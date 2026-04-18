Major Winners Withdraw From Tour Event Despite Being Comfortably Under Cut Line
Minjee Lee and Hyo Joo Kim withdrew after the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship
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The JM Eagle LA Championship is one of the biggest events of the LPGA Tour season, with many of the world’s best players competing for a share of the $3.75m purse at California’s El Caballero Country Club.
A host of world-class players started the week, but the event was dealt a blow before the second round when two of the biggest names, Major winners Minjee Lee and Hyo Joo Kim, withdrew.
At the time, Australian Lee was tied for 40th on three under following her 69 on Thursday, while South Korean Kim was faring even better following her round of 68 that put her in a tie for 26th, five back of first round leader Chizzy Iwai.
To further highlight how much in contention both players were at the time of their withdrawals, their scores would also have been enough to see them into the weekend had they played on Friday and gone round in par, with the cut set at two under.
No reasons were given for either player’s withdrawal. However, it means Lee’s bid for her 12th LPGA Tour win will need to wait, while Kim misses out on her chance to make it three titles in her last four starts, having already won the Fortinet Founders Cup and Ford Championship this season.
Lee and Kim weren’t the only players to withdraw after the first round, with another notable name, World No.17 Hye-Jin Choi, also pulling out following her one-over 73.
The tournament comes just a week before the first Major of the women’s season, the Chevron Championship, which this year comes from Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston following a three-year spell at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.
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There is no suggestion that any of the players who withdrew will be unavailable for that event, which begins on 23rd April, with all three named in the field.
For Lee, the event will offer an opportunity to become the first player since Inbee Park to complete the career Grand Slam, which, in women’s golf, is recognized for winning four of the five Majors.
Lee already has wins in the Evian Championship, US Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which she secured last year with a three-shot victory over Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen.
Kim will be looking for her second Major title at the event, having won the Evian Championship in 2014, while Choi is yet to win one of the big events, although she finished in the top 10 of three in 2025.
Following the second round of the JM Eagle LA Championship, Sei Young Kim led the way on 14 under, with Chizzy Iwai just one shot behind.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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