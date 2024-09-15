Which LIV Golfers Were Relegated From The League?
In a thrilling final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, a number of players were relegated from the LIV Golf League
At the conclusion of the final solo LIV Golf title of 2024, it was Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia who claimed the bonus prizes, but there was also the small matter of those at the bottom of the LIV Golf Leaderboard...
Following the news that LIV Golf captains would be included in the final relegation spots, it provided more spice to the final tournament and, as the final putts were holed, it was Kieran Vincent, Bubba Watson, Branden Grace, Scott Vincent and Kalle Samooja who found themselves in the 'Drop Zone'.
Throughout the event in Chicago, Samooja had found his best golf and, following a stunning four-under 66 on Saturday that vaulted him 10 places in the standings, he continued his form on the final day but, for the Finn, he would rue a costly bogey-double bogey finish, as he ended up in the 49th spot.
In the end, 4Aces' Pat Perez ended his day in 48th and the final 'Open Zone' spot on the LIV Golf individual standings, which meant he was safe from relegation. His team mate, Harold Varner III, also tied up his place in the Open Zone following a three-under-par round that put him inside the top 20 on the Chicago leaderboard.
However, the same couldn't be said for Watson who, despite being captain for the Range Goats GC side, didn't make his way out of the 'Drop Zone'. It's currently unclear as to what will happen to the two-time Major winner, as Watson finishes 53rd in the LIV Golf standings.
Amongst the other players relegated were Grace who, in the League's first year, secured a second place finish in the LIV Golf season. The result comes as a surprise, given that the South African finished ninth in individual standings for 2023, following five top 10 finishes.
The final players to be relegated are the Vincent brothers, with Kieran finishing 50th and Scott claiming a 54th place finish. It's a somewhat bittersweet finish for Scott, as his Legion XIII side, headed by Rahm, picked up four wins, one runner-up and one third place finish.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Currently, it's unclear what the relegated players will do but, it seems that those relegated will have to go through the Asian Tour's International Series or LIV Golf Promotions event at the end of the year to have a chance of continuing on the LIV Golf League circuit. Either way, it'll be an interesting few months for those relegated.
LIV GOLF DROP ZONE STANDINGS
|Players
|Points
|Team
|Position
|Kalle Samooja
|6.20
|Cleeks GC
|49th
|Scott Vincent
|6.18
|IronHeads GC
|50th
|Branden Grace
|4.42
|Stinger GC
|51st
|Laurie Canter
|4.30
|Reserve Player (Exempt)
|52nd
|Bubba Watson (Captain)
|3.66
|Range Goats GC
|53rd
|Kieran Vincent
|2.75
|Legion XIII
|54th
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus
Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Really Disappointed That I Didn't Win' - Rory McIlroy Reflects On Irish Open Result
Missing out on victory by a single stroke, McIlroy was left to rue a poor finish at Royal County Down, as Rasmus Hojgaard secured victory at the Irish Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus
Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Sets New US Attendance Record
Over 15,000 fans attended Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday in the final regular event of the LIV Golf season
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Individual Championship - How Things Stand With One Round To Play In Chicago
Several players are facing relegation with one round to save themselves in Chicago, while two are still well in the reckoning for the Individual Championship title
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tyrrell Hatton Makes Hole-In-One At LIV Golf Chicago To Boost Hopes Of $4m Individual Championship Bonus Payout
The Legion XIII player made an ace at the par-3 sixth as he continued his quest to finish third in the Individual Championship and claim a $4m bonus
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former LIV Golfer Laurie Canter In Line For PGA Tour Card
Laurie Canter is in a good position to claim a PGA Tour card next season after a strong start at the Irish Open – but will the former LIV Golfer be allowed to play there?
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Richard Bland Handed Slow-Play Penalty, Fined $10k At LIV Golf Chicago
The 51-year-old Englishman was given a one-stroke penalty and fined $10,000 after taking too long to play a shot during round one of LIV Golf Chicago
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Patrick Reed Among Three LIV Golfers Invited To Iconic DP World Tour Event
Reed has been included in the field for the Open de Espana at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid later this season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Signed Up For DP World Tour Events?
With the LIV Golf season almost over, expect to see several players from the Saudi-backed circuit playing in DP World Tour events this year
By Joel Kulasingham Published