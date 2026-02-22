Honda LPGA Thailand Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The LPGA Tour season is back underway following a couple of weeks off and a bumpy start to proceedings.

First was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida, which was won by Nelly Korda after the event was controversially cut short through three rounds. However, the same story will not be repeated this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Not least because the weather is far warmer in Thailand and secondly because Korda is not in the field at Siam Country Club's Old Course - marking the 19th LPGA Tour event based in Asia that she's missed.

Although this field has been missing Korda, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko - among others - there are still 21 of the top 25-ranked players in the world competing in this no-cut event.

Despite being guaranteed a pay check following Sunday's final round, the total prize purse for the Honda LPGA Thailand is the lowest on the circuit all season at $1.8 million. It is, however, $100,000 higher than 12 months ago.

The event is being played at Siam Country Club's Old Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The winner will earn $270,000 - before various takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see - while the runner-up could bank over $166,000 if they finish there alone.

Ending without company in third place is the only other way to pick up a six-figure check at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

A top-10 finish could secure upwards of $35,000, while a top-25 result should result in a windfall of at least $17,000. Even if a player finishes last, they will collect over $3,500.

After three rounds, World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul had claimed a two-shot lead, with Hyo-Joo Kim her nearest challenger.

The defending champion is Angel Yin, but she was 17 off the pace in T52 after three rounds.

Angel Yin won the title in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Away from financial rewards, the champion this week will scoop an extremely important 500 Race To CME Globe points and a healthy batch of Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand before ties are taken into account.

