Iron Heads GC - LIV Golf Team
The Iron Heads GC team is captained by five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na
Iron Heads GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is captained by South Korea-born American Kevin Na, who has skippered the team since the first event in London.
Thai star Sadom Kaewkanjana has been alongside Na since the start, but the other two Iron Heads positions have changed, with Hideto Tanihara starting the season with the team before departing for the second event to captain the all-Japanese Torque GC team, and Viraj Madappa making his only appearance so far in the London event.
In Portland the two Iron Heads roster spots were filled by another Thai player, Phachara Khongwatmai, and another Korean-born American, Sihwan Kim. There was another change for Bedminster, where Kim did not appear, his Iron Heads place taken by Zimbabwean Scott Vincent.
The team is yet to finish in the top three of a LIV Golf event, so has not earned any money yet. They started badly, finishing 12th and last in London with a cumulative 16-over-par total, and while things improved in Portland, where they finished 5th at five-under, they slumped back to 10th at Bedminster, where all four players were over par, and the team finished at three-over.
IRON HEADS GC PLAYERS
- Kevin Na (captain)
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Scott Vincent
- Hideto Tanihara (previously)
- Viraj Madappa (previously)
- Sihwan Kim (previously)
IRON HEADS GC RESULTS
Centurion Club, London: 12th (+16)
Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 5th (-5)
Trump Bedminster: 10th (+3)
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!