Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two
A stacked field has been assembled at Emirates Golf Club for the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic. Here are all of the starting times and groups for the first two rounds...
It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as the Dubai Desert Classic takes place once again at Emirates Golf Club.
The historic event has been on the European Tour calendar since 1989, and this week's field features some of the sport's biggest names like four-time champion Rory McIlroy and World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood.
The two Ryder Cuppers are paired together for the first two rounds over the Majlis Course alongside fellow European star Tyrrell Hatton, who is the defending champion this week after winning his eighth DP World Tour title here last year.
The marquee trio go off at 8.05am local time from the 10th tee on Thursday and 12.25pm from the 1st on Friday.
Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, meaning some early mornings for US fans tuning in.
Take a look at all of th Dubai Desert Classic tee times below:
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round one morning wave
1st tee (all times local)
- 7.05am: Ricardo Gouveia, Joel Girrbach, Bernd Wiesberger
- 7.15am: Brandon Stone, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener
- 7.25am: Scott Jamieson, Tom Vaillant, Richie Ramsay
- 7.35am: Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Ryggs Johnston
- 7.45am: Oliver Lindell, Adrian Otaegui, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 7.55am: Zander Lombard, Manuel Elvira, Mikael Lindberg
- 8.05am: Dylan Naidoo, Daniel Gavins, Jeff Winther
- 8.15am: Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Casey Jarvis
- 8.25am: Freddy Schott, Andrea Pavan, Jack Senior
- 8.35am: Victor Perez, Jacques Kruyswijk, Adrian Meronk
- 8.45am: Renato Paratore, Jeremy Paul, Christiaan Maas
10th tee (all times local)
- 7.05am: Kazuma Kobori, Marcel Schneider, Ethan Fang
- 7.15am: Joost Luiten, Frederic Lacroix, Ashun Wu
- 7.25am: Todd Clements, Joakim Lagergren, Junghwan Lee
- 7.35am: Andy Sullivan, Thomas Detry, Angel Ayora
- 7.45am: Joaquin Niemann, Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme
- 7.55am: Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Thriston Lawrence
- 8.05am: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8.15am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry
- 8.25am: Rikuya Hoshino, Shaun Norris, Paul Waring
- 8.35am: Ross Fisher, Hennie Du Plessis, Francesco Molinari
- 8.45am: David Law, Yuvraj Sandhu, Ahmad Skaik
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round one afternoon wave
1st tee (all times local)
- 11.25am: Niklas Norgaard, Julien Guerrier, Johannes Veerman
- 11.35am: Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 11.45am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Micheluzzi, Danny Willett
- 11.55am: Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen, Pablo Larrazabal
- 12.05pm: Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra
- 12.15pm: Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 12.25pm: Viktor Hovland, Daniel Hillier, Dustin Johnson
- 12.35pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, David Puig, Martin Couvra
- 12.45pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Ockie Strydom, Angel Hidalgo
- 12.55pm: Maximilian Steinlechner, Antoine Rozner, Francesco Laporta
10th tee (all times local)
- 11.25am: Darren Fichardt, Andrew Johnston, Jordan Gumberg
- 11.35am: Dan Bradbury, Matteo Manassero, Michael Hollick
- 11.45am: Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ben Schmidt
- 11.55am: Elvis Smylie, Darius Van Driel, Sean Crocker
- 12.05pm: Niklas Lemke, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Marcel Siem
- 12.15pm: Guido Migliozzi, Sebastian Soderberg, Dylan Frittelli
- 12.25pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Richard Sterne, Jens Dantorp
- 12.35pm: Ivan Cantero, Joe Dean, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 12.45pm: Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow, Romain Langasque
- 12.55pm: JC Ritchie, Eddie Pepperell, Jorge Campillo
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round two morning wave
1st tee (all times local)
- 7.05am: Darren Fichardt, Andrew Johnston, Jordan Gumberg
- 7.15am: Dan Bradbury, Matteo Manassero, Michael Hollick
- 7.25am: Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ben Schmidt
- 7.35am: Elvis Smylie, Darius Van Driel, Sean Crocker
- 7.45am: Niklas Lemke, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Marcel Siem
- 7.55am: Guido Migliozzi, Sebastian Soderberg, Dylan Frittelli
- 8.05am: Alejandro Del Rey, Richard Sterne, Jens Dantorp
- 8.15am: Ivan Cantero, Joe Dean, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 8.25am: Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow, Romain Langasque
- 8.35am: JC Ritchie, Eddie Pepperell, Jorge Campillo
10th tee (all times local)
- 7.05am: Niklas Norgaard, Julien Guerrier, Johannes Veerman
- 7.15am: Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 7.25am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Micheluzzi, Danny Willett
- 7.35am: Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen, Pablo Larrazabal
- 7.45am: Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7.55am: Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8.05am: Viktor Hovland, Daniel Hillier, Dustin Johnson
- 8.15am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, David Puig, Martin Couvra
- 8.25am: Shubhankar Sharma, Ockie Strydom, Angel Hidalgo
- 8.35am: Maximilian Steinlechner, Antoine Rozner, Francesco Laporta
Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round two afternoon wave
1st tee (all times local)
- 11.25am: Kazuma Kobori, Marcel Schneider, Ethan Fang
- 11.35am: Joost Luiten, Frederic Lacroix, Ashun Wu
- 11.45am: Todd Clements, Joakim Lagergren, Junghwan Lee
- 11.55am: Andy Sullivan, Thomas Detry, Angel Ayora
- 12.05pm: Joaquin Niemann, Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme
- 12.15pm: Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Thriston Lawrence
- 12.25pm: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.35pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry
- 12.45pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Shaun Norris, Paul Waring
- 12.55pm: Ross Fisher, Hennie Du Plessis, Francesco Molinari
- 1.05pm: David Law, Yuvraj Sandhu, Ahmad Skaik
10th tee (all times local)
- 11.25am: Ricardo Gouveia, Joel Girrbach, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11.35am: Brandon Stone, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener
- 11.45am: Scott Jamieson, Tom Vaillant, Richie Ramsay
- 11.55am: Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Ryggs Johnston
- 12.05pm: Oliver Lindell, Adrian Otaegui, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 12.15pm: Zander Lombard, Manuel Elvira, Mikael Lindberg
- 12.25pm: Dylan Naidoo, Daniel Gavins, Jeff Winther
- 12.35pm: Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Casey Jarvis
- 12.45pm: Freddy Schott, Andrea Pavan, Jack Senior
- 12.55pm: Victor Perez, Jacques Kruyswijk, Adrian Meronk
- 1.05pm: Renato Paratore, Jeremy Paul, Christiaan Maas
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
