGA Tour event has been increased significantly for the second year in a row - here's how much the stacked field is playing for
Mike Hall
The midway point in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing has taken the circuit to Singapore's incredible Sentosa Golf Club for the HSBC Women's World Championship.
A high-class field was assembled in Singapore, with 14 of the world's top-15 players having teed off on Thursday - the only exception being World No.2, Nelly Korda.
Defending champion Lydia Ko and last week's winner, Jeeno Thitikul, are in the hunt for as big a check as possible in the no-cut tournament, but it does not seem as though either of them will take home the top prize this time around.
With one round to play, both Ko and Thitikul are tied for 20th, eight behind co-leaders Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, who are on 11 under.
The highest payout is certainly worth chasing as the overall prize purse at the HSBC Women's World Championship has been significantly increased for the second year in a row.
Back in 2024, the overall payout at this event was $1.8 million. It was then upped to $2.4 million last year as Ko scooped $360,000.
In 2026, the overall prize money payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship is now an impressive $3 million, with $450,000 going to the winner before various takeaways reduce the amount they really see.
Remarkably, the aforementioned figures are double what those competing in the DP World Tour's South African Open Championship are fighting for - although there are three spots available at The Open Championship on the line there.
Returning to Singapore, the runner-up will bank just under $280,000 while each of the top-six should collect a six-figure payout.
Because the tournament does not feature a cut, even the player who finishes last after completing all four rounds will take home just under $6,000 as well as a small amount of Rolex Ranking and Race To CME Globe points.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Women's World Championship before ties are taken into account.
HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026
Position
Prize Money
1st
$450,000
2nd
$277,738
3rd
$201,479
4th
$155,860
5th
$125,450
6th
$102,641
7th
$85,914
8th
$75,271
9th
$67,667
10th
$61,584
11th
$57,021
12th
$53,220
13th
$49,874
14th
$46,834
15th
$44,096
16th
$41,664
17th
$39,536
18th
$37,711
19th
$36,191
20th
$34,973
21st
$33,758
22nd
$32,540
23rd
$31,326
24th
$30,108
25th
$29,044
26th
$27,980
27th
$26,913
28th
$25,850
29th
$24,786
30th
$23,873
31st
$22,961
32nd
$22,048
33rd
$21,136
34th
$20,223
35th
$19,464
36th
$18,703
37th
$17,944
38th
$17,183
39th
$16,421
40th
$15,814
41st
$15,206
42nd
$14,599
43rd
$13,989
44th
$13,381
45th
$12,925
46th
$12,469
47th
$12,012
48th
$11,556
49th
$11,100
50th
$10,643
51st
$10,341
52nd
$10,036
53rd
$9,731
54th
$9,428
55th
$9,123
56th
$8,818
57th
$8,516
58th
$8,211
59th
$7,908
60th
$7,603
61st
$7,452
62nd
$7,298
63rd
$7,147
64th
$6,996
65th
$6,842
66th
$6,691
67th
$6,539
68th
$6,385
69th
$6,234
70th
$6,083
71st
$6,008
72nd
$5,929
Mike Hall
