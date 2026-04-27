'Matt Fitzpatrick Isn't Given The Respect He Deserves' - Is The 2022 US Open Champion England's Most Underrated Golfer?

As a nation, England has been blessed with any number of world-class golfers throughout history from Sir Nick Faldo to Dame Laura Davies and JH Taylor, just to name a few.

In more recent years, a new crop has formed with the likes of Justin Rose, Luke Donald, Charley Hull and Lee Westwood each laying claim to be one of the most talented English players around.

But there's a name missing from that list who I would argue deserves to be included - Matt Fitzpatrick.

For whatever reason, it seems to me as though Fitzpatrick has always just teetered below the level required to gain true respect from golf fans around the world.

That's despite a glowing amateur career and an ever-expanding list of professional achievements which many 30-year veterans would sign for without thought.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before turning pro in 2014, Fitzpatrick won The Boys Amateur Championship, the US Amateur and was low am at the 2013 Open Championship. He also claimed the Mark H. McCormack medal as the World Amateur No.1.

He spent just one term at Northwestern University but still managed two team titles with the Wildcats courtesy of a shared victory and a third-place finish in five starts.

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Having swiftly moved on from college life in order to chase his professional dream, Fitzpatrick's ascension through the game was swift but consistent.

The Sheffield-born pro had earned his full-time DP World Tour card by 2015 and tasted success for the first time during his rookie campaign, lifting the British Masters title from Danny Willett, who would go on to win The Masters the following April.

Coincidentally, Fitzpatrick's highest career finish at Augusta National took place in 2016 as he ended T7th. Another DP World Tour win was not far behind and Fitzpatrick earned himself automatic qualification onto Team Europe's Ryder Cup roster as a 22-year-old.

A few months later, Fitzpatrick claimed his maiden DP World Tour Championship - comfortably the biggest win of his career at that stage - via a one-stroke success over Tyrrell Hatton.

Fast forward five years and the Englishman had landed four more DP World Tour prizes (one of which was another DP World Tour Championship) and had racked up another appearance for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

At this point, I think plenty of golf fans around the world thought Fitzpatrick was good, but a Major possibly seemed a step too far. Then he won the US Open.

Matt Fitzpatrick with the US Open trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, even then, I felt Fitzpatrick (much like JJ Spaun) was never given the respect he deserved for his career-defining success.

When experts discussed who they felt might contend for the World No.1 spot over the coming years or who could be in with a shout of claiming the next Major, it always seemed to me like Fitzpatrick was possibly the next man up in the group below.

Now, though, it appears obvious that Fitzpatrick could add to his Major tally in 2026, although I admit he has plenty of work to do if he's to catch Scheffler at the top of the rankings. Nevertheless, three PGA Tour wins in four starts - plus another DP World Tour victory in the past six months - speaks to the level he's playing at currently.

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And that's not far off a reflection of his entire career. To date, Fitzpatrick has 14 professional wins in 12 years as a pro. In addition, there are only two full seasons where he hasn't claimed at least one title - 2019 and 2024. He's a winner and he's been doing it for a while in big events.

When people discuss the greatest English golfers ever, the ones who feature prominently are those who have enjoyed success at a high level over long periods. I'm not saying Fitzpatrick should be considered among the Faldos or the Davies just yet, but surely he's on his way?

Wherever he ends up, I wish fans would give Fitzpatrick his flowers for what he's achieving right now because - personally - I don't think he's given the respect he deserves and I'm not sure why.

Maybe this run of success on the PGA Tour will swing people's opinion surrounding him. If so, I for one will be glad to see it happen.

Let us know your thoughts on the subject in the comments box below this article.