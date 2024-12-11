Yubin Jang Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean LIV Golfer

Discover new information about Iron Heads golfer, Yubin Jang via these facts regarding his life and career so far...

Yubin Jang looks on at the 2024 Genesis Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Yubin Jang is a Korean professional golfer who has enjoyed an excellent start to his career. Find out about his life and journey through the game via these facts.

YUBIN JANG FACTS

1. Yubin Jang was born in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea on June 11, 2002.

2. He attended the Korea National Sport University.

3. As an amateur, he once reached 35th in the world.

4. Jang was a member of the Asia-Pacific side in the 2023 Bonallack Trophy.

5. At the 2023 Asian Games, Jang helped South Korea to team gold as - as a result - is exempt from military service.

6. He turned professional in late 2023 and joined the Korean Tour - operated by the Korea Professional Golfers Association of South Korea.

7. In 2024, Jang won the Korean Tour's money list and Player of the Year title thanks to two event victories and five runner-up finishes. He also led the circuit in scoring and driving distance (311.4 yards).

8. Jang has three wins on the Korean Tour. His first arrived as an amateur at the 2023 Gunsan Open, and he successfully defended that title in August 2024. His third was via a playoff at the Busan Open in October 2024.

9. In December 2024, Jang joined the LIV Golf League and signed a "multi-year deal" with Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC.

10. His highest OWGR is 130th.

YUBIN JANG BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally
BornJune 11, 2002 - Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Height6ft (1.83m)
CollegeKorea National Sport University
Turned Pro2023
Former TourKorean Tour
Current TourLIV Golf League
Pro Wins3
Highest OWGR130th

YUBIN JANG PRO WINS

Swipe to scroll horizontally
TourEventWinning Score
Korean Tour2023 Gunsan Open*-20 (playoff)
Korean Tour2024 Gunsan Open-16 (two strokes)
Korean Tour2024 Busan Open-9 (playoff)
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

