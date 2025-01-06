Every New LIV Golfer Confirmed For 2025 So Far
There will be a number of new faces in the LIV Golf League this season, with three fresh additions confirmed so far...
The LIV Golf League will have a number of new players for 2025, with three fresh additions added so far and potentially more on the way.
The 2025 season begins in early February, where 13 teams of four plus possible wildcards will contest for the Individual and Team titles across the season.
The three new names consist of the LIV Golf Promotions winner and two signings that have been scouted out by teams and their captains, and they've shown a trend that LIV Golf is looking for young, up-and-coming talent.
Get to know LIV Golf's new players for 2025 so far...
Chieh-po Lee
Chieh-po Lee booked his spot on the lucrative tour after winning December's Promotions event in Saudi Arabia.
Lee finished at 10-under-par to beat Branden Grace and Taichi Kho by two strokes at Riyadh Golf Club.
The 30-year-old Taipei golfer has been a pro since 2015 and won the Asian Tour's International Series Thailand event in 2024, his second win as a professional after lifting the Yeangder TPC crown in 2021.
Lee has yet to be drafted to a team. He may play as a wildcard this year or join one of the sides in the next few weeks.
Yubin Jang
Another Asian talent joining the circuit this year is Korea's Yubin Jang, who was specifically sought out by Iron Heads GC captain Kevin Na.
Jang is just 22 and only turned pro in late 2023 after winning gold for the South Korean team at the 2023 Asian Games, which has made him exempt for military service. He also won on the Korean Tour as an amateur.
In his first full year as a pro in 2024, Jang won the Korean Tour's money list and Player of the Year title thanks to two victories and five runner-up finishes.
He looks set to be a star of the future.
Frederik Kjettrup
Denmark's Frederik Kjettrup has joined LIV Golf for 2025, where he'll replace the relegated Kalle Samooja and play for Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC team.
Kjettrup is another promising youngster, having only turned pro in 2024 after a successful college career at Florida State University. He won three college titles and numerous other amateur crowns before joining the paid ranks.
And after turning pro, he won three times on the PGA Tour Americas, which he earned status for thanks to an 8th-place finish in the 2023 PGA Tour University rankings.
Will LIV Golf make more new signings?
As far as we can tell, there are open spots on a number of teams including Legion XIII, Fireballs, Stinger and RangeGoats.
That leads us to believe that there could be up to another four players joining the league ahead of the start of the 2025 season in Riyadh.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
