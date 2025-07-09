‘I Could Have Played In Any Era’ - Rory McIlroy Gifted Stunning Custom Persimmon Driver Before Striping It Ahead Of Scottish Open
After completing the Career Grand Slam at The Masters, McIlroy was gifted a beautiful, custom-made persimmon driver from former European Tour player John E Morgan
Rory McIlroy created history at The Masters in April, becoming just the sixth player in men's professional golf to complete the Career Grand Slam.
Obviously, winning all four Major Championships is no mean feat and, at the Genesis Scottish Open, McIlroy was gifted a special present from former European Tour player, turned Sky Sports broadcaster, John E Morgan.
Morgan, who acquired the Joe Powell Persimmon Company, was seen speaking to the five-time Major winner on the range at The Renaissance Club, with the 47-year-old then gifting him a personalized persimmon driver.
Featuring a poppy on the headcover, the name of McIlroy's daughter, there is also the years of McIlroy's victories at the US Open, PGA Championship, Open Championship and The Masters.
In terms of the persimmon head, it has a green topline, representative of McIlroy's home country, as well as the same year design we saw on the driver's headcover.
After checking out the beautifully crafted club, McIlroy can't resist a hit, with the 36-year-old piping it out of the screws before a humorous quip of "I could have played in any era."
It's not the first time we have seen persimmon clubs used from Morgan's company, which he acquired alongside Scott Redman.
At the 2023 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, two-time Masters winner, Jon Rahm, and his Pro-Am playing partner and Hollywood actor, Tom Holland, used a custom-built persimmon club with a Spiderman carving.
In fact, prior to that event in September 2023, McIlroy used a persimmon driver in a DP World Tour video at that year's Genesis Scottish Open.
Striking the wooden club, McIlroy’s ball speed registered 168.6mph and carried 256 yards. This was around 20mph slower and 50 yards shorter than his average with the new technology.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
