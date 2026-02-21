Genesis Invitational Tee Times: Round Three
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way after 36 holes at Riviera, but Rory McIlroy is just one shot back
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way at Riviera at the halfway stage, but World No.2 Rory McIlroy is hot on their heels.
Penge made a significant move with five birdies over his final seven holes and was the first to post his 12-under total.
The Englishman is expecting to become a father for the second time next week, but he managed to keep his focus on an enthralling day at the famous venue.
"It’s been quite tough, to be fair, the last four weeks for me and my family," said the 27-year-old. "She’s been in the US on her own, heavily pregnant, looking after one-and-a-half-year-old at the same time with no family or friends around.
"It’s been like a bit of a gamble of me just kind of going to compete and leaving her on her own."
Bridgeman, meanwhile, who only played Riviera for the first time on Wednesday, birdied his last three holes to join the Englishman at the top.
McIlroy is just one shot back at -11 and will be confident that he can land his 30th PGA Tour title on Sunday afternoon.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Genesis Invitational action gets back underway at Riviera when Denny McCarthy tees off on his own at 3.30pm (GMT), with the leaders starting their third rounds at 7.45pm (GMT).
Genesis Invitational Tee Times: Round Three
1st Hole - GMT
- 3.30pm: Denny McCarthy
- 3.35pm: Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard
- 3.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matti Schmid
- 3.55pm: Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre
- 4.05pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Brian Harman
- 4.15pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens
- 4.25pm: Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
- 4.35pm: Sami Valimaki, Sahith Theegala
- 4.45pm: Andrew Novak, Harris English
- 4.55pm: Tom Kim, Tony Finau
- 5.10pm: Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Rodgers
- 5.20pm: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
- 5.30pm: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 5.40pm: Rickie Fowler, Alex Noren
- 5.50pm: Pierceson Coody, Akshay Bhatia
- 6.00pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith
- 6.10pm: Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp
- 6.20pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Collin Morikawa
- 6.30pm: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
- 6.40pm: Ryan Fox, Aaron Rai
- 6.55pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter
- 7.05pm: Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama
- 7.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 7.25pm: Adam Scott, Max Greyserman
- 7.35pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 7.45pm: Marco Penge, Jacob Bridgeman
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.