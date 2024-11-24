Ben Campbell Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Pro Golfer

Find out about professional golfer, Ben Campbell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...

Ben Campbell looks on during the 2024 Hong Kong Open
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Ben Campbell is a professional golfer from New Zealand who has enjoyed an interesting career in the game so far, having competed on the Asian Tour and in LIV Golf while also making his debut at a Major. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.

BEN CAMPBELL FACTS

1. Campbell was born in Masterton, New Zealand on August 20, 1991.

2. Campbell was runner-up at both the 2010 and 2011 Australian Amateur. In his first defeat, he fell 8&7 to Australia's Matt Jager before losing one down to Matt Stieger 12 months later.

3. In 2010, he won the Carrus Tauranga Open on New Zealand's Charles Tour as an amateur. He beat current Japan Golf Tour pro, Michael Hendry (second) and PGA Tour/DP World Tour pro, Ryan Fox (third).

4. Campbell was described by the PGA Tour of Australasia as "arguably New Zealand's best amateur golfer prior to turning professional" and reached as high as World No.6 in the amateur rankings.

5. The New Zealander represented his country twice in the Eisenhower Trophy (2010 and 2012) - finishing fourth individually in 2010.

6. In 2012, Campbell represented Asia-Pacific in the Bonallack Trophy alongside the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith.

7. Campbell likes to spend time outdoors and enjoys hunting tahr (large goat-like animals) in the mountains near his Queenstown home.

8. Campbell turned professional towards the end of 2012 and joined the PGA Tour of Australasia before suffering from a mystery illness which prevented him from competing full-time.

9. He won the New Zealand PGA Championship in 2018 after finishing runner-up at the previous version and the 2017 New Zealand Open.

10. Campbell earned his Asian Tour card via a T7th-place finish at Q-School in 2018. In his rookie season, he was runner-up at the Bangladesh Open.

Ben Campbell holds up the International Series Morocco trophy in 2024

Ben Campbell holds up the International Series Morocco trophy in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. The Kiwi finished second at the 2022 Vic Open to earn a start at the 150th Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series. Sadly, Campbell missed the cut by a single stroke at St Andrews.

12. Campbell once again came second at the 2023 New Zealand Open before making up for that disappointment by winning the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open a few months later. He birdied the final two holes to beat Cameron Smith by a stroke. Campbell later went on to take silver at the 2024 Hong Kong Open, too.

13. Campbell stunned John Catlin at the 2024 International Series Morocco after carding an eagle-birdie finish to force a playoff. The Kiwi then took the title thanks to a birdie at the first extra hole.

14. He made his LIV Golf League debut in 2024 when filling in for Cameron Smith for the final two rounds at LIV Golf Miami. Campbell played three LIV tournaments in 2023, overall, recording a best finish of T37th at LIV Golf Greenbrier in what was his only full event.

BEN CAMPBELL BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornAugust 20, 1991 - Masterton, New Zealand
Turned Pro2012
Former ToursCharles Tour (NZ), PGA Tour of Australasia, LIV Golf League
Current TourAsian Tour
Pro Wins4
Highest OWGR170th

BEN CAMPBELL PRO WINS

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Charles Tour2010 Carrus Tauranga Open*-19 (four strokes)
PGA Tour of Australasia2018 New Zealand PGA Championship-18 (two strokes)
Asian Tour (Int. Series)2023 Hong Kong Open-19 (one stroke)
Asian Tour (Int. Series)2024 International Series Morocco-15 (playoff - John Catlin)

* won as an amateur

