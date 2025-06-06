Which LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2025 US Open At Oakmont?

After 12 LIV golfers competed in The Masters and 16 made their way to Quail Hollow for the PGA Championship, 14 players from the PIF-backed circuit will travel to Oakmont Country Club as they try and win the third men's Major of the year, the US Open.

They have qualified via a number of routes, including world ranking, recent Major wins, final qualifying and the first beneficiary of the new direct pathway, which is dependent on performance in the LIV Golf League. Here are the details.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

The moment Bryson DeChambeau made his final putt in the 2024 edition at Pinehurst No.2, he didn’t just secure the US Open title for the second time - it also locked in his place at the tournament for the next 10 years, one of several big perks of winning the US Open.

The American will surely be confident of repeating his success at Oakmont, particularly after two strong showings in the previous two Majors so far this year, a T5th at The Masters, followed by a T2nd at the PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka won the US Open twice, most recently in 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka has won the US Open twice, most recently in 2018, meaning that he was already guaranteed his place in the field up to and including the 2028 edition.

He will be keen to re-establish his reputation as a Major specialist at Oakmont after a disappointing run of late, with his most recent top-10 in a Major coming over two years ago when he won the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has finished runner-up six times (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Rory McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam at The Masters, that just left two active players one title away from joining him – Jordan Spieth and Mickelson. Of the two, it is Mickelson who has come closest most often. Needing to win the US Open, he has finished runner-up six times.

Mickelson is eligible thanks to his 2021 PGA Championship title, which gave him a place in the field for the next five years, but the odds of him completing his career Grand Slam appear to be against him. Now aged 54, and turning 55 the day after the US Open, he is no longer in his prime, while the last of his runner-ups at the tournament came 12 years ago. Recently, Mickelson admitted this US Open may well be his last.

Dustin Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The last time the US Open was held at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson snuck past playing partner, Andrew Landry and co. to lift the trophy by three strokes. As a result of his success back in 2016, DJ is guaranteed US Open starts both this year and next, should he want.

Johnson made his debut at the US Open in 2008 and has played 17 times in total. Aside from the occasion that he won, the 40-year-old South Carolinan has six top-10s and only three missed cuts, making the US Open his most successful Major.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith's 2022 Open win means he's in the US Open field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian is in the field courtesy of his win at the 2022 Open Championship, which granted five years of eligibility on the other side of the pond. With a place until 2027, he doesn’t need to concern himself too much yet about how to make the field in future editions.

However, he will certainly be eyeing the opportunity to put that issue to bed for the next decade with victory at Oakmont, particularly having finished fourth in the tournament twice.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm was back near his best during the PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rahm’s 2021 US Open win at Torrey Pines means he’s secure in the Major until the 2031 edition at Riviera Country Club.

The Spaniard had struggled at times in Majors since his move to LIV Golf in December 2023, with a T7th result at last year’s Open Championship a notable exception.

However, the Rahm of old was back with a vengeance at the PGA Championship. He was firmly in the mix deep into the final round before, knowing he needed to play aggressively to try and overcome Scottie Scheffler, he finished with bogey, double-bogey, double-bogey to place T8th, a position that doesn’t quite tell the full story of a solid week. He will be hoping to continue that momentum at Oakmont

Richard Bland

Richard Bland qualifies thanks to his US Senior Open win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year may have largely belonged to PGA Tour stars, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele for their dominance, but another success story that flew a little under the radar belonged to Richard Bland thanks to his two senior Major triumphs. One of them was the US Senior Open, where he beat Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff.

Not only did that give him one of the proudest moments of his career, it also booked his place at Oakmont. There, Bland will be hoping to improve on his previous best finish at the Major, T43rd in 2022.

Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann qualified through a new pathway (Image credit: Getty Images)

In February, the US Open announced a groundbreaking exemption for LIV Golfers, giving “the top player who is not otherwise exempt and in the top 3 of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual Standings as of May 19, 2025” a place in the field.

Joaquin Niemann topped the Individual Standings on that date, guaranteeing his place in the field for his first start since 2023.

Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton's world ranking guaranteed his spot in the US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much is made of LIV Golf’s inability to offer its players world ranking points, but one player who has maintained a high enough ranking to qualify for the US Open is Hatton. He needed to be in the world’s top-60 in the week of May 19, and he did it with ease, sitting 23rd at the cut-off.

It was a mixed bag for Hatton in the previous two Majors this year, with a T14th at The Masters followed by a T60th at the PGA Championship. The Englishman’s best finish at the US Open is T6th in 2018, and he’ll be hoping to find that kind of form at Oakmont.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed's world ranking earned his place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reed is another player who can thank his world ranking for his US Open inclusion, although, unlike Hatton, he didn’t have quite as much leeway, standing 55th in the rankings on May 19.

He is unlikely to care much about that, as it guaranteed his first appearance at the Major since 2023. In his 10 previous US Open starts, he has finished in the top-10 once, when he placed fourth in 2018.

Carlos Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz made it though Final Qualifying in Dallas (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ortiz needed final qualifying to book his slot at the US Open, and he managed it at Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas with a tie for fourth enough to go through as one of seven from the initial field of 86.

Ortiz will be making his fifth appearance at the event, but he will be hoping to do better than his previous attempts, with three missed cuts among the best placing of T52nd in 2019.

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jinichiro Kozuma made it through Final Qualifying in Japan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Iron Heads GC player is another LIV Golfer who booked his US Open place through Final Qualifying. He was in his native Japan for a 36-hole marathon before coming through a 4-for-1 playoff to secure his second appearance at the Major. His previous start came in 2022, when he missed the cut.

Marc Leishman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the 10 Final Qualifying sites on June 2, Ripper GC's Marc Leishman was the only LIV golfer to make it through. In doing so - at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland - he denied fellow LIV players, Sebastian Munoz and Peter Uihlein.

While the other two will hope for withdrawals as alternates, the Australian is focused on improving his best ever result at a US Open - T14th. That performance occurred in his most recent US Open appearance back in 2022.

Josele Ballester

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Josele Ballester became the most recent LIV Golf signing days before the circuit's Virginia event, turning down a Korn Ferry Tour membership in favor of a move to Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC on a multi-year deal.

The 2024 US Amateur champion already had a place at the US Open locked up anyway as a result of his victory over Noah Kent, so his new status as a LIV player means he adds to the list of pros representing the circuit at Oakmont.