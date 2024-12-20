LIV Golf's Cleeks Announce Signing Of Young Dane To Complete 2025 Roster
Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC has brought Frederik Kjettrup on board - joining Adrian Meronk and Richard Bland in the all-European line-up
Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC has announced the signing of young Danish pro, Frederik Kjettrup as the team's fourth and final player.
The former Florida State University graduate has enjoyed a stunning start to his pro career, winning three of his opening 11 tournaments - which included successes at his first two appearances - consequently matching the number of victories that he managed while at college.
On his Major debut, the World No.241 was also agonizingly close to making the cut during the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, missing the cut by a single stroke after progressing through 36-hole Final Qualifying.
But, after earning conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and full status on the PGA Tour Americas via an eighth-place finish in the PGA Tour University rankings, Kjettrup has opted to join Kaymer, Richard Bland, and Adrian Meronk in the LIV Golf League ahead of the 2025 season.
Cleeks GC's captain, Kaymer said: “Frederik is one of the brightest young talents in the game. His impressive track record and fearless approach make him a perfect fit for our team. I’m looking forward to seeing him thrive within the competitive atmosphere of LIV Golf.”
A post shared by Cleeks GC (@cleeks_gc)
A photo posted by on
Kjettrup - who graduated from Florida State and turned pro in 2024 - is one of the best college prospects in recent years, having become just the fourth three-time All-American in Seminole history.
Among his extraordinary list of other achievements so far includes ending his time at FSU with four rounds of 64 or lower, possessing the second-best scoring average of all time at FSU (71.29), and becoming a co-medalist at the 2024 ACC Championships.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As an amateur, Kjettrup notched multiple wins including the Titleist & Footjoy West Coast Masers (2017), DGU Elite Tour I Drenge, Valderrama Open, German Junior Golf Tour U18 Championship (2018), Danish National Match Play Championship (2019, 2021), and the Watersound Invitational (2023).
Reacting to the signing, Cleeks GC's general manager, Jonas Martensson said: “Frederik embodies everything our team stands for: talent, sportsmanship, and the drive to redefine the future of golf.
“We are proud to welcome him to the team and are confident he will make an immediate impact both on and off the course.”
Kjettrup is the second young signing made by the 54-hole league this off-season, following on from Yubin Jang joining the Iron Heads last week.
The Cleeks will hope their newest face can help them to build upon last year's success, where they landed the LIV Golf Houston team title but ended up finishing eighth in the season-long race.
Kaymer's quartet is only one player removed form last term, with Finnish pro Kalle Samooja leaving the PIF-backed circuit after being relegated and then failing to regain his place at LIV Golf Promotions earlier this month.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Indian Debut In January
Bryson DeChambeau will make his first appearance in India next year having been confirmed for the first International Series event of 2025 in January
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He Nearly Fresh Aired It. It Came Off The Heel And Almost Hit His Foot' – Legendary Caddie Recalls The Worst Shots He's Ever Seen Tiger Woods Hit
The 19th Uncut podcast co-host and legendary caddie Billy Foster looks back on two shots that Tiger Woods will want to forget..
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Indian Debut In January
Bryson DeChambeau will make his first appearance in India next year having been confirmed for the first International Series event of 2025 in January
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Coat, Hit-It-Further Juice, And Player's Dad Struck With Ball: The Showdown Moments You Might Have Missed
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy cruised to victory at the much-anticipated TV match against Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and there were a handful of notable moments along the way at Shadow Creek
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Showdown Payout: What Did Scottie Scheffler And Rory McIlroy Win In Vegas?
Scheffler and McIlroy dominated proceedings at The Showdown and, in the process, secured a $5 million payday each in the form of the crypto-based coin 'CRO'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: LIV Golf In ‘High-Level’ Talks With Fox Sports After CW Network Deal Ends
In a report by the Sports Business Journal, sources are claiming LIV Golf and Fox Sports have had high-level discussions to televise the action for 2025
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Spotted With Never-Seen-Before Driver At The Showdown
Working on his game ahead of The Showdown, the US Open champ was seen using a brand new driver that isn't currently available to the public
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Showdown: Live Stream, TV Channels For Scheffler & McIlroy vs Koepka & DeChambeau
The PGA Tour vs LIV Golf League pairs match is being played for a reported purse of $10million in cryptocurrency
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Relegated LIV Golfer To Make DP World Tour Debut
Kieran Vincent lost his place in the LIV Golf League and on Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side after being relegated in 2024
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Showdown: What You Need To Know Ahead Of PGA Tour Vs LIV Golf Clash
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are preparing to take on Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in an exhibition match at Shadow Creek Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published