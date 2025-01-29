Tom McKibbin Foregoes Rory McIlroy Advice To Join LIV Golf
The Northern Irishman has joined Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team in the LIV Golf League despite Rory McIlroy advising against the move
Tom McKibbin has joined the LIV Golf League, where he will play on Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team.
McKibbin, who won the 2023 Porsche European Open, had earned his 2025 PGA Tour card via the DP World Tour but will now be suspended from the US-based circuit as he opts for the Saudi-backed team tour instead.
The Northern Irishman will play alongside Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Caleb Surratt on one of the strongest sides in the league, which won four tournaments in 2024 and finished 2nd in the points list.
McKibbin replaces the relegated Kieran Vincent and is another of LIV's young signings for 2025, with fellow 22-year-olds Yubin Jang and Luis Masaveu as well as 25-year-old Frederik Kjettrup joining the league.
McKibbin grew up playing at Holywood Golf Club in Belfast, the same club as Rory McIlroy. His idol and mentor recently discussed the youngster's potential move and revealed that the pair had spoken over the phone, with McIlroy saying he told him that he shouldn't join LIV Golf.
"I really like Tom as a person, as a player," McIlroy said ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic.
"I think he's got a ton of potential. Look, I said to him, if I were in your shoes, I would make a different choice than the one you're thinking of making. I think, you know, working so hard to get your tour card in the States ... to achieve that goal last year was a big achievement.
"I think what he potentially is sacrificing and giving up, with access to majors, potential Ryder Cup spot, depending on, you know, how he would play ... if I were in his position and I had his potential, which I think I have been before, I wouldn't make that decision."
The new signing means that all 13 LIV Golf teams are now complete, with Chieh-po Lee and Anthony Kim likely acting as wildcards for the upcoming season to keep the competitors at 54 in each event.
McKibbin makes his LIV Golf debut next week in Jeddah in the first tournament of the 2025 LIV Golf League season.
