HSBC Women’s World Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The midway point in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing has taken the circuit to Singapore's incredible Sentosa Golf Club for the HSBC Women's World Championship.

A high-class field was assembled in Singapore, with 14 of the world's top-15 players having teed off on Thursday - the only exception being World No.2, Nelly Korda.

Defending champion Lydia Ko and last week's winner, Jeeno Thitikul, are in the hunt for as big a check as possible in the no-cut tournament, but it does not seem as though either of them will take home the top prize this time around.

With one round to play, both Ko and Thitikul are tied for 20th, eight behind co-leaders Hannah Green and Minjee Lee, who are on 11 under.

Hannah Green led with Minjee Lee after three rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highest payout is certainly worth chasing as the overall prize purse at the HSBC Women's World Championship has been significantly increased for the second year in a row.

Back in 2024, the overall payout at this event was $1.8 million. It was then upped to $2.4 million last year as Ko scooped $360,000.

Lydia Ko was eight behind the leaders after three rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2026, the overall prize money payout for the HSBC Women's World Championship is now an impressive $3 million, with $450,000 going to the winner before various takeaways reduce the amount they really see.

Remarkably, the aforementioned figures are double what those competing in the DP World Tour's South African Open Championship are fighting for - although there are three spots available at The Open Championship on the line there.

Returning to Singapore, the runner-up will bank just under $280,000 while each of the top-six should collect a six-figure payout.

Because the tournament does not feature a cut, even the player who finishes last after completing all four rounds will take home just under $6,000 as well as a small amount of Rolex Ranking and Race To CME Globe points.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Women's World Championship before ties are taken into account.

HSBC Women’s World Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2026