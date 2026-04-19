JM Eagle LA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The JM Eagle LA Championship prize purse has been increased by $1 million from 2025, making it the highest LPGA Tour payout outside of the Majors and Playoffs

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Ingrid Lindblad with the JM Eagle LA Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This point in the season is a particularly lucrative one for LPGA Tour pros with several increased payouts on the line compared to most regular events.

And at this week's JM Eagle LA Championship, there is another considerable chunk of money on the table in the form of $4.75 million.

It was due to feature a $3.75 million payout, but - during the Golf Channel broadcast of round three - JM Eagle chairman and CEO Walter Wang announced he was increasing the tournament purse by $1 million with immediate effect.

That makes the JM Eagle LA Championship the highest tournament purse on the LPGA Tour outside of the Majors and the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship.

A blue LPGA flag blows in the wind

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago, Ingrid Lindblad claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event to earn $562,500. However, this year's champion will earn just over $700,000 while each of the top-10 is in line to bank more than six figures for their efforts.

But, as with any professional tournament, the amount of money pros really earn will be reduced via a number of different factors, so it is quite literally pays to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible even if victory is out of reach.

Away from financial incentives, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the JM Eagle LA Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

LA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$712,500

2nd

$448,045

3rd

$325,025

4th

$251,432

5th

$202,375

6th

$165,579

7th

$138,596

8th

$121,426

9th

$109,161

10th

$99,347

11th

$91,987

12th

$85,853

13th

$80,457

14th

$75,553

15th

$71,136

16th

$67,212

17th

$63,779

18th

$60,835

19th

$58,383

20th

$56,419

21st

$54,459

22nd

$52,494

23rd

$50,534

24th

$48,569

25th

$46,854

26th

$45,138

27th

$43,416

28th

$41,701

29th

$39,985

30th

$38,513

31st

$37,040

32nd

$35,568

33rd

$34,096

34th

$32,623

35th

$31,399

36th

$30,171

37th

$28,947

38th

$27,720

39th

$26,491

40th

$25,511

41st

$24,532

42nd

$23,551

43rd

$22,567

44th

$21,587

45th

$20,851

46th

$20,115

47th

$19,377

48th

$18,642

49th

$17,906

50th

$17,170

51st

$16,682

52nd

$16,189

53rd

$15,698

54th

$15,210

55th

$14,717

56th

$14,225

57th

$13,738

58th

$13,246

59th

$12,758

60th

$12,265

61st

$12,022

62nd

$11,774

63rd

$11,529

64th

$11,286

65th

$11,036

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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