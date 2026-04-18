Major Winners Withdraw From Tour Event Despite Being Comfortably Under Cut Line

The JM Eagle LA Championship is one of the biggest events of the LPGA Tour season, with many of the world’s best players competing for a share of the $3.75m purse at California’s El Caballero Country Club.

A host of world-class players started the week, but the event was dealt a blow before the second round when two of the biggest names, Major winners Minjee Lee and Hyo Joo Kim, withdrew.

At the time, Australian Lee was tied for 40th on three under following her 69 on Thursday, while South Korean Kim was faring even better following her round of 68 that put her in a tie for 26th, five back of first round leader Chizzy Iwai.

To further highlight how much in contention both players were at the time of their withdrawals, their scores would also have been enough to see them into the weekend had they played on Friday and gone round in par, with the cut set at two under.

No reasons were given for either player’s withdrawal. However, it means Lee’s bid for her 12th LPGA Tour win will need to wait, while Kim misses out on her chance to make it three titles in her last four starts, having already won the Fortinet Founders Cup and Ford Championship this season.

Lee and Kim weren’t the only players to withdraw after the first round, with another notable name, World No.17 Hye-Jin Choi, also pulling out following her one-over 73.

Hye-Jin Choi also withdrew after the first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament comes just a week before the first Major of the women’s season, the Chevron Championship, which this year comes from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston following a three-year spell at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is no suggestion that any of the players who withdrew will be unavailable for that event, which begins on 23rd April, with all three named in the field.

For Lee, the event will offer an opportunity to become the first player since Inbee Park to complete the career Grand Slam, which, in women’s golf, is recognized for winning four of the five Majors.

Lee already has wins in the Evian Championship, US Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which she secured last year with a three-shot victory over Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen.

Lee won her third Major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim will be looking for her second Major title at the event, having won the Evian Championship in 2014, while Choi is yet to win one of the big events, although she finished in the top 10 of three in 2025.

Following the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship, Sei Young Kim led the way on 14 under, with Chizzy Iwai just one shot behind.