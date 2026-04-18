No Bogeys And Four Doubles... Jordan Spieth's Odd RBC Heritage Week Continues With Surpassing Of 20-Year Record

It's never straightforward for Jordan Spieth, with the three-time Major winner enduring another bizarre week, even by his standards, at the RBC Heritage.

Sitting one-under through 36 holes at Harbour Town, Spieth is well back of the leaders, with Matt Fitzpatrick out in front at 14-under.

Although Spieth has started his third round well in Hilton Head, his first two days haven't been without drama.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, the American found his golf ball resting right up against the boundary barrier, but that was nothing compared to the remainder of his first and second rounds.

First revealed by reporter, Justin Ray, it turned out that Spieth had achieved an incredibly rare feat this week at the RBC Heritage.

Jordan Spieth through 36 holes this week:*1-under-par*0 bogeys*4 double bogeysHe is the only player over the last 20 years on the PGA Tour to be under par, have 4+ doubles and 0 bogeys through 36 holes in any tournament.April 18, 2026

After the first 36 holes, Spieth had managed to clock up a score of one-under despite having a whopping four double bogeys on his scorecard.

The fact he had zero bogeys alongside that speaks volumes for just how weird the performance was over those first two days.

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Thankfully, Spieth had nine impressive birdies to help him out of the sticky situation those doubles put him in. To have a scorecard under-par despite all that is so rare, though, that it hasn't occurred on the PGA Tour since way back in 2006.

Just a couple of months ago, Spieth claimed he was "in a great spot" with his golf. Indeed, he does appear to be getting back to his best, but there is no getting away from the chaotic nature of his play at the moment.

Spieth is currently 4th in SG: PUTTThe only players in front of him (and their positions on the leaderboard):Fitzpatrick (Solo 1st)Hovland (Solo 2nd)English (Solo 3rd)😂April 17, 2026

Just to compound the frustrating tournament Spieth has endured so far, it's worth noting that he was ranked fourth for Strokes Gained: Putting prior to the start of round three at the RBC Heritage.

The only players ahead of him at that time were Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Harris English, who hold the top three spots on the overall leaderboard, too.

Spieth was actually the top player for SG: Putting in round two at 3.447. However, that success on the green is not translating to a real charge at the title this week.