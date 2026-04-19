JM Eagle LA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026

This point in the season is a particularly lucrative one for LPGA Tour pros with several increased payouts on the line compared to most regular events.

Last week saw a $4 million purse at the Aramco Championship and next week will offer up $8 million at the opening Major of the campaign - the Chevron Championship.

And at this week's JM Eagle LA Championship, there is another considerable chunk of money on the table in the form of $4.75 million.

It was due to feature a $3.75 million payout, but - during the Golf Channel broadcast of round three - JM Eagle chairman and CEO Walter Wang announced he was increasing the tournament purse by $1 million with immediate effect.

That makes the JM Eagle LA Championship the highest tournament purse on the LPGA Tour outside of the Majors and the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A year ago, Ingrid Lindblad claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event to earn $562,500. However, this year's champion will earn just over $700,000 while each of the top-10 is in line to bank more than six figures for their efforts.

But, as with any professional tournament, the amount of money pros really earn will be reduced via a number of different factors, so it is quite literally pays to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible even if victory is out of reach.

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Away from financial incentives, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the JM Eagle LA Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.

LA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN