Genesis Invitational Tee Times: Round Three

Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way after 36 holes at Riviera, but Rory McIlroy is just one shot back

Michael Weston's avatar
By
published
Genesis Invitational Round Three Tee Times
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman lead the way at Riviera at the halfway stage, but World No.2 Rory McIlroy is hot on their heels.

Penge made a significant move with five birdies over his final seven holes and was the first to post his 12-under total.

"It’s been quite tough, to be fair, the last four weeks for me and my family," said the 27-year-old. "She’s been in the US on her own, heavily pregnant, looking after one-and-a-half-year-old at the same time with no family or friends around.

"It’s been like a bit of a gamble of me just kind of going to compete and leaving her on her own."

Marco Penge wedge shot Riviera

Marco Penge has rediscovered some of his best form this week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Genesis Invitational action gets back underway at Riviera when Denny McCarthy tees off on his own at 3.30pm (GMT), with the leaders starting their third rounds at 7.45pm (GMT).

Genesis Invitational Tee Times: Round Three

1st Hole - GMT

  • 3.30pm: Denny McCarthy
  • 3.35pm: Viktor Hovland, Ryan Gerard
  • 3.45pm: Scottie Scheffler, Matti Schmid
  • 3.55pm: Patrick Cantlay, Robert MacIntyre
  • 4.05pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Brian Harman
  • 4.15pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Sam Stevens
  • 4.25pm: Ben Griffin, Shane Lowry
  • 4.35pm: Sami Valimaki, Sahith Theegala
  • 4.45pm: Andrew Novak, Harris English
  • 4.55pm: Tom Kim, Tony Finau
  • 5.10pm: Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Rodgers
  • 5.20pm: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
  • 5.30pm: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
  • 5.40pm: Rickie Fowler, Alex Noren
  • 5.50pm: Pierceson Coody, Akshay Bhatia
  • 6.00pm: Matt McCarty, Taylor Pendrith
  • 6.10pm: Sepp Straka, Jake Knapp
  • 6.20pm: Jhonattan Vegas, Collin Morikawa
  • 6.30pm: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth
  • 6.40pm: Ryan Fox, Aaron Rai
  • 6.55pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Aldrich Potgieter
  • 7.05pm: Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama
  • 7.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 7.25pm: Adam Scott, Max Greyserman
  • 7.35pm: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 7.45pm: Marco Penge, Jacob Bridgeman
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.