LIV Golf Career Money List

Ever since LIV Golf began in 2022, it has been known for several key elements.

On the playing side, there is the team competition that runs alongside the individual battles, while it is also well known for its limited field, no-cut events and shotgun starts.

Each event also used to be played over 54 holes, until that changed in time for the 2026 season, with tournaments moving to a more traditional 72-hole format.

Of course, another element the league is famous for is the staggering amount of prize money distributed after each of its events, a factor that forced the PGA Tour to make a similar move in a bid to persuade its biggest players not to sign up for the rival circuit.

Unlike other circuits, LIV Golf pays players regardless of where they finish on the leaderboard.

For the winners of individual $20m events, a $4m prize awaits, while even the player at the foot of the leaderboard earns $50,000.

That means that each player who has played on LIV Golf over the last five years has benefited financially to some degree.

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Top of the list is Jon Rahm, despite having only joined LIV Golf in time for its third season. Meanwhile, other big names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, have also made tens of millions of dollars in LIV Golf prize money, as outlined in the list below.

Incredibly, some on the list will have earned more than the stated figures. That's because the top three teams in each event all shared $5m in the first four seasons, while all 13 teams earn a share of $10m from each tournament in 2026.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf's highest career earners (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams, but since then, there has been more of a focus on reinvesting team prize money into the franchises.

Starting in 2026, a $2.3m bonus is also available to the top three teams, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.

While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each event.

We also know the bonus money earned by those who finished in the top three of the Individual Championship each season, as well as what each player who has competed in the season-closing Team Championship won at those events.

Below are the combined individual event, Individual Championship and Team Championship earnings of every player who has competed on LIV Golf up to the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico City event.