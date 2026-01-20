Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

It's a huge week on the DP World Tour as the Dubai Desert Classic takes place once again at Emirates Golf Club.

The historic event has been on the European Tour calendar since 1989, and this week's field features some of the sport's biggest names like four-time champion Rory McIlroy and World No.3 Tommy Fleetwood.

The two Ryder Cuppers are paired together for the first two rounds over the Majlis Course alongside fellow European star Tyrrell Hatton, who is the defending champion this week after winning his eighth DP World Tour title here last year.

The marquee trio go off at 8.05am local time from the 10th tee on Thursday and 12.25pm from the 1st on Friday.

Dubai is in Gulf Standard Time, which is four hours ahead of GMT and nine hours ahead of ET, meaning some early mornings for US fans tuning in.

Take a look at all of th Dubai Desert Classic tee times below:

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round one morning wave

1st tee (all times local)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7.05am: Ricardo Gouveia, Joel Girrbach, Bernd Wiesberger

7.15am: Brandon Stone, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jason Scrivener

7.25am: Scott Jamieson, Tom Vaillant, Richie Ramsay

7.35am: Calum Hill, Grant Forrest, Ryggs Johnston

7.45am: Oliver Lindell, Adrian Otaegui, Yuto Katsuragawa

7.55am: Zander Lombard, Manuel Elvira, Mikael Lindberg

8.05am: Dylan Naidoo, Daniel Gavins, Jeff Winther

8.15am: Jeong weon Ko, Marcus Kinhult, Casey Jarvis

8.25am: Freddy Schott, Andrea Pavan, Jack Senior

8.35am: Victor Perez, Jacques Kruyswijk, Adrian Meronk

8.45am: Renato Paratore, Jeremy Paul, Christiaan Maas

10th tee (all times local)

7.05am: Kazuma Kobori, Marcel Schneider, Ethan Fang

7.15am: Joost Luiten, Frederic Lacroix, Ashun Wu

7.25am: Todd Clements, Joakim Lagergren, Junghwan Lee

7.35am: Andy Sullivan, Thomas Detry, Angel Ayora

7.45am: Joaquin Niemann, Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme

7.55am: Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Thriston Lawrence

8.05am: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

8.15am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry

8.25am: Rikuya Hoshino, Shaun Norris, Paul Waring

8.35am: Ross Fisher, Hennie Du Plessis, Francesco Molinari

8.45am: David Law, Yuvraj Sandhu, Ahmad Skaik

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round one afternoon wave

1st tee (all times local)

11.25am: Niklas Norgaard, Julien Guerrier, Johannes Veerman

11.35am: Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

11.45am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Micheluzzi, Danny Willett

11.55am: Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen, Pablo Larrazabal

12.05pm: Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra

12.15pm: Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper, Thorbjorn Olesen

12.25pm: Viktor Hovland, Daniel Hillier, Dustin Johnson

12.35pm: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, David Puig, Martin Couvra

12.45pm: Shubhankar Sharma, Ockie Strydom, Angel Hidalgo

12.55pm: Maximilian Steinlechner, Antoine Rozner, Francesco Laporta

10th tee (all times local)

11.25am: Darren Fichardt, Andrew Johnston, Jordan Gumberg

11.35am: Dan Bradbury, Matteo Manassero, Michael Hollick

11.45am: Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ben Schmidt

11.55am: Elvis Smylie, Darius Van Driel, Sean Crocker

12.05pm: Niklas Lemke, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Marcel Siem

12.15pm: Guido Migliozzi, Sebastian Soderberg, Dylan Frittelli

12.25pm: Alejandro Del Rey, Richard Sterne, Jens Dantorp

12.35pm: Ivan Cantero, Joe Dean, Alex Fitzpatrick

12.45pm: Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow, Romain Langasque

12.55pm: JC Ritchie, Eddie Pepperell, Jorge Campillo

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round two morning wave

1st tee (all times local)

7.05am: Darren Fichardt, Andrew Johnston, Jordan Gumberg

7.15am: Dan Bradbury, Matteo Manassero, Michael Hollick

7.25am: Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ben Schmidt

7.35am: Elvis Smylie, Darius Van Driel, Sean Crocker

7.45am: Niklas Lemke, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Marcel Siem

7.55am: Guido Migliozzi, Sebastian Soderberg, Dylan Frittelli

8.05am: Alejandro Del Rey, Richard Sterne, Jens Dantorp

8.15am: Ivan Cantero, Joe Dean, Alex Fitzpatrick

8.25am: Ugo Coussaud, Sam Bairstow, Romain Langasque

8.35am: JC Ritchie, Eddie Pepperell, Jorge Campillo

10th tee (all times local)

7.05am: Niklas Norgaard, Julien Guerrier, Johannes Veerman

7.15am: Matthew Jordan, Ewen Ferguson, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

7.25am: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Micheluzzi, Danny Willett

7.35am: Luke Donald, Jacob Skov Olesen, Pablo Larrazabal

7.45am: Tom McKibbin, Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra

7.55am: Patrick Reed, Jayden Schaper, Thorbjorn Olesen

8.05am: Viktor Hovland, Daniel Hillier, Dustin Johnson

8.15am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, David Puig, Martin Couvra

8.25am: Shubhankar Sharma, Ockie Strydom, Angel Hidalgo

8.35am: Maximilian Steinlechner, Antoine Rozner, Francesco Laporta

Dubai Desert Classic tee times: Round two afternoon wave

1st tee (all times local)

11.25am: Kazuma Kobori, Marcel Schneider, Ethan Fang

11.35am: Joost Luiten, Frederic Lacroix, Ashun Wu

11.45am: Todd Clements, Joakim Lagergren, Junghwan Lee

11.55am: Andy Sullivan, Thomas Detry, Angel Ayora

12.05pm: Joaquin Niemann, Wenyi Ding, Connor Syme

12.15pm: Laurie Canter, Nacho Elvira, Thriston Lawrence

12.25pm: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton

12.35pm: Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryan Fox, Shane Lowry

12.45pm: Rikuya Hoshino, Shaun Norris, Paul Waring

12.55pm: Ross Fisher, Hennie Du Plessis, Francesco Molinari

1.05pm: David Law, Yuvraj Sandhu, Ahmad Skaik

10th tee (all times local)