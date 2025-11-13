What Is The Course Record On The Earth Course At Jumeirah Golf Estates?

Jumeirah Golf Estates has hosted the DP World Tour Championship since 2009, with its Earth Course proving the final battle ground for the European circuit's season finale.

In the years since it opened, a number of low scores have been posted there despite intimidating bunkers, water features and green complexes throughout.

Any number of pros have signed for scores in the mid-to-low 60s, and the winning total has hovered between 14-under and 25-under in each year the big-money event has occurred.

In 2013, Henrik Stenson posted an incredible 25-under on his way to a first DP World Tour Championship title via a couple of 64s. The very next year, the Swede won again but managed just 16-under.

Since then, only twice have players come anywhere close to breaking that record - Rory McIlroy's 21-under in 2013 and Nicolai Hojgaard's identical tally 10 years later.

The 18th hole at the Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

And it was in the year of Hojgaard's success that Matt Wallace carded a simply outrageous round of 60, a 12-under-par score on the par-72 Earth Course.

The Englishman birdied every single hole on the back nine and had a chance to match Oliver Fisher's record as the only European Tour 59 had he holed a green-side bunker shot at the last.

However, Wallace had to make do with a 60 - a score which would have been the new course record at the Earth Course if preferred lies had not been in place.

Speaking immediately afterwards, Wallace was full of emotion about his remarkable Sunday.

He said: "What a day, an amazing day. I just tried my hardest to get myself back into the tournament. I'm really happy that I've been able to do that. Played great.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"At the end, I didn't even think there was a 59. Honestly I think it helped me a little bit. I just played nicely coming down the stretch, just keep getting one more if I could and I managed to do that.

"Kind of gutted now actually a little bit. Great opportunity to do it. I've done it at Moorpark on the West Course which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special today.

"Ball in hand helps. I had a couple good lies for up-and-down, but it was fantastic and a good effort for 59."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result of preferred lies being in place that year, Justin Rose remains the owner of the course record at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

Rose posted an extraordinary 10-under-par 62 during the final round of the 2012 DP World Tour Championship as he finished on 21-under, two strokes behind champion McIlroy.

Months before winning the US Open at Merion, Rose capped off his previous campaign with a final-round charge which has become synonymous with the Englishman over the years.

He produced eight birdies and an eagle to shave two shots off the previous record, which was held by a number of players including Sergio Garcia (twice), Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer, Ross Fisher, Peter Hanson, Alvaro Quiros and Jeev Milka Singh.

Justin Rose's Sunday 62 | Classic Round Highlights - YouTube Watch On

The score could have been even better, too, with Rose running a 100-foot eagle try to within inches of the hole at 18. Nevertheless, he tapped in for birdie and won the DP World Tour's November Shot Of The Month.

Speaking at the time, Rose said: "That was a lot of fun. The front nine was just as good as the back nine and on the back nine the putts just started going in.

"It was important for me to stay positive and aggressive because there were a lot of birdie opportunities out there."

What Is The Course Record On The Fire Course At Jumeirah Golf Estates?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the other half of Jumeirah Golf Estates' main golfing layout, Andy Sullivan holds the Fire Course record thanks to a brilliant 11-under-par 61.

Sullivan went bogey free during the first round of the 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship and reeled off 11 birdies to lead by two strokes after 18 holes.

He had made six gains by the turn and was on 59 watch with two holes to play, but made par on both to sign for a very handsome 61 ahead of Antoine Rozner, Wallace and Fisher who had each posted nine-under rounds.