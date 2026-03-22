Brandt Snedeker Produces Historic Performance On The Greens At Valspar Championship After Ditching Putter Of 23 Years

After missing four cuts in four starts through 2026, it's safe to say that Brandt Snedeker wasn't expecting much going into the Valspar Championship.

However, following rounds of 65, 72 and 67, the American finds himself in a share of second and just two back of leader, Sungjae Im, with Snedeker's performance on the greens the main standout.

Not only has he led Strokes Gained: Putting for two of the first three rounds, but changing to a new putter has been one of the catalysts to a return in form for Snedeker.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putting has always been Snedeker's strength, with an Odyssey Rossie White Hot XG flatstick in-play for all nine of his PGA Tour wins, and a career span of 23 years.

For 2026, though, the US Ryder Cup vice captain has seen his performance on the greens drop, hence a change from the Odyssey to the most successful putter of the season - the TaylorMade Spider Tour X.

"I've been playing really well. Tee to green, actually that's probably the worst I've hit it in the last month, but my putting had been off," stated Snedeker following his third round at the Valspar Championship.

"I switched putters about two weeks ago and it really kind of kick started my game. Really started putting the ball really, really well this week and giving myself chances, hitting my lines.

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Snedeker used his Odyssey Rossie White Hot XG for all of his wins on the PGA Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When you putt well, the rest of the game gets really easy. So it's been a lot of fun to play stress-free golf, because I know if I get on the green somewhere I got a chance of making a putt, which is a lot of fun."

He went on to add "I had the same putter since I've been on Tour, so for 23 years I used an old Odyssey Rossie II, and then I switched to the Spider, TaylorMade Spider mallet, the one everybody seems to be going to, it has been winning out here.

"I tested it at home and it worked really well, felt like it made my stroke a little bit better, and sure enough kind of came to fruition this week."

TaylorMade's Spider putter was used for five of the first six victories on the PGA Tour in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Snedeker was 111th in SG: Putting on Friday, losing nearly 1.5 shots on the field, his performance on the greens on Thursday and Saturday has been exemplary..

Gaining over five shots on the field for his first round, he did the same on Saturday, with the experienced American needing just 21 putts at the Copperhead Course, his tied fewest ever in a round.

Going into the final round, he is two shots back of Im, and if Snedeker were to get over the line and claim victory it would be his first since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker and David Lipsky are tied second, and behind the duo are the English pair of Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick at eight-under, with Brooks Koepka four-under and seven back of leader, Im.