Open Championship Tee Times Could Be Moved In Bid To Avoid Disruption Caused By Loyalist Parade
A loyalist march in Portrush is scheduled to begin around the time many fans would be leaving the golf course, potentially causing logistical issues
The R&A is reportedly considering bringing forward third-round tee times at The Open Championship in order to minimize disruption linked with a planned loyalist parade in the town of Portrush next weekend.
According to an application lodged with the Northern Ireland Parades Commission, more than 2,000 people and 60 bands are expected to begin a march through the streets of Portrush on Saturday, July 19 at 8:15pm - roughly the same time as Moving Day action would likely finish if Open tee times begin during their usual window.
The R&A has apparently been concerned over logistical challenges of operating in such a small coastal town for some time, with possible significant congestion for those leaving the golf course at the forefront of organizers' minds.
Per the Irish Independent, in a bid to avoid such issues, The Portrush Sons of Ulster band was offered "a substantial" financial incentive to postpone the parade. However, its members voted to reject the proposal.
Since then, The Guardian reported that The R&A has been seriously considering a plan to start the third round slightly earlier than usual - although, it is conscious of live American television coverage requirements and said alterations are likely to be subtle.
Addressing the Irish Independent, a spokesperson for The R&A said: “The return of The Open will be the biggest sporting event to be held in Northern Ireland. We recognise that we are guests in the towns and communities that we visit and fully respect the culture of our hosts.
“We also want to do all that we can to ensure that the fans enjoy an amazing experience of Portrush.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“We’re concerned about the potential logistical impact of other events taking place on the Saturday evening of the Championship and continue to work with our public agency partners to explore potential mitigations to ensure fans can get home smoothly following the end of play that day. We’ll continue to plan as far as we can to minimise any disruption.”
Back in April, The R&A announced there would be a record attendance for an Open Championship outside of St Andrews, with 278,000 fans watching on throughout the week at Royal Portrush.
That number comfortably surpasses the 237,750 crowd in 2019 as more than a million people applied for tickets in the original ballot.
Mark Darbon, chief executive at The R&A, said: “The Open is one of the world’s great sporting events and we will do everything we can to make this year’s Championship at Royal Portrush an outstanding and memorable occasion for everyone involved, from fans to players and the millions watching on TV and digital platforms worldwide.
“The passion and enthusiasm for golf throughout the island of Ireland is world-renowned and is clearly reflected in the extraordinary demand among fans to be part of this historic occasion.
"We look forward to welcoming a record crowd to these spectacular links for a true celebration of golf and seeing who emerges from the 156-strong field to become Champion Golfer of the Year.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.