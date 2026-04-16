LIV Golf Career Money List
A breakdown of the confirmed prize money earned by every LIV Golf player since its inception
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Ever since LIV Golf began in 2022, it has been known for several key elements.
On the playing side, there is the team competition that runs alongside the individual battles, while it is also well known for its limited field, no-cut events and shotgun starts.
Each event also used to be played over 54 holes, until that changed in time for the 2026 season, with tournaments moving to a more traditional 72-hole format.
Of course, another element the league is famous for is the staggering amount of prize money distributed after each of its events, a factor that forced the PGA Tour to make a similar move in a bid to persuade its biggest players not to sign up for the rival circuit.
Unlike other circuits, LIV Golf pays players regardless of where they finish on the leaderboard.
For the winners of individual $20m events, a $4m prize awaits, while even the player at the foot of the leaderboard earns $50,000.
That means that each player who has played on LIV Golf over the last five years has benefited financially to some degree.
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Top of the list is Jon Rahm, despite having only joined LIV Golf in time for its third season. Meanwhile, other big names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, have also made tens of millions of dollars in LIV Golf prize money, as outlined in the list below.
Incredibly, some on the list will have earned more than the stated figures. That's because the top three teams in each event all shared $5m in the first four seasons, while all 13 teams earn a share of $10m from each tournament in 2026.
In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams, but since then, there has been more of a focus on reinvesting team prize money into the franchises.
Starting in 2026, a $2.3m bonus is also available to the top three teams, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.
While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each event.
We also know the bonus money earned by those who finished in the top three of the Individual Championship each season, as well as what each player who has competed in the season-closing Team Championship won at those events.
Below are the combined individual event, Individual Championship and Team Championship earnings of every player who has competed on LIV Golf up to the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico City event.
Position
Player
Career Prize Money
1st
Jon Rahm
$81,813,279
2nd
Joaquin Niemann
$67,102,756
3rd
Dustin Johnson
$63,887,272
4th
Talor Gooch
$62,042,173
5th
Bryson DeChambeau
$51,402,977
6th
Cameron Smith
$48,779,042
7th
Brooks Koepka
$46,568,619
8th
Patrick Reed
$39,235,930
9th
Sergio Garcia
$37,201,381
10th
Branden Grace
$36,085,351
11th
Peter Uihlein
$31,083,797
12th
Carlos Ortiz
$29,580,179
13th
Dean Burmester
$28,708,221
14th
Marc Leishman
$28,423,476
15th
Anirban Lahiri
$28,230,618
16th
Louis Oosthuizen
$27,505,070
17th
Abraham Ancer
$27,049,547
18th
Tyrrell Hatton
$25,688,349
19th
Charl Schwartzel
$24,935,787
20th
Charles Howell III
$24,421,501
21st
Paul Casey
$24,386,545
22nd
Sebastian Munoz
$24,051,240
23rd
Harold Varner III
$21,576,651
24th
Pet Perez
$19,614,125
25th
Jason Kokrak
$19,371,737
26th
Richard Bland
$18,241,131
27th
Matthew Wolff
$17,610,447
28th
Matt Jones
$16,709,862
29th
David Puig
$16,599,287
30th
Brendan Steele
$16,415,226
31st
Henrik Stenson
$16,176,414
32nd
Thomas Pieters
$15,717,349
33rd
Cameron Tringale
$15,715,637
34th
Graeme McDowell
$15,071,029
35th
Lee Westwood
$14,620,056
36th
Lucas Herbert
$14,431,666
37th
Eugenio Chacarra
$14,294,483
38th
Sam Horsfield
$13,397,250
39th
Mito Pereira
$13,191,208
40th
Adrian Meronk
$13,147,369
41st
Phil Mickelson
$12,828,692
42nd
Ian Poulter
$12,521,825
43rd
Kevin Na
$12,496,863
44th
Bubba Watson
$12,489,505
45th
Danny Lee
$12,208,121
46th
Caleb Surratt
$11,546,983
47th
Scott Vincent
$11,532,450
48th
Chase Koepka
$9,459,678
49th
Martin Kaymer
$8,840,920
50th
Tom McKibbin
$8,789,086
51st
Jinichiro Kozuma
$8,007,808
52nd
Laurie Canter
$7,151,864
53rd
Andy Ogletree
$6,955,915
54th
Anthony Kim
$6,789,333
55th
Wade Ormsby
$5,806,041
56th
Hennie du Plessis
$5,530,000
57th
Josele Ballester
$5,059,756
58th
Elvis Smylie
$4,866,917
59th
Bernd Wiesberger
$4,831,417
60th
James Piot
$4,427,333
61st
Thomas Detry
$4,407,500
62nd
Sihwan Kim
$4,155,000
63rd
Jediah Morgan
$3,811,250
64th
Brian Campbell
$3,401,881
65th
Richard T Lee
$3,087,500
66th
Kieran Vincent
$2,723,663
67th
Hudson Swafford
$2,491,250
68th
John Catlin
$2,340,200
69th
Kalle Samooja
$2,262,158
70th
Phachara Khongwatmai
$2,108,333
71st
Chieh-Po Lee
$2,004,916
72nd
Luis Masaveu
$1,978,037
73rd
Turk Pettit
$1,941,000
74th
Yubin Jang
$1,810,847
75th
Shergo Al Kurdi
$1,794,000
76th
Sadom Kaewkanjana
$1,562,286
77th
Adrian Otaegui
$1,544,500
78th
Justin Harding
$1,319,167
79th
Fredrik Kjettrup
$1,297,061
80th
Ben Campbell
$1,098,521
81st
Shaun Norris
$1,006,000
82nd
Young-han Song
$972,654
83rd
Victor Perez
$970,000
84th
Byeong-hun An
$945,950
85th
Yosuke Asaji
$857,083
86th
Travis Smyth
$846,000
87th
Hideto Tanihara
$752,600
88th
Oliver Bekker
$737,500
89th
Michael La Sasso
$701,250
90th
Ryosuke Kinoshita
$624,000
91st
Bjorn Hellgren
$620,750
92nd
Minkyu Kim
$558,583
93rd
Yuki Inamori
$501,000
94th
Ollie Schniederjans
$440,572
95th
Ian Snyman
$316,000
96th
Pablo Larrazabal
$315,000
97th
Miguel Tabuena
$288,500
98th
Blake Windred
$263,000
99th
Itthipat Buranatanyarat
$249,000
100th
JC Ritchie
$226,000
101st
Ben Schmidt
$217,250
102nd
Viraj Madappa
$154,000
103rd
Kevin Yuan
$146,000
104th
Max Rotluff
$140,000
105th
Oliver Fisher
$136,000
106th
Ratchanon Chantananuwat
$136,000
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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