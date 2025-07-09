‘I Could Have Played In Any Era’ - Rory McIlroy Gifted Stunning Custom Persimmon Driver Before Striping It Ahead Of Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy created history at The Masters in April, becoming just the sixth player in men's professional golf to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Obviously, winning all four Major Championships is no mean feat and, at the Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy was gifted a special present from former European Tour player, turned Sky Sports broadcaster, John E Morgan.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) A photo posted by on

Morgan, who acquired the Joe Powell Persimmon Company, was seen speaking to the five-time Major winner on the range at The Renaissance Club, with the 47-year-old then gifting him a personalized persimmon driver.

Featuring a poppy on the headcover, the name of McIlroy's daughter, there is also the years of McIlroy's victories at the US Open, PGA Championship, Open Championship and The Masters.

In terms of the persimmon head, it has a green topline, representative of McIlroy's home country, as well as the same year design we saw on the driver's headcover.

After checking out the beautifully crafted club, McIlroy can't resist a hit, with the 36-year-old piping it out of the screws before a humorous quip of "I could have played in any era."

McIlroy speaks to his caddie during a practice round at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not the first time we have seen persimmon clubs used from Morgan's company, which he acquired alongside Scott Redman.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, two-time Masters winner, Jon Rahm, and his Pro-Am playing partner and Hollywood actor, Tom Holland, used a custom-built persimmon club with a Spiderman carving.

In fact, prior to that event in September 2023, McIlroy used a persimmon driver in a DP World Tour video at that year's Genesis Scottish Open.

Striking the wooden club, McIlroy’s ball speed registered 168.6mph and carried 256 yards. This was around 20mph slower and 50 yards shorter than his average with the new technology.