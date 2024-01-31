LIV Golf Transfer Window - Every Completed Deal This Off-Season

It's been a busy off-season in the LIV Golf League, with a number of moves taking place in the transfer window as well as departing players, promoted players from December's Promotions event and new signings from the PGA Tour.

The biggest deal of the off-season has to be Jon Rahm, who joined in a reported $500m+ deal to captain his own new team, called Legion XIII. Rahm signed Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton as well as US college star Caleb Surratt, and completed the quartet with Promotions graduate Kieran Vincent.

There were two other big signings elsewhere, with DP World Tour Player of the Year Adrian Meronk coming in to join the Cleeks and three-time DP World Tour winner and one-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert joining Cameron Smith's Ripper GC.

It was a busy off-season in terms of transfers, too, with the 2023 LIV Golf League champion Talor Gooch leaving RangeGoats GC to join up with Brooks Koepka's Smash GC. Matthew Wolff went the other way, while Graeme McDowell was brought in from the Cleeks to replace Koepka's younger brother Chase, who was relegated.

The year one team champions 4 Aces GC also made moves, swapping Peter Uihlein for Harold Varner III with the RangeGoats, while there was another swap with David Puig and Carlos Ortiz switching places from Torque and Fireballs.

Andy Ogletree also graduated from the Asian Tour's International Series Order of Merit to join Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC, replacing the relegated James Piot.

Take a look at all the completed deals in the 2024 LIV Golf transfer window...