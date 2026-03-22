Brandt Snedeker Produces Historic Performance On The Greens At Valspar Championship After Ditching Putter Of 23 Years
The nine-time PGA Tour winner needed just 21 putts on Saturday, the fewest of his career, with Snedeker changing to a TaylorMade Spider flatstick just a fortnight ago
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After missing four cuts in four starts through 2026, it's safe to say that Brandt Snedeker wasn't expecting much going into the Valspar Championship.
However, following rounds of 65, 72 and 67, the American finds himself in a share of second and just two back of leader, Sungjae Im, with Snedeker's performance on the greens the main standout.
Not only has he led Strokes Gained: Putting for two of the first three rounds, but changing to a new putter has been one of the catalysts to a return in form for Snedeker.Article continues below
Putting has always been Snedeker's strength, with an Odyssey Rossie White Hot XG flatstick in-play for all nine of his PGA Tour wins, and a career span of 23 years.
For 2026, though, the US Ryder Cup vice captain has seen his performance on the greens drop, hence a change from the Odyssey to the most successful putter of the season - the TaylorMade Spider Tour X.
"I've been playing really well. Tee to green, actually that's probably the worst I've hit it in the last month, but my putting had been off," stated Snedeker following his third round at the Valspar Championship.
"I switched putters about two weeks ago and it really kind of kick started my game. Really started putting the ball really, really well this week and giving myself chances, hitting my lines.
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"When you putt well, the rest of the game gets really easy. So it's been a lot of fun to play stress-free golf, because I know if I get on the green somewhere I got a chance of making a putt, which is a lot of fun."
He went on to add "I had the same putter since I've been on Tour, so for 23 years I used an old Odyssey Rossie II, and then I switched to the Spider, TaylorMade Spider mallet, the one everybody seems to be going to, it has been winning out here.
"I tested it at home and it worked really well, felt like it made my stroke a little bit better, and sure enough kind of came to fruition this week."
Although Snedeker was 111th in SG: Putting on Friday, losing nearly 1.5 shots on the field, his performance on the greens on Thursday and Saturday has been exemplary..
Gaining over five shots on the field for his first round, he did the same on Saturday, with the experienced American needing just 21 putts at the Copperhead Course, his tied fewest ever in a round.
Going into the final round, he is two shots back of Im, and if Snedeker were to get over the line and claim victory it would be his first since the 2018 Wyndham Championship.
Snedeker and David Lipsky are tied second, and behind the duo are the English pair of Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick at eight-under, with Brooks Koepka four-under and seven back of leader, Im.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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