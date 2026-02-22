Honda LPGA Thailand Full Prize Money Payout 2026
The LPGA Tour's second event of the season offers up the smallest prize purse all year with less than $2 million on the line, as Jeeno Thitikul took control with a round to play
The LPGA Tour season is back underway following a couple of weeks off and a bumpy start to proceedings.
First was the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Florida, which was won by Nelly Korda after the event was controversially cut short through three rounds. However, the same story will not be repeated this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
Not least because the weather is far warmer in Thailand and secondly because Korda is not in the field at Siam Country Club's Old Course - marking the 19th LPGA Tour event based in Asia that she's missed.
Although this field has been missing Korda, Charley Hull and Lydia Ko - among others - there are still 21 of the top 25-ranked players in the world competing in this no-cut event.
Despite being guaranteed a pay check following Sunday's final round, the total prize purse for the Honda LPGA Thailand is the lowest on the circuit all season at $1.8 million. It is, however, $100,000 higher than 12 months ago.
The winner will earn $270,000 - before various takeaways reduce the amount of money they really see - while the runner-up could bank over $166,000 if they finish there alone.
Ending without company in third place is the only other way to pick up a six-figure check at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
A top-10 finish could secure upwards of $35,000, while a top-25 result should result in a windfall of at least $17,000. Even if a player finishes last, they will collect over $3,500.
After three rounds, World No.1 Jeeno Thitikul had claimed a two-shot lead, with Hyo-Joo Kim her nearest challenger.
The defending champion is Angel Yin, but she was 17 off the pace in T52 after three rounds.
Away from financial rewards, the champion this week will scoop an extremely important 500 Race To CME Globe points and a healthy batch of Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for each position at the 2026 Honda LPGA Thailand before ties are taken into account.
HONDA LPGA THAILAND PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$270,000
2nd
$166,643
3rd
$120,888
4th
$93,516
5th
$75,270
6th
$61,584
7th
$51,548
8th
$45,162
9th
$40,600
10th
$36,951
11th
$34,213
12th
$31,932
13th
$29,925
14th
$28,101
15th
$26,458
16th
$24,998
17th
$23,722
18th
$22,627
19th
$21,715
20th
$20,984
21st
$20,255
22nd
$19,524
23rd
$18,795
24th
$18,065
25th
$17,426
26th
$16,788
27th
$16,148
28th
$15,510
29th
$14,872
30th
$14,324
31st
$13,776
32nd
$13,229
33rd
$12,681
34th
$12,134
35th
$11,679
36th
$11,222
37th
$10,767
38th
$10,310
39th
$9,853
40th
$9,488
41st
$9,124
42nd
$8,759
43rd
$8,393
44th
$8,029
45th
$7,755
46th
$7,481
47th
$7,207
48th
$6,934
49th
$6,660
50th
$6,386
51st
$6,205
52nd
$6,022
53rd
$5,838
54th
$5,657
55th
$5,474
56th
$5,291
57th
$5,110
58th
$4,926
59th
$4,745
60th
$4,562
61st
$4,471
62nd
$4,379
63rd
$4,288
64th
$4,197
65th
$4,105
66th
$4,014
67th
$3,924
68th
$3,831
69th
$3,741
70th
$3,650
71st
$3,605
72nd
$3,557
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
