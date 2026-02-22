Honda LPGA Thailand Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The LPGA Tour's second event of the season offers up the smallest prize purse all year with less than $2 million on the line, as Jeeno Thitikul took control with a round to play

Jeeno Thitikul acknowledges fans at the Honda LPGA Thailand
Jeeno Thitikul headed into the final round with the lead
The LPGA Tour season is back underway following a couple of weeks off and a bumpy start to proceedings.

Not least because the weather is far warmer in Thailand and secondly because Korda is not in the field at Siam Country Club's Old Course - marking the 19th LPGA Tour event based in Asia that she's missed.

Although this field has been missing Korda, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko - among others - there are still 21 of the top 25-ranked players in the world competing in this no-cut event.

Despite being guaranteed a pay check following Sunday's final round, the total prize purse for the Honda LPGA Thailand is the lowest on the circuit all season at $1.8 million. It is, however, $100,000 higher than 12 months ago.

A general view up the 18th at Siam Country Club&#039;s Old Course during the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand

The event is being played at Siam Country Club's Old Course

The winner will earn $270,000 - before various takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see - while the runner-up could bank over $166,000 if they finish there alone.

Ending without company in third place is the only other way to pick up a six-figure check at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

A top-10 finish could secure upwards of $35,000, while a top-25 result should result in a windfall of at least $17,000. Even if a player finishes last, they will collect over $3,500.

After three rounds, World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul had claimed a two-shot lead, with Hyo-Joo Kim her nearest challenger.

The defending champion is Angel Yin, but she was 17 off the pace in T52 after three rounds.

Angel Yin holds up the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand trophy

Angel Yin won the title in 2025

Away from financial rewards, the champion this week will scoop an extremely important 500 Race To CME Globe points and a healthy batch of Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand before ties are taken into account.

HONDA LPGA THAILAND PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$270,000

2nd

$166,643

3rd

$120,888

4th

$93,516

5th

$75,270

6th

$61,584

7th

$51,548

8th

$45,162

9th

$40,600

10th

$36,951

11th

$34,213

12th

$31,932

13th

$29,925

14th

$28,101

15th

$26,458

16th

$24,998

17th

$23,722

18th

$22,627

19th

$21,715

20th

$20,984

21st

$20,255

22nd

$19,524

23rd

$18,795

24th

$18,065

25th

$17,426

26th

$16,788

27th

$16,148

28th

$15,510

29th

$14,872

30th

$14,324

31st

$13,776

32nd

$13,229

33rd

$12,681

34th

$12,134

35th

$11,679

36th

$11,222

37th

$10,767

38th

$10,310

39th

$9,853

40th

$9,488

41st

$9,124

42nd

$8,759

43rd

$8,393

44th

$8,029

45th

$7,755

46th

$7,481

47th

$7,207

48th

$6,934

49th

$6,660

50th

$6,386

51st

$6,205

52nd

$6,022

53rd

$5,838

54th

$5,657

55th

$5,474

56th

$5,291

57th

$5,110

58th

$4,926

59th

$4,745

60th

$4,562

61st

$4,471

62nd

$4,379

63rd

$4,288

64th

$4,197

65th

$4,105

66th

$4,014

67th

$3,924

68th

$3,831

69th

$3,741

70th

$3,650

71st

$3,605

72nd

$3,557

