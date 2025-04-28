LIV Golf Korea 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
As the LIV Golf League arrives in Korea for the first time, check out the odds for the leading players and our picks to win this week
The LIV Golf League is roaring through its 2025 campaign, with Korea the latest new stop for the 54-hole circuit.
Expected to be something of a homecoming for the IronHeads, Kevin Na leads three Korean-born pros into battle at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - the site for this week's tournament.
While many of the usual suspects are among the favorites to lift the title come Sunday, there will be plenty of support for a shock victory from either Na, Danny Lee or Yubin Jang.
If not them, then the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann or Cameron Smith would likely remain a popular champion.
Below, we've listed all of the odds for the leading players in the field as well as our selections for a winner and likely top-10 contender.
LIV GOLF KOREA COURSE GUIDE: JACK NICKLAUS GOLF CLUB
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea is a 7,470-yard par 72 which is known to be among the best courses in the country. Opened in 2010, it has hosted two versions of the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship and the LPGA Tour's International Crown.
It has also staged the Presidents Cup back in 2015 - an event which 10 current LIV stars took part in, including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Located near the west coast, weather can also be a factor here with strong winds and occasionally rain coming into play. Those with the greatest control of their ball flight often do well.
Jack Nicklaus GC is a thinking player's golf course with water on around half of the holes and plenty of risk-reward options throughout. The bent grass in use means pure striking is rewarded and plenty of birdies are capable of being produced. The course record belongs to Guntaek Go - he carded a stunning 62 back in 2021.
LIV GOLF KOREA BETTING ODDS
- Bryson DeChambeau +600
- Joaquin Niemann +650
- Jon Rahm +700
- Tyrrell Hatton +1000
- Lucas Herbert +1800
- Patrick Reed +1800
- Sergio Garcia +2000
- Sebastian Munoz +2000
- Carlos Ortiz +2000
- David Puig +2000
- Cameron Smith +2000
- Brooks Koepka +2500
- Dean Burmester +2800
- Dustin Johnson +3300
- Tom McKibbin +3300
- Charl Schwartzel +3300
- All other players priced at 4000 or higher
LIV GOLF KOREA BETTING PICKS
Favorite: Cameron Smith (+2000)
The Aussie looks to be coming into some very decent form - and we know that when he's on his game he's almost unbeatable.
Smith followed up his T9 in Miami with a T5 in Mexico City last week where he finished with a fairly poor final round of one-over.
Hopefully he'll brush that off and his silky short game will power him to a fourth LIV Golf individual title this week in Korea.
Outsider: Branden Grace (+10000)
The South African was 'relegated' from LIV Golf last year but injury leading to a loss of form is very understandable. He has shown some good form over recent months to remind us of the class he possesses and the potential for more success.
He was 2nd at LIV Golf Promotions in December, T6th at the Saudi International and then T4th at the South African Open.
Grace was T26 in Mexico last week which leads me to the real reason why I'm backing him - he went 5/5 here at the 2015 Presidents Cup. Jack Nicklaus GC will surely give him good vibes and some confidence to go and put in his best LIV result of the season so far.
Favorite: Joaquin Niemann (+650)
The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club is designed for the ball striker and, right now, there aren't many better than three-time 2025 winner Niemann, who is firing in excellent result after excellent result.
Returning to Asia, the Chilean had a T12 finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong and, with his victory in Singapore, it's clear to see that Niemann appears to love this region.
In October of last year, Byeong Hun An led the Strokes Gained: Total category as he claimed the Genesis Championship title at this venue, which is a good sign for those backing Niemann.
Outsider: Sebastian Munoz (+2000)
For an outside pick, I am opting for Niemann's Torque GC teammate, Sebastian Munoz who, like his captain, has an excellent record in Asia through 2025, finishing T6 in Hong Kong and T5 in Singapore.
Another factor is that, according to Data Golf, when it comes to Strokes Gained: Total, Munoz has registered positive numbers in 14 of his last 16 tournaments, with the Colombian securing six top 10 finishes in that time frame as well.
Favorite: Jon Rahm (+700)
The fact that Rahm is yet to win a LIV Golf tournament in 2025 is strange, but LIV Golf Korea could easily present him with his best chance to change that. Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea appears to favor golfers who fade the ball, and that is a skill Rahm has in bucket loads.
Plus, the sheer consistency the Spaniard has shown so far this year means that he is always likely to have a chance of contending come Sunday. A seven-under opening round in Mexico last time out proves that Rahm is scoring well, too, so I'm hopeful for the two-time Major winner in Korea.
Outsider: Charl Schwartzel (+3300)
The South African is quietly enjoying a really good season with six top-20 finishes in a row from the first six events including 2nd-T7th in his last two starts.
Still possessing enough power to challenge the longer courses plus plenty of experience and versatility to play well across a variety of different layouts, I make Schwartzel's chances of finishing inside the top-10 at a course very few of the field have seen before slightly higher than the bookmakers.
Favorite: David Puig (+2000)
This might be the first time LIV Golf heads to South Korea, but we have seen this track before. With a couple of events being held in the past two years at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, we can say with some certainty that a solid short game is the key to success here.
You only have to look at the stats of the top-10 players in each edition of the DP World Tour event here, and you will see all roads point to getting the ball up and down effectively... so, enter David Puig.
Ranking second for Scrambling and fourth for Putting Average, the Spaniard will be looking to better his run of six consecutive LIV top-20 finishes this season by capturing his first LIV Golf title - and I truly believe this is the spot to do it.
Outsider: Anirban Lahiri (+6600)
Based on the same formula, I'm going to take a punt on Lahiri at a decent price.
Lahiri started well in Mexico last week before fading to a respectable T22 finish, but his short game has been great this season.
He ranks 7th for Scrambling and tied 12th for Putting Average, so should have the game to suit this test. He was runner-up in Andalucia last season, another track where you need to be creative around the greens, and seems to pop up in contention at least once or twice per season on LIV.
That surge could come this week...
How To Watch LIV Golf Korea
US/ET
- Thursday, May 1 - Friday, May 2 - Round One: 10:00pm - 3:00am (Fox Sports 1)
- Friday, May 2 - Saturday, May 3 - Round Two: 10:30pm - 3:30am (Fox Sports 1)
- Saturday, May 3 - Sunday, May 4 - Round Three: 11:30pm - 4:30am (Fox Sports 1)
UK/BST
- Friday, May 2 - Round One: 3:00am - 8:00am (ITV X), 3:00am - 4:00am (ITV 1)
- Saturday, May 3 - Round Two: 3:30am - 8:30am (ITV X), 3:30am - 4:30am (ITV 1)
- Sunday, May 4 - Round Three: 4:30am - 9:30am (ITV X), 4:30am - 5:30am (ITV 1)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025
Result
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Win
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Win
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Win
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Win
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Win
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Win
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
T2nd
Jacques Kruyswijk
Joburg Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
2nd
Justin Thomas
Valspar Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
2nd
Justin Thomas
The American Express
+1200
Matt Cradock
2nd
Collin Morikawa
The Sentry
+1000
Barry Plummer
T3rd
Justin Rose
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
+15000
Matt Cradock
T3rd
Mackenzie Hughes
RBC Heritage
+10000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Patrick Reed
The Masters
+9000
Matt Cradock
3rd
Corey Conners
Arnold Palmer Invitational
+7000
Jonny Leighfield
T3rd
Daniel Berger
RBC Heritage
+4000
Barry Plummer
3rd
Joost Luiten
Hero Indian Open
+2500
Elliott Heath
3rd
Tom McKibbin
Porsche Singapore Classic
+1400
Barry Plummer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LPGA Black Desert Championship Prize Money Payout 2025
Many of the biggest names in the world head to Utah as they compete for a share of one of the largest purses so far this season
By Mike Hall
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money Payout 2025
Scottie Scheffler is the biggest name in the field as players compete for a record purse in Texas
By Mike Hall
-
CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
TPC Craig Ranch plays host to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where World No.1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field ahead of a busy stretch of golf
By Matt Cradock
-
Chevron Championship 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The first women's Major of 2025 gets underway at The Club at Carlton Woods, with Nelly Korda looking to defend her championship
By Matt Cradock
-
Hainan Classic 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Discover the odds for the leading hopefuls at the inaugural Hainan Classic on the DP World Tour as the Asian Swing reaches its conclusion...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
The pairs tournament returns to TPC Louisiana, with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry hoping to defend their title
By Matt Cradock
-
LIV Golf Mexico City 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Check out the odds for the leading players at LIV Golf Mexico City as well as our favorite and outside picks for this week's tournament in Naucalpan
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Volvo China Open 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
Following a break for The Masters, the DP World Tour returns for the final two weeks of its Asian Swing and the Volvo China Open is the penultimate event
By Jonny Leighfield
-
RBC Heritage 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions
After a thrilling week at The Masters, the PGA Tour returns to Harbour Town Golf Links and the fifth Signature Event of 2025
By Matt Cradock
-
The Masters Odds And Betting Picks 2025: Post-Cut Predictions
Check out the updated odds for the leading claims and fresh predictions in terms of the winner at the halfway stage of The Masters 2025
By Jonny Leighfield