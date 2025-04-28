LIV Golf Korea 2025 Picks, Odds And Predictions

The LIV Golf League is roaring through its 2025 campaign, with Korea the latest new stop for the 54-hole circuit.

Expected to be something of a homecoming for the IronHeads, Kevin Na leads three Korean-born pros into battle at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea - the site for this week's tournament.

While many of the usual suspects are among the favorites to lift the title come Sunday, there will be plenty of support for a shock victory from either Na, Danny Lee or Yubin Jang.

If not them, then the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann or Cameron Smith would likely remain a popular champion.

Below, we've listed all of the odds for the leading players in the field as well as our selections for a winner and likely top-10 contender.

Kevin Na is captain of the IronHeads - a LIV team with three Korean-born players (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF KOREA COURSE GUIDE: JACK NICKLAUS GOLF CLUB

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea is a 7,470-yard par 72 which is known to be among the best courses in the country. Opened in 2010, it has hosted two versions of the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship and the LPGA Tour's International Crown.

It has also staged the Presidents Cup back in 2015 - an event which 10 current LIV stars took part in, including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.

Located near the west coast, weather can also be a factor here with strong winds and occasionally rain coming into play. Those with the greatest control of their ball flight often do well.

Jack Nicklaus GC is a thinking player's golf course with water on around half of the holes and plenty of risk-reward options throughout. The bent grass in use means pure striking is rewarded and plenty of birdies are capable of being produced. The course record belongs to Guntaek Go - he carded a stunning 62 back in 2021.

A general view of Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV GOLF KOREA BETTING ODDS

Bryson DeChambeau +600

Joaquin Niemann +650

Jon Rahm +700

Tyrrell Hatton +1000

Lucas Herbert +1800

Patrick Reed +1800

Sergio Garcia +2000

Sebastian Munoz +2000

Carlos Ortiz +2000

David Puig +2000

Cameron Smith +2000

Brooks Koepka +2500

Dean Burmester +2800

Dustin Johnson +3300

Tom McKibbin +3300

Charl Schwartzel +3300

All other players priced at 4000 or higher

LIV GOLF KOREA BETTING PICKS

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Cameron Smith (+2000)

The Aussie looks to be coming into some very decent form - and we know that when he's on his game he's almost unbeatable.

Smith followed up his T9 in Miami with a T5 in Mexico City last week where he finished with a fairly poor final round of one-over.

Hopefully he'll brush that off and his silky short game will power him to a fourth LIV Golf individual title this week in Korea.

Outsider: Branden Grace (+10000)

The South African was 'relegated' from LIV Golf last year but injury leading to a loss of form is very understandable. He has shown some good form over recent months to remind us of the class he possesses and the potential for more success.

He was 2nd at LIV Golf Promotions in December, T6th at the Saudi International and then T4th at the South African Open.

Grace was T26 in Mexico last week which leads me to the real reason why I'm backing him - he went 5/5 here at the 2015 Presidents Cup. Jack Nicklaus GC will surely give him good vibes and some confidence to go and put in his best LIV result of the season so far.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joaquin Niemann (+650)

The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club is designed for the ball striker and, right now, there aren't many better than three-time 2025 winner Niemann, who is firing in excellent result after excellent result.

Returning to Asia, the Chilean had a T12 finish at LIV Golf Hong Kong and, with his victory in Singapore, it's clear to see that Niemann appears to love this region.

In October of last year, Byeong Hun An led the Strokes Gained: Total category as he claimed the Genesis Championship title at this venue, which is a good sign for those backing Niemann.

Outsider: Sebastian Munoz (+2000)

For an outside pick, I am opting for Niemann's Torque GC teammate, Sebastian Munoz who, like his captain, has an excellent record in Asia through 2025, finishing T6 in Hong Kong and T5 in Singapore.

Another factor is that, according to Data Golf, when it comes to Strokes Gained: Total, Munoz has registered positive numbers in 14 of his last 16 tournaments, with the Colombian securing six top 10 finishes in that time frame as well.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jon Rahm (+700)

The fact that Rahm is yet to win a LIV Golf tournament in 2025 is strange, but LIV Golf Korea could easily present him with his best chance to change that. Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea appears to favor golfers who fade the ball, and that is a skill Rahm has in bucket loads.

Plus, the sheer consistency the Spaniard has shown so far this year means that he is always likely to have a chance of contending come Sunday. A seven-under opening round in Mexico last time out proves that Rahm is scoring well, too, so I'm hopeful for the two-time Major winner in Korea.

Outsider: Charl Schwartzel (+3300)

The South African is quietly enjoying a really good season with six top-20 finishes in a row from the first six events including 2nd-T7th in his last two starts.

Still possessing enough power to challenge the longer courses plus plenty of experience and versatility to play well across a variety of different layouts, I make Schwartzel's chances of finishing inside the top-10 at a course very few of the field have seen before slightly higher than the bookmakers.

Barry Plummer Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: David Puig (+2000)

This might be the first time LIV Golf heads to South Korea, but we have seen this track before. With a couple of events being held in the past two years at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, we can say with some certainty that a solid short game is the key to success here.

You only have to look at the stats of the top-10 players in each edition of the DP World Tour event here, and you will see all roads point to getting the ball up and down effectively... so, enter David Puig.

Ranking second for Scrambling and fourth for Putting Average, the Spaniard will be looking to better his run of six consecutive LIV top-20 finishes this season by capturing his first LIV Golf title - and I truly believe this is the spot to do it.

Outsider: Anirban Lahiri (+6600)

Based on the same formula, I'm going to take a punt on Lahiri at a decent price.

Lahiri started well in Mexico last week before fading to a respectable T22 finish, but his short game has been great this season.

He ranks 7th for Scrambling and tied 12th for Putting Average, so should have the game to suit this test. He was runner-up in Andalucia last season, another track where you need to be creative around the greens, and seems to pop up in contention at least once or twice per season on LIV.

That surge could come this week...

How To Watch LIV Golf Korea

US/ET

Thursday, May 1 - Friday, May 2 - Round One: 10:00pm - 3:00am (Fox Sports 1)

10:00pm - 3:00am (Fox Sports 1) Friday, May 2 - Saturday, May 3 - Round Two: 10:30pm - 3:30am (Fox Sports 1)

10:30pm - 3:30am (Fox Sports 1) Saturday, May 3 - Sunday, May 4 - Round Three: 11:30pm - 4:30am (Fox Sports 1)

UK/BST

Friday, May 2 - Round One: 3:00am - 8:00am (ITV X), 3:00am - 4:00am (ITV 1)

3:00am - 8:00am (ITV X), 3:00am - 4:00am (ITV 1) Saturday, May 3 - Round Two: 3:30am - 8:30am (ITV X), 3:30am - 4:30am (ITV 1)

3:30am - 8:30am (ITV X), 3:30am - 4:30am (ITV 1) Sunday, May 4 - Round Three: 4:30am - 9:30am (ITV X), 4:30am - 5:30am (ITV 1)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Best Results 2025