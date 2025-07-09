Callaway Just Dropped Two New Stunning Irons That Will Flatter Your Ball Striking

Callaway really stepped things up earlier this year with the launch of the Elyte and Elyte X irons, bringing together rocket-like ball speeds and sky-high forgiveness in two slightly different visual packages.

Both of these irons boasted that premium look but now, average golfers have some even more refined options to choose from among the best players distance irons in the form of the new Apex Ti Fusion Plated and Apex Ti Fusion Plated 250 irons.

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The new plated finish is a proprietary Callaway process that makes chrome plating on titanium possible to deliver a bold, timeless look without sacrificing the performance on offer from the properties of the material.

The brazed titanium construction utilises the power of a titanium Ai Smart Face combined with the popular forged feel of steel. Titanium is the same material used in the Callaway Elyte driver faces because of its light weight and efficiency. In the new irons, this helps to produce a larger sweetspot than if it were made of steel. It also allows for more deflection and interaction with the urethane microspheres behind the face for a feel and sound that should be top of the pile among the best Callaway irons, which includes the new X-Forged and X-Forged Max.

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

The Apex Ti Fusion 250 irons features the same all-new Chrome plated finish in a larger footprint than Ti Fusion, with a thicker topline, added offset, and extended blade length for a more confidence-inspiring look and greater forgiveness. The lofts are also very slightly stronger (30° in the 7-iron versus 30.5° in the Apex Ti Fusion) to provide a little more distance output and appropriate ball flights.

(Image credit: Callaway Golf)

In both irons a True Temper Dynamic Golf Mid shaft (100g) comes as standard in steel while in graphite, the stock shaft is a Mitsubishi Chemical MMT (70g) with a Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip.

The irons will go on sale from July 25th 2025 with US Pricing as $350 per club or $2,100 for a 6-piece set. In the UK the RRP is £417 per club or £2,499 for a 6-piece set so you better start saving up.

