Luis Masaveu Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish LIV Golfer

Luis Masaveu is one of the most highly-promising Spanish golfers on the planet and has already enjoyed a storied amateur career. Find out more about his life and journey through golf to this point via the facts below.

LUIS MASAVEU FACTS

1. His full name is Luis Masaveu Roncal.

2. Masaveu was born in Madrid, Spain on December 17, 2002.

3. Per his DP World Tour profile, the right-hander is attached to La Moraleja Golf Club in the north of Madrid.

4. Masaveu won two amateur titles - the 2023 Tailhade Cup and the 2024 Portuguese Amateur.

5. Among the Spaniard's near-misses include runner-up finishes at the Canadian Amateur, the Lytham Trophy, and the European Nations Cup.

6. On his way to a T2nd result at the 2023 Lytham & St Annes Trophy, Masaveu made an ace on the fifth hole.

7. In 2024, Masaveu reached the US Amateur semi-final stage before losing to eventual champion and fellow countryman, Jose Luis Ballester.

8. He twice won low amateur honors at the DP World Tour's Open de Espana - in 2022 and 2024. In the edition won by Jon Rahm, 2022, Masaveu ended 34th.

9. As a 21-year-old, Masaveu progressed through final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports - defeating LIV golf's Branden Grace - to become the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at The Open when he carded 73-75 during the first two rounds at Royal Troon in 2024. He went on to shoot 78 and 76, finishing in 78th. His qualifying achievement was made all the more incredible when it was revealed that he was using an old set of clubs and was without a 3-wood after his was lost following a tournament in Denmark.

10. Masaveu twice represented Spain at the Eisenhower Trophy.

Luis Masaveu (right) and Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano at The Open in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His coach is seven-time DP World Tour winner, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano - who also caddied for him at The Open in 2024.

12. Masaveu turned professional at the end of 2024 ranked 16th in the list of the world's best amateurs.

13. In one of his first pro events, the International Series Qatar, the Spaniard finished T9th. He also made the cut at the Saudi International a couple of weeks later.

A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_) A photo posted by on

14. Masaveu attempted to reach the LIV Golf League through both of its first two Promotions events but was unsuccessful each time. He also tried to qualify for the DP World Tour in 2024, however, he ended 132nd in Final Stage.

15. He was ultimately signed by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign, replacing Eugenio Chacarra.

16. Masaveu aims to follow in the footsteps of Jon Rahm and win a Major as well as becoming World No.1 someday.