7 Things You Didn’t Know About Yealimi Noh

Yealimi Noh is one the future stars coming out of the USA. With a number of quality finishes already in her short career, get to know her here.

1. Yealimi Noh was born 26th July 2001.

2. She enjoyed a fantastic amateur career, winning the 2018 Girl’s Junior PGA Championship and US Girls’ Junior Championship.

3. The following year, she claimed the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship. Shortly afterwards, she turned professional.

4. After turning professional, she finished third at the LPGA Q-Series to earn her status for the 2020 LPGA Tour season.

5. In her first full year on Tour, she made 15 out of 16 cuts, recording two top-1o finishes.

6. In March 2021, she was hit with a $10,000 fine for slow play at the Kia Classic.

7. At the 2021 Evian Championship, Noh was tied for the lead in the opening round. She would eventually finish in third place, missing out on the playoff by just one shot.