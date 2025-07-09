LIV Golf Andalucia 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

Before a record number of LIV golfers head to The Open Championship next week, all 54 players on the PIF-backed circuit will compete at LIV Golf Andalucia between Friday and Sunday.

Sergio Garcia is the defending champion thanks to a tense playoff victory over Anirban Lahiri in 2024, and he is among the fancied players to triumph again at Real Club Valderrama.

If he is to do it, though, the Fireballs GC captain will have to see off the challenges of the in-form Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm from Legion XIII as well as the effervescent Bryson DeChambeau, who are among the shortest-priced pros in Spain.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of value to be found at Valderrama with the short and tight layout offering those without the prodigious power of a DeChambeau or a Joaquin Niemann the chance to triumph.

Below, we've listed the odds for many of the leading players in the field as well as our favorite and sleeper picks for LIV Golf Andalucia 2025.

LIV Golf Andalucia Course Guide: Real Club Valderrama

Real Club Valderrama might be one of the most famous golf courses in the world, and certainly in Europe, but it only opened in 1974 after being designed by renowned architect, Robert Trent Jones.

Since then, it has been modified slightly, hosted the first Ryder Cup away from the British Isles and the United States (1997), and welcomed multiple European Tour events.

The fiddly 7,000-yard course is framed by thousands of cork trees and places an emphasis on accuracy over power, therefore those with greater control have tended to perform better over the years.

Valderrama will have four par-4 holes under 400 yards this week, its longest par-3 will be 225 yards and its longest par-5 will be 564 yards. The latter is La Cascada, which is the course's signature hole and features a two-tier green right next to an idyllic-looking pond.

LIV Golf Andalucia Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Winner Score 2024 Sergio Garcia -5 (playoff - Anirban Lahiri) 2023 Talor Gooch -12 (one stroke)

LIV Golf Andalucia Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Bryson DeChambeau (+500)

Jon Rahm (+600)

Tyrrell Hatton (+750)

Joaquin Niemann (+750)

Patrick Reed (+1600)

Sergio Garcia (+1800)

Carlos Ortiz (+1800)

David Puig (+2000)

Cameron Smith (+2000)

Louis Oosthuizen (+2000)

Anirban Lahiri (+2600)

Sebastian Munoz (+2900)

Abraham Ancer (+2900)

Talor Gooch (+2900)

Brooks Koepka (+3100)

Paul Casey (+3300)

Cameron Tringale (+3300)

Lucas Herbert (+3300)

Tom McKibbin (+4100)

Dean Burmester (+4100)

Dustin Johnson (+4500)

Marc Leishman (+4500)

Thomas Pieters (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

LIV Golf Andalucia Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Louis Oosthuizen (+2000)

Away from the obvious picks of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann, I like the look of Louis Oosthuizen this week. The Stinger GC captain arrives in form after losing out in the Dallas playoff last time out, and he returns to Valderrama where he has plenty of experience having played it on the DP World Tour and now LIV Golf.

The South African was T4th here last year, finishing just two back of the Garcia vs Lahiri playoff, so I expect him to be there or there abouts once again.

Sleeper: Martin Kaymer (+12000)

I would take this one with a pinch of salt as, sadly, Martin Kaymer is a shadow of the player he once was, but I do quite fancy him around Valderrama. The German seems to be injury-free these days and is having a solid season after contending for the win in Virginia a couple of starts ago before fading to T8th.

He was T18th in Dallas last time out and has a good history at Valderrama, having finished second and just one back at the 2020 Valderrama Masters on the DP World Tour and T14th here last year.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Tyrrell Hatton (+750)

After a mixed start to his 2025 LIV Golf League season, Hatton has re-found some form, claiming a T5th at LIV Golf Dallas before backing it up with his best Major finish at the US Open. Although he finished in a brilliant T4th, it could have been even better had it not been for a huge slice of bad luck at the 17th hole in the final round.

The Englishman possesses incredible ball-striking abilities and, at Valderrama last year, he finished solo third despite opening with a one-over-par first round. The course suits his game and, with an Open Championship on the horizon, a championship Hatton has performed well at previously, the 33-year-old will look to send a message out at LIV Golf Andalucia.

Sleeper: Paul Casey (+3300)

Casey has been playing some great golf in 2025 and, at his last LIV Golf event in Dallas, he finished in a share of second. Alongside a solo fifth in Hong Kong, I feel the Englishman has a great chance to contend again this week.

Valderrama is a course that experienced players have done well at in the past and, with Casey, he ticks that box very nicely. Last year, he finished T17th which included a three-over-par first round.

The year before, he finished T20th, so the trend shows he is getting better at the venue. Given he has had a couple of weeks off since Dallas, Casey will return to European soil looking to continue these excellent results.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jon Rahm (+600)

At LIV Golf Dallas, Rahm's run of top-10s at LIV Golf tournaments came to a painful end. But I believe Valderrama represents the perfect place for the Spaniard to bounce back.

Rahm finished T10th here last year despite losing strokes to the field on the greens, but his short game is normally dynamite and he loves to shape the ball and launch it high into the small greens. Following Garcia last year, I can foresee an inter-team battle with Tyrrell Hatton which I'm hoping the home favorite comes out on top in.

Sleeper: Sebastian Munoz (+2900)

There are a lot of signs pointing towards Munoz being a really good sleeper pick for Valderrama. Firstly, his results here in the past. He was third in 2023 and just inside the top-25 last year. Secondly, his game really suits the tight and accuracy-first test that this iconic layout requires.

Munoz is third in fairways hit on LIV this term, he's T6th in terms of birdies and 12th in relation to scrambling. Furthermore, the Torque GC player is 8th for GIR and T11th in the putting average statistic. If he enjoys a better week around the greens than recent efforts, Munoz could contend for a first LIV Golf title.

How To Watch LIV Golf Andalucia

US/ET

Friday, July 11 - Round One: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Fox Sports 2)

7:00am - 12:00pm (Fox Sports 2) Saturday, July 12 - Round Two: 7:00am - 9:00am (Fox Sports 1), 9:00am - 12:00pm (FOX)

7:00am - 9:00am (Fox Sports 1), 9:00am - 12:00pm (FOX) Sunday, July 13 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:30am (Fox Sports 1)

UK/BST

Friday, July 11 - Round One: 12:15pm - 5:00pm (ITV X)

12:15pm - 5:00pm (ITV X) Saturday, July 12 - Round Two: 12:15pm - 5:00pm (ITV X)

12:15pm - 5:00pm (ITV X) Sunday, July 13 - Round Three: 11:35am - 4:30pm (ITV X)

