Iron Heads GC - LIV Golf Team

The Iron Heads GC team is captained by five-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Na

Iron Heads GC team members pose for a picture with LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jeff Kimber
By
published

 Iron Heads GC LIV Golf Team

 

Iron Heads GC is one of the 12 LIV Golf teams and is captained by South Korea-born American Kevin Na, who has skippered the team since the first event in London.

Thai star Sadom Kaewkanjana has been alongside Na since the start, but the other two Iron Heads positions have changed, with Hideto Tanihara starting the season with the team before departing for the second event to captain the all-Japanese Torque GC team, and Viraj Madappa making his only appearance so far in the London event.

In Portland the two Iron Heads roster spots were filled by another Thai player, Phachara Khongwatmai, and another Korean-born American, Sihwan Kim. There was another change for Bedminster, where Kim did not appear, his Iron Heads place taken by Zimbabwean Scott Vincent.

VIDEO: WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

The team is yet to finish in the top three of a LIV Golf event, so has not earned any money yet. They started badly, finishing 12th and last in London with a cumulative 16-over-par total, and while things improved in Portland, where they finished 5th at five-under, they slumped back to 10th at Bedminster, where all four players were over par, and the team finished at three-over.

 IRON HEADS GC PLAYERS

Kevin Na has been captain of the Iron Heads GC since the start

Kevin Na tees off at the third LIV Golf event at Bedminster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

 IRON HEADS GC RESULTS 

Centurion Club, London: 12th (+16)

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland: 5th (-5)

Trump Bedminster: 10th (+3)

Jeff Kimber
Jeff Kimber

