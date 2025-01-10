Luis Masaveu Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish LIV Golfer
Discover more about LIV Golf League player, Luis Masaveu via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
Luis Masaveu is one of the most highly-promising Spanish golfers on the planet and has already enjoyed a storied amateur career. Find out more about his life and journey through golf to this point via the facts below.
LUIS MASAVEU FACTS
1. His full name is Luis Masaveu Roncal.
2. Masaveu was born in Madrid, Spain on December 17, 2002.
3. Per his DP World Tour profile, the right-hander is attached to La Moraleja Golf Club in the north of Madrid.
4. Masaveu won two amateur titles - the 2023 Tailhade Cup and the 2024 Portuguese Amateur.
5. Among the Spaniard's near-misses include runner-up finishes at the Canadian Amateur, the Lytham Trophy, and the European Nations Cup.
6. On his way to a T2nd result at the 2023 Lytham & St Annes Trophy, Masaveu made an ace on the fifth hole.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. In 2024, Masaveu reached the US Amateur semi-final stage before losing to eventual champion and fellow countryman, Jose Luis Ballester.
8. He twice won low amateur honors at the DP World Tour's Open de Espana - in 2022 and 2024. In the edition won by Jon Rahm, 2022, Masaveu ended 34th.
9. As a 21-year-old, Masaveu progressed through final qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports - defeating LIV golf's Branden Grace - to become the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at The Open when he carded 73-75 during the first two rounds at Royal Troon in 2024. He went on to shoot 78 and 76, finishing in 78th. His qualifying achievement was made all the more incredible when it was revealed that he was using an old set of clubs and was without a 3-wood after his was lost following a tournament in Denmark.
10. Masaveu twice represented Spain at the Eisenhower Trophy.
11. His coach is seven-time DP World Tour winner, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano - who also caddied for him at The Open in 2024.
12. Masaveu turned professional at the end of 2024 ranked 16th in the list of the world's best amateurs.
13. In one of his first pro events, the International Series Qatar, the Spaniard finished T9th. He also made the cut at the Saudi International a couple of weeks later.
A post shared by Fireballs GC (@fireballsgc_)
A photo posted by on
14. Masaveu attempted to reach the LIV Golf League through both of its first two Promotions events but was unsuccessful each time. He also tried to qualify for the DP World Tour in 2024, however, he ended 132nd in Final Stage.
15. He was ultimately signed by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC ahead of the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign, replacing Eugenio Chacarra.
16. Masaveu aims to follow in the footsteps of Jon Rahm and win a Major as well as becoming World No.1 someday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Tiger Woods Set For TGL Debut As Week 2 Line-Ups Revealed
Ahead of Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links GC in week two of TGL, Tiger Woods has been confirmed as part of the Floridian squad's starting trio...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Revealed: How Much Golf Clubs Made From 'Best Year Ever For Green Fee Revenue'
A new report into visiting green fees found that golf clubs in the UK and Ireland enjoyed record income in 2024 mainly from online tee time bookings
By Paul Higham Published
-
Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Find out more about Danish LIV golfer, Frederik Kjettrup via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Marcus Kinhult Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
If you're looking to learn more about Swedish professional, Marcus Kinhult's life and career in golf, here are a number of facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Chieh-po Lee Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Chinese Taipei Pro
Chieh-po Lee came to prominence with his maiden Asian Tour win in 2024 – here are 10 things to know about the Chinese Taipei star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jinichiro Kozuma Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese LIV Golfer
Learn more about the life and career of Japanese LIV Golf League pro, Jinichiro Kozuma via the following facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Yubin Jang Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The Korean LIV Golfer
Discover new information about Iron Heads golfer, Yubin Jang via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ryggs Johnston Facts: 15 Things To Know About The American Pro
Ryggs Johnston had a hugely successful college career before turning pro, originally joining the PGA Tour Americas before earning his DP World Tour card – here are 15 things to know about the US star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Elvis Smylie Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Golfer
Discover more about Australian professional golfer, Elvis Smylie via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ben Campbell Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Pro Golfer
Find out about professional golfer, Ben Campbell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published