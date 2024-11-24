Ben Campbell Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Pro Golfer
Find out about professional golfer, Ben Campbell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Ben Campbell is a professional golfer from New Zealand who has enjoyed an interesting career in the game so far, having competed on the Asian Tour and in LIV Golf while also making his debut at a Major. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.
BEN CAMPBELL FACTS
1. Campbell was born in Masterton, New Zealand on August 20, 1991.
2. Campbell was runner-up at both the 2010 and 2011 Australian Amateur. In his first defeat, he fell 8&7 to Australia's Matt Jager before losing one down to Matt Stieger 12 months later.
3. In 2010, he won the Carrus Tauranga Open on New Zealand's Charles Tour as an amateur. He beat current Japan Golf Tour pro, Michael Hendry (second) and PGA Tour/DP World Tour pro, Ryan Fox (third).
4. Campbell was described by the PGA Tour of Australasia as "arguably New Zealand's best amateur golfer prior to turning professional" and reached as high as World No.6 in the amateur rankings.
5. The New Zealander represented his country twice in the Eisenhower Trophy (2010 and 2012) - finishing fourth individually in 2010.
6. In 2012, Campbell represented Asia-Pacific in the Bonallack Trophy alongside the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Smith.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
7. Campbell likes to spend time outdoors and enjoys hunting tahr (large goat-like animals) in the mountains near his Queenstown home.
8. Campbell turned professional towards the end of 2012 and joined the PGA Tour of Australasia before suffering from a mystery illness which prevented him from competing full-time.
9. He won the New Zealand PGA Championship in 2018 after finishing runner-up at the previous version and the 2017 New Zealand Open.
10. Campbell earned his Asian Tour card via a T7th-place finish at Q-School in 2018. In his rookie season, he was runner-up at the Bangladesh Open.
11. The Kiwi finished second at the 2022 Vic Open to earn a start at the 150th Open Championship via the Open Qualifying Series. Sadly, Campbell missed the cut by a single stroke at St Andrews.
12. Campbell once again came second at the 2023 New Zealand Open before making up for that disappointment by winning the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open a few months later. He birdied the final two holes to beat Cameron Smith by a stroke. Campbell later went on to take silver at the 2024 Hong Kong Open, too.
13. Campbell stunned John Catlin at the 2024 International Series Morocco after carding an eagle-birdie finish to force a playoff. The Kiwi then took the title thanks to a birdie at the first extra hole.
14. He made his LIV Golf League debut in 2024 when filling in for Cameron Smith for the final two rounds at LIV Golf Miami. Campbell played three LIV tournaments in 2023, overall, recording a best finish of T37th at LIV Golf Greenbrier in what was his only full event.
BEN CAMPBELL BIO
|Born
|August 20, 1991 - Masterton, New Zealand
|Turned Pro
|2012
|Former Tours
|Charles Tour (NZ), PGA Tour of Australasia, LIV Golf League
|Current Tour
|Asian Tour
|Pro Wins
|4
|Highest OWGR
|170th
BEN CAMPBELL PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Charles Tour
|2010 Carrus Tauranga Open*
|-19 (four strokes)
|PGA Tour of Australasia
|2018 New Zealand PGA Championship
|-18 (two strokes)
|Asian Tour (Int. Series)
|2023 Hong Kong Open
|-19 (one stroke)
|Asian Tour (Int. Series)
|2024 International Series Morocco
|-15 (playoff - John Catlin)
* won as an amateur
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
I Tried Bryson DeChambeau’s Actual 7-iron And It Blew My Mind!
Irons expert Joe Ferguson got his hands on an Avoda 7-iron that was built specifically for the US Open Champion, and here’s what he learned…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Patrick Reed Ends Long Wait For First Individual Title Since Leaving PGA Tour
The LIV golfer triumphed for the first time since 2021 by securing a three-stroke victory at the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Howell Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer And Broadcaster
Discover more about English professional golfer and Sky Sports presenter, David Howell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Edoardo Molinari Facts: 20 Things To Know About The Italian Golfer
Italian star Edoardo Molinari has enjoyed several big highlights in his career, including a Ryder Cup appearance alongside his brother Francesco - here are 20 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Paul Waring Facts: 18 Things To Know About The English Golfer
Get to know the life and career of veteran DP World Tour player Paul Waring with these facts...
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
Johannes Veerman Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer
Get to know the life and career of American DP World Tour golfer Johannes Veerman better
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Adrian Otaegui Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Adrian Otaegui has enjoyed a steady flow of victories since establishing himself on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things you may not know about the Spaniard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nacho Elvira Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The DP World Tour Pro
Nacho Elvira has hit his stride since becoming a regular on the DP World Tour – here are 15 things to know about the Spaniard
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jorge Campillo Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Spanish Golfer
Get to know the life and career of veteran DP World Tour player Jorge Campillo with these facts...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Frederic Lacroix Facts: 10 Things To Know About The French Golfer
Get to know the life and career of DP World Tour winner Frederic Lacroix better...
By Elliott Heath Published