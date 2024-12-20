LIV Golf's Cleeks Announce Signing Of Young Dane To Complete 2025 Roster

Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC has announced the signing of young Danish pro, Frederik Kjettrup as the team's fourth and final player.

The former Florida State University graduate has enjoyed a stunning start to his pro career, winning three of his opening 11 tournaments - which included successes at his first two appearances - consequently matching the number of victories that he managed while at college.

On his Major debut, the World No.241 was also agonizingly close to making the cut during the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, missing the cut by a single stroke after progressing through 36-hole Final Qualifying.

But, after earning conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and full status on the PGA Tour Americas via an eighth-place finish in the PGA Tour University rankings, Kjettrup has opted to join Kaymer, Richard Bland, and Adrian Meronk in the LIV Golf League ahead of the 2025 season.

Cleeks GC's captain, Kaymer said: “Frederik is one of the brightest young talents in the game. His impressive track record and fearless approach make him a perfect fit for our team. I’m looking forward to seeing him thrive within the competitive atmosphere of LIV Golf.”

A post shared by Cleeks GC (@cleeks_gc) A photo posted by on

Kjettrup - who graduated from Florida State and turned pro in 2024 - is one of the best college prospects in recent years, having become just the fourth three-time All-American in Seminole history.

Among his extraordinary list of other achievements so far includes ending his time at FSU with four rounds of 64 or lower, possessing the second-best scoring average of all time at FSU (71.29), and becoming a co-medalist at the 2024 ACC Championships.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As an amateur, Kjettrup notched multiple wins including the Titleist & Footjoy West Coast Masers (2017), DGU Elite Tour I Drenge, Valderrama Open, German Junior Golf Tour U18 Championship (2018), Danish National Match Play Championship (2019, 2021), and the Watersound Invitational (2023).

Reacting to the signing, Cleeks GC's general manager, Jonas Martensson said: “Frederik embodies everything our team stands for: talent, sportsmanship, and the drive to redefine the future of golf.

“We are proud to welcome him to the team and are confident he will make an immediate impact both on and off the course.”

Yubin Jang has joined the Iron Heads ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kjettrup is the second young signing made by the 54-hole league this off-season, following on from Yubin Jang joining the Iron Heads last week.

The Cleeks will hope their newest face can help them to build upon last year's success, where they landed the LIV Golf Houston team title but ended up finishing eighth in the season-long race.

Kaymer's quartet is only one player removed form last term, with Finnish pro Kalle Samooja leaving the PIF-backed circuit after being relegated and then failing to regain his place at LIV Golf Promotions earlier this month.