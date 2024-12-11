Yubin Jang Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean LIV Golfer
Discover new information about Iron Heads golfer, Yubin Jang via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Yubin Jang is a Korean professional golfer who has enjoyed an excellent start to his career. Find out about his life and journey through the game via these facts.
YUBIN JANG FACTS
1. Yubin Jang was born in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea on June 11, 2002.
2. He attended the Korea National Sport University.
3. As an amateur, he once reached 35th in the world.
4. Jang was a member of the Asia-Pacific side in the 2023 Bonallack Trophy.
5. At the 2023 Asian Games, Jang helped South Korea to team gold as - as a result - is exempt from military service.
6. He turned professional in late 2023 and joined the Korean Tour - operated by the Korea Professional Golfers Association of South Korea.
7. In 2024, Jang won the Korean Tour's money list and Player of the Year title thanks to two event victories and five runner-up finishes. He also led the circuit in scoring and driving distance (311.4 yards).
8. Jang has three wins on the Korean Tour. His first arrived as an amateur at the 2023 Gunsan Open, and he successfully defended that title in August 2024. His third was via a playoff at the Busan Open in October 2024.
9. In December 2024, Jang joined the LIV Golf League and signed a "multi-year deal" with Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC.
10. His highest OWGR is 130th.
YUBIN JANG BIO
|Born
|June 11, 2002 - Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|College
|Korea National Sport University
|Turned Pro
|2023
|Former Tour
|Korean Tour
|Current Tour
|LIV Golf League
|Pro Wins
|3
|Highest OWGR
|130th
YUBIN JANG PRO WINS
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Korean Tour
|2023 Gunsan Open*
|-20 (playoff)
|Korean Tour
|2024 Gunsan Open
|-16 (two strokes)
|Korean Tour
|2024 Busan Open
|-9 (playoff)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
