Amgen Irish Open Scores And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Eagles The 72nd Hole To Force A Playoff With Joakim Lagergren

MORE DRAMA McIlroy gives his eagle putt a good go, but it slides by the right-side and leaves a five-footer coming back. Lagergren is much closer and, with a putt for the win, he gives it a great go, but it also slides by, leaving a near identical putt to McIlroy's coming back.

ADVANTAGE LAGERGREN Lagergren is around 20 yards back from McIlroy and, with an iron in hand, the Swede finds the center of the green, leaving a similar putt to that of McIlroy at the first playoff hole. The door is slightly ajar for McIlroy but, with his approach, he chunks it and it finds the front edge of the green. It will be a tricky two putt for the five-time Major winner, as Lagergren has the slight advantage here...

FAIRWAYS FOUND AT THE 18TH Lagergren is first to tee off and, with his driver, he once again finds the center of the fairway to leave himself a 210 yarder into the green. McIlroy stands up next and, with the driver in hand, he outdrives the Swede, leaving himself around 10 yards closer than Lagergren.

NARROW MISS FOR RORY That was so close from McIlroy... Leaving a similar putt to Lagergren, his effort looks bang on line but, somehow, it stays on the right-edge, narrowly missing for eagle. McIlroy also taps in, meaning the hole is halved in fours. We now head back up the 18th for the second playoff hole.

GREAT EFFORT FROM LAGERGREN It's an excellent effort from Lagergren, whose eagle putt just slides by the left-side. It's a tap-in birdie for the Swede, who now waits to see what McIlroy does with his effort. The putt is for the title...

McILROY SLIGHTLY CLOSER FOR THE SECOND McIlroy is the first player to hit into the green at the 18th and, from 220 yards, he fires a solid iron shot to the center of the green, leaving around a similar distance for eagle. Lagergren, who is 20 yards ahead of McIlroy, pushes his second slightly right, coming up fractionally shorter than McIlroy's approach. In terms of putting, Lagergren will putt first on the final hole.

TEE SHOTS AT THE 18TH It's advantage Lagergren, who pounds his tee shot down the fairway and leaves under 200 yards to the pin. McIlroy is next up and, with his drive, he pulls it left but gets a soft bounce. He will hit first into the green at the 18th.

VALIANT EFFORT FROM HIDALGO Leaving a long second shot into the green, Hidalgo blazes his approach to the right-side of the green, leaving a 75-footer for eagle. If he holes that putt, he will join Lagergren and McIlroy in the playoff, but his putt comes up five-foot short. It's a valiant effort but, to compound the misery, the Spaniard makes par to stay in a share of third with Cabrera-Bello at 15-under. In his group, overnight leader Saddier birdies the final hole for a two-over 74. It wasn't the Frenchman's day, as he finishes joint fifth with Angel Ayora at 13-under.

NO WORDS... RORY MCILROY!!!! ☘️#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/dXPul6ujk5September 7, 2025

HIDALGO FINDS THE FAIRWAY Among the drama of McIlroy at the 18th, Hidalgo puts his tee shot down the center of the fairway, leaving himself 230 yards into the green. If he eagles the last he will join McIlroy and Lagergren in the playoff, so this could be even more exciting!

HE'S DONE IT Wow! Rory McIlroy eagles the last to join Lagergren at 17-under! That's incredible from the five-time Major winner, who pounds his 30-footer into the center of the hole to get to 17-under and all but secure a playoff against Lagergren.

BIRDIE AT THE LAST Joakim Lagergren birdies the last! 👏Will it be enough...#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/DhO75ztxKOSeptember 7, 2025

HE WILL HAVE AN EAGLE PUTT McIlroy has 201 yards into the green and, with a mid-iron in hand, his approach is right down the flag. It finishes 28-foot from the hole, leaving himself an eagle chance. There has been one eagle all day at the 18th, which came from Marcus Armitage, but you never know, this is Rory McIlroy we are on about...

LAGERGREN FINISHES 17-UNDER (Image credit: Getty Images) Excellent performance from Lagergren, who two putts from 60-foot at the last to fire a six-under 66 and set the clubhouse target at 17-under. He currently leads McIlroy and Hidalgo by two shots, with both men still on the course. McIlroy needs to eagle the final hole, while Hidalgo finds the front edge of the green at the 17th. He will need to hole that and birdie the last to reach the 17-under total...

FAIRWAY FOUND AT THE 18TH McIlroy needs a birdie, or an eagle, at the last and, with his tee shot, he pounds his drive well down the fairway, leaving himself just over 200 yards into the green.

APPROACH AT THE 18TH Producing a 330 yard drive at the 18th, Lagergren puts his long iron to the right-side of the green, leaving a treacherous 60-footer for eagle. Realistically, he will be looking at a two putt for birdie, which would put him 17-under, two clear of McIlroy and Hidalgo. In terms of McIlroy, he pars the 17th to remain 15-under, while Hidalgo is waiting on the 17th tee.

HIDALGO GETS TO 15-UNDER He's not done here at The K Club! Hidalgo pars the 15th and, at the par 5 16th, makes a birdie to get to 15-under, one back of Lagergren.

CLOSING 67 FOR RAFA (Image credit: Getty Images) Laying up with his second, Cabrera-Bello fires his third into the green from 100 yards, finishing 10-foot from the flag after a classy wedge. Needing to hole the putt to get to 16-under, it misses on the right-side, with the Spaniard tapping in for a par and a five-under 67. He will come up short of victory, especially as Lagergren finds the fairway with his tee shot at the 18th, leaving around 215 yards into the last.

FIRST CUT FOUND FOR RORY Playing the 17th, which is the toughest hole of the week, McIlroy fans his tee shot right and finds the first cut. He will have around 170 yards to the flag and will, realistically, need to find a birdie to put pressure on Lagergren.

PAR AT THE 16TH After chipping out, McIlroy's third shot is very conservative and leaves himself 30-feet for a birdie. Striking his putt, it's on a good line, but comes up a foot short, leaving him a tap-in par to remain at 15-under. Up ahead, Lagergren finds the green with his second shot at the par 4 17th, with his putt sliding by the left-side, leaving himself a par to remain at 16-under. Cabrera-Bello, who is one shot back of Lagergren, finds the rough off the tee and is forced to lay-up with his second. He'll need to get up-and-down to join the Swede at 16-under.

CABRERA-BELLO PARS THE 17TH Following a poor drive, Cabrera-Bello plays a great second shot and two putts for a par to remain at 15-under, one back of Lagergren. He heads to the par 5 18th needing a birdie to tie the Swede, who has also found the right rough with his tee shot at the 17th.

UNREAL FROM LAGERGREN The shot of his life! 😮Joakim Lagergren eagles the 16th to take the lead.#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/RMBSLbsSokSeptember 7, 2025

LAY-UP INCOMING FOR RORY WHILE LAGERGREN TAKES THE LEAD Playing the par 5 16th, McIlroy hits a hook with the driver and will be forced to lay-up. The tee shot is, almost, a carbon copy of yesterday, where the 36-year-old made a par following a poor tee shot. Up ahead, Lagergren slams his putt into the center of the cup and makes an eagle at the perfect time. He is the solo leader at 16-under!

WHAT A SHOT FROM LAGERGREN Shot of the day? I'd say so! Joakim Lagergren finds the fairway with his tee shot at the 16th and, from 265 yards, the Swede sticks it to five-feet. He will have that eagle putt to move to 16-under and leapfrog Cabrera-Bello and McIlroy at 15-under, with Cabrera-Bello playing the 17th and McIlroy making his way to the par 5 16th.

HIDALGO MAKES BOGEY The Spaniard briefly shared the lead but, following an average bunker shot at the par 3 14th, his putt misses on the left-side, with Hidalgo tapping-in for bogey. He falls back to 14-under, one back of McIlroy and Cabrera-Bello, who has pushed his tee shot right at the tough 17th hole.

THREE-WAY TIE FOR THE LEAD (Image credit: Getty Images) Following his excellent bunker shot, Cabrera-Bello holes a five-footer for birdie to move to 15-under, joining McIlroy and Hidalgo at the top of the leaderboard.

HUGE BREAK FROM RORY Wow... Playing the 15th, McIlroy pushes his drive right but, somehow, it doesn't find the water, finishing just a foot shy of the hazard... That is a massive break for the five-time Major winner, who will now have just under 150 yards to the flag at the tough par. Behind McIlroy, Hidalgo finds the bunker at the par 3 14th, while Cabrera-Bello plays a beauty of a bunker shot at the par 5 16th, leaving himself a great look at birdie to join the lead.

HIDALGO JOINS RORY Hidalgo pounds his tee shot down the 13th and, with a wedge in hand, he puts it to six-feet for a birdie. The birdie putt is to join McIlroy at 15-under and, taking the putter back, it falls into the center of the hole, putting the Spaniard into a share of the lead.

JUST MAKES THE PUTT... Rory takes the lead...just! ☘️#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/fDk40uV82SSeptember 7, 2025

RORY McILROY IS YOUR NEW LEADER (Image credit: Getty Images) Finding the fairway with his tee shot, McIlroy plays a delightful wedge to eight-foot and, with the putter in hand, his birdie attempt falls in the right-side. He is the first player to move to 15-under, with the 36-year-old now the outright leader. Following up his birdie, he pounds a 200-yard 8-iron into the par 3 14th, finishing 25-foot from the flag.

BIG FAN OF HIDALGO (Image credit: Getty Images) I am a big fan of Angel Hidalgo, the man is box office! Parring the 12th, the Spaniard lets rip on the 13th, producing some incredible recoil and a swing that would put me in hospital if I tried it!

SADDIER DROPS A SHOT The overnight leader has struggled today and, at the par 3 12th, he misses his par putt on the right-side. He falls back to 13-under and out of the five-way share of the lead.

AYORA TO 13-UNDER We have a five-way tie for first at 14-under and, just one shot back, is Angel Ayora, who birdies the par 5 16th to get to 13-under.

IF YOU MISSED IT EARLIER 🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨Rafa Cabrera-Bello with the perfect shot on the third!#AmgenIrishOpen pic.twitter.com/DMLM3WHOTjSeptember 7, 2025 Rafa Cabrera-Bello hasn't won on the DP World Tour since the 2021 Open de Espana but, in Ireland, he is in the hunt for a fifth title on the circuit. Earlier on, the Spaniard made this incredible hole-in-one at the par 3 third, with Cabrera-Bello following it up with a birdie at the par 5 fourth. He is four-under for his round.

BIG SAVE FROM RORY Playing an average bunker shot, McIlroy holes an important par putt from seven-feet to keep in the five-way tie for first at 14-under. In his pairing, Garcia-Heredia also makes an up-and-down, with the Spaniard playing a gorgeous bunker shot to near gimme range at the par 3 12th.

BUNKERS FOUND AT THE 12TH McIlroy and Garcia-Heredia play delightful tee shots in to the par 3 12th but, with irons in hand, they just over club and find the bunker at the back of the green. Thankfully, the sand looks freshly raked, so both have good lies and a good chance of getting up-and-down or, potentially, holing it, for birdie.