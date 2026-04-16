LIV Golf Career Money List

A breakdown of the confirmed prize money earned by every LIV Golf player since its inception

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Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm tops the LIV Golf career money list
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since LIV Golf began in 2022, it has been known for several key elements.

On the playing side, there is the team competition that runs alongside the individual battles, while it is also well known for its limited field, no-cut events and shotgun starts.

Each event also used to be played over 54 holes, until that changed in time for the 2026 season, with tournaments moving to a more traditional 72-hole format.

Of course, another element the league is famous for is the staggering amount of prize money distributed after each of its events, a factor that forced the PGA Tour to make a similar move in a bid to persuade its biggest players not to sign up for the rival circuit.

Unlike other circuits, LIV Golf pays players regardless of where they finish on the leaderboard.

For the winners of individual $20m events, a $4m prize awaits, while even the player at the foot of the leaderboard earns $50,000.

That means that each player who has played on LIV Golf over the last five years has benefited financially to some degree.

Top of the list is Jon Rahm, despite having only joined LIV Golf in time for its third season. Meanwhile, other big names, including Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, have also made tens of millions of dollars in LIV Golf prize money, as outlined in the list below.

Incredibly, some on the list will have earned more than the stated figures. That's because the top three teams in each event all shared $5m in the first four seasons, while all 13 teams earn a share of $10m from each tournament in 2026.

Bryson DeChambeau during LIV Golf Mexico City

Bryson DeChambeau is one of LIV Golf's highest career earners

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, the players banked the money from the success of their teams, but since then, there has been more of a focus on reinvesting team prize money into the franchises.

Starting in 2026, a $2.3m bonus is also available to the top three teams, with the prize money distributed at the captain's discretion.

While the precise allocation of team earnings in individual events became less transparent beyond the inaugural season, we know the details of the individual prize money earned at each event.

We also know the bonus money earned by those who finished in the top three of the Individual Championship each season, as well as what each player who has competed in the season-closing Team Championship won at those events.

Below are the combined individual event, Individual Championship and Team Championship earnings of every player who has competed on LIV Golf up to the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico City event.

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LIV Golf Career Prize Money

Position

Player

Career Prize Money

1st

Jon Rahm

$81,813,279

2nd

Joaquin Niemann

$67,102,756

3rd

Dustin Johnson

$63,887,272

4th

Talor Gooch

$62,042,173

5th

Bryson DeChambeau

$51,402,977

6th

Cameron Smith

$48,779,042

7th

Brooks Koepka

$46,568,619

8th

Patrick Reed

$39,235,930

9th

Sergio Garcia

$37,201,381

10th

Branden Grace

$36,085,351

11th

Peter Uihlein

$31,083,797

12th

Carlos Ortiz

$29,580,179

13th

Dean Burmester

$28,708,221

14th

Marc Leishman

$28,423,476

15th

Anirban Lahiri

$28,230,618

16th

Louis Oosthuizen

$27,505,070

17th

Abraham Ancer

$27,049,547

18th

Tyrrell Hatton

$25,688,349

19th

Charl Schwartzel

$24,935,787

20th

Charles Howell III

$24,421,501

21st

Paul Casey

$24,386,545

22nd

Sebastian Munoz

$24,051,240

23rd

Harold Varner III

$21,576,651

24th

Pet Perez

$19,614,125

25th

Jason Kokrak

$19,371,737

26th

Richard Bland

$18,241,131

27th

Matthew Wolff

$17,610,447

28th

Matt Jones

$16,709,862

29th

David Puig

$16,599,287

30th

Brendan Steele

$16,415,226

31st

Henrik Stenson

$16,176,414

32nd

Thomas Pieters

$15,717,349

33rd

Cameron Tringale

$15,715,637

34th

Graeme McDowell

$15,071,029

35th

Lee Westwood

$14,620,056

36th

Lucas Herbert

$14,431,666

37th

Eugenio Chacarra

$14,294,483

38th

Sam Horsfield

$13,397,250

39th

Mito Pereira

$13,191,208

40th

Adrian Meronk

$13,147,369

41st

Phil Mickelson

$12,828,692

42nd

Ian Poulter

$12,521,825

43rd

Kevin Na

$12,496,863

44th

Bubba Watson

$12,489,505

45th

Danny Lee

$12,208,121

46th

Caleb Surratt

$11,546,983

47th

Scott Vincent

$11,532,450

48th

Chase Koepka

$9,459,678

49th

Martin Kaymer

$8,840,920

50th

Tom McKibbin

$8,789,086

51st

Jinichiro Kozuma

$8,007,808

52nd

Laurie Canter

$7,151,864

53rd

Andy Ogletree

$6,955,915

54th

Anthony Kim

$6,789,333

55th

Wade Ormsby

$5,806,041

56th

Hennie du Plessis

$5,530,000

57th

Josele Ballester

$5,059,756

58th

Elvis Smylie

$4,866,917

59th

Bernd Wiesberger

$4,831,417

60th

James Piot

$4,427,333

61st

Thomas Detry

$4,407,500

62nd

Sihwan Kim

$4,155,000

63rd

Jediah Morgan

$3,811,250

64th

Brian Campbell

$3,401,881

65th

Richard T Lee

$3,087,500

66th

Kieran Vincent

$2,723,663

67th

Hudson Swafford

$2,491,250

68th

John Catlin

$2,340,200

69th

Kalle Samooja

$2,262,158

70th

Phachara Khongwatmai

$2,108,333

71st

Chieh-Po Lee

$2,004,916

72nd

Luis Masaveu

$1,978,037

73rd

Turk Pettit

$1,941,000

74th

Yubin Jang

$1,810,847

75th

Shergo Al Kurdi

$1,794,000

76th

Sadom Kaewkanjana

$1,562,286

77th

Adrian Otaegui

$1,544,500

78th

Justin Harding

$1,319,167

79th

Fredrik Kjettrup

$1,297,061

80th

Ben Campbell

$1,098,521

81st

Shaun Norris

$1,006,000

82nd

Young-han Song

$972,654

83rd

Victor Perez

$970,000

84th

Byeong-hun An

$945,950

85th

Yosuke Asaji

$857,083

86th

Travis Smyth

$846,000

87th

Hideto Tanihara

$752,600

88th

Oliver Bekker

$737,500

89th

Michael La Sasso

$701,250

90th

Ryosuke Kinoshita

$624,000

91st

Bjorn Hellgren

$620,750

92nd

Minkyu Kim

$558,583

93rd

Yuki Inamori

$501,000

94th

Ollie Schniederjans

$440,572

95th

Ian Snyman

$316,000

96th

Pablo Larrazabal

$315,000

97th

Miguel Tabuena

$288,500

98th

Blake Windred

$263,000

99th

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

$249,000

100th

JC Ritchie

$226,000

101st

Ben Schmidt

$217,250

102nd

Viraj Madappa

$154,000

103rd

Kevin Yuan

$146,000

104th

Max Rotluff

$140,000

105th

Oliver Fisher

$136,000

106th

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

$136,000

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

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