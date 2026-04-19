JM Eagle LA Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The JM Eagle LA Championship prize purse has been increased by $1 million from 2025, making it the highest LPGA Tour payout outside of the Majors and Playoffs
Mike Hall
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
This point in the season is a particularly lucrative one for LPGA Tour pros with several increased payouts on the line compared to most regular events.
Last week saw a $4 million purse at the Aramco Championship and next week will offer up $8 million at the opening Major of the campaign - the Chevron Championship.
And at this week's JM Eagle LA Championship, there is another considerable chunk of money on the table in the form of $4.75 million.
It was due to feature a $3.75 million payout, but - during the Golf Channel broadcast of round three - JM Eagle chairman and CEO Walter Wang announced he was increasing the tournament purse by $1 million with immediate effect.
That makes the JM Eagle LA Championship the highest tournament purse on the LPGA Tour outside of the Majors and the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship.
A year ago, Ingrid Lindblad claimed her maiden LPGA Tour win at the event to earn $562,500. However, this year's champion will earn just over $700,000 while each of the top-10 is in line to bank more than six figures for their efforts.
But, as with any professional tournament, the amount of money pros really earn will be reduced via a number of different factors, so it is quite literally pays to finish as high up the leaderboard as possible even if victory is out of reach.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Away from financial incentives, Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points are also available, while the winner will claim 500 Race to the CME Globe points.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position at the JM Eagle LA Championship based on 65 players making the cut and before ties are taken into account.
LA CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$712,500
2nd
$448,045
3rd
$325,025
4th
$251,432
5th
$202,375
6th
$165,579
7th
$138,596
8th
$121,426
9th
$109,161
10th
$99,347
11th
$91,987
12th
$85,853
13th
$80,457
14th
$75,553
15th
$71,136
16th
$67,212
17th
$63,779
18th
$60,835
19th
$58,383
20th
$56,419
21st
$54,459
22nd
$52,494
23rd
$50,534
24th
$48,569
25th
$46,854
26th
$45,138
27th
$43,416
28th
$41,701
29th
$39,985
30th
$38,513
31st
$37,040
32nd
$35,568
33rd
$34,096
34th
$32,623
35th
$31,399
36th
$30,171
37th
$28,947
38th
$27,720
39th
$26,491
40th
$25,511
41st
$24,532
42nd
$23,551
43rd
$22,567
44th
$21,587
45th
$20,851
46th
$20,115
47th
$19,377
48th
$18,642
49th
$17,906
50th
$17,170
51st
$16,682
52nd
$16,189
53rd
$15,698
54th
$15,210
55th
$14,717
56th
$14,225
57th
$13,738
58th
$13,246
59th
$12,758
60th
$12,265
61st
$12,022
62nd
$11,774
63rd
$11,529
64th
$11,286
65th
$11,036
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.