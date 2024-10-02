Tom McKibbin Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Northern Irish Golfer

Tom McKibbin is a DP World Tour golfer from Northern Ireland who has enjoyed a fairly fast ascent towards the upper echelons of the pro game. Discover more about his life and career to date via these facts.

Tom McKibbin Facts

1. McKibbin was born on December 19, 2002 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

2. He grew up playing golf at Holywood Golf Club, the same home club as Rory McIlroy.

3. McKibbin and McIlroy have become good friends after meeting in Dubai in 2015 and playing golf together back at their home club in Northern Ireland in the years since.

4. As an amateur, he won the 2018 Major Champions Invitational - a series created by six-time Major winner, Sir Nick Faldo.

Tom McKibbin (left) and Rory McIlroy greet each other at the 2024 Irish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. McKibbin represented Ireland at the 2018 and 2019 European Boys’ Team Championship and played for GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy during the same years.

6. In January 2020, he reached the final of the Australian Amateur but lost 5&3 to Jediah Morgan, who would go on to compete in the LIV Golf League.

7. McKibbin turned pro in April 2021 at the age of 18 and spent his first season on the Challenge Tour. His pro debut was at the Tenerife Open on the DP World Tour, however.

8. His first professional victory arrived at the 2022 Major I - a two-round event on the Minor League Golf Tour in Florida. McKibbin beat now PGA Tour player, Eric Cole by a stroke.

9. McKibbin ended 2022 10th on the Challenge Tour after a T6th result at the Challenge Tour Grand Final - consequently securing his playing rights on the DP World Tour for 2023.

10. Per an interview with the DP World Tour, McKibbin has managed five hole-in-ones throughout his career, but only two of them have been in competition.

Tom McKibbin with the trophy after his victory in the Porsche European Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Following a near miss at the Singapore Classic in February 2023 - where he held the halfway lead - McKibbin claimed his first DP World Tour win at the Porsche European Open in Germany during July. He carded a final round of 70 to triumph by two strokes and become the youngest winner from the island of Ireland since McIlroy. It was McKibbin's 26th DP World Tour start.

12. McKibbin missed the chance to win a second DP World Tour title in 2024 when losing to Marcel Siem in a playoff at the Italian Open.

13. He made his Major debut at the 2024 US Open when finishing in a tie for 41st at Pinehurst No.2.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

14. If he could only play one course for the rest of his life, McKibbin says it would be Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina (Or Augusta).

15. The best round of McKibbin's career was a 10-under 62 during round two of a Challenge Tour event. He birdied the first seven holes in a row.

16. His dream fourball would include McIlroy and seven-time F1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Tom McKibbin Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born December 19, 2002 - Belfast, Northern Ireland Turned Pro 2021 Former Tours Challenge Tour, Minor League Golf Tour Current Tour DP World Tour Pro Wins 2 Highest OWGR Spot 97th

Tom McKibbin Pro Wins