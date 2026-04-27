How Much Prize Money Has Matt Fitzpatrick Earned In 2026?

The year is only four months old but Matt Fitzpatrick has already earned enough money in 2026 to set him up for a lifetime.

The World No.3 is attempting to disrupt the status quo - formed by Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy - through his outstanding performances and is winning at a rate that has historically been associated with Tiger Woods, or more recently the aforementioned Scheffler.

At the time of writing, Fitzpatrick has three victories in his past four starts and is locking down his status as one of the best English golfers in the modern era.

Even when he hasn't triumphed, the former Northwestern University golfer has often been in the hunt and is able to boast a couple more top-10s from his first 10 starts this term.

Perhaps his hot start to the year is not surprising, though, especially when it's considered the Englishman defeated McIlroy at the DP World Tour Championship last November and was chaining top-10s together for fun in Europe in the weeks prior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a $3 million check secured to end 2025, Fitzpatrick was probably hopeful of performing well when he rocked up at The American Express to kick off 2026, only to be humbled somewhat with a T63rd finish and a payout of less than $20,000.

The 2022 US Open champion bounced back quickly though and racked up almost $300,000 courtesy of a ninth-place result at the WM Phoenix Open.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A couple of top-25s in consecutive $20 million Signature Events during February helped Fitzpatrick collect more than $500,000, and a T41st at the Arnold Palmer Invitational topped his earnings up by $78,000.

At this stage of the season, Fitzpatrick had scooped an impressive $899,488. However, he was about to multiply his earnings ten-fold via a truly dominant run.

The 31-year-old finished second at The Players to add almost $3 million to his season's tally before winning the Valspar Championship days later which earned him nearly $1.64 million.

A T18th at The Masters was enough to pick up a check for $315,000, with a $3.6 million check arriving at the RBC Heritage following Fitzpatrick's playoff success over Scheffler.

The very next week, Fitzpatrick combined perfectly with his brother Alex to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and secure all of the perks that come with the team title.

Through 10 PGA Tour events in 2026, Fitzpatrick has earned more than $10.5 million - most of which was gleaned across a six-week period in the spring.

Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

That isn't quite the figure Fitzpatrick will have actually seen, though, because there are a number of different factors which affect how much a pro golfer really earns through tournaments.

Nevertheless, below is a full breakdown of Fitzpatrick's top-level earnings this season as well as his results at each event.

MATT FITZPATRICK EARNINGS 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Result Event Prize Money T63rd The American Express $19,688 9th WM Phoenix Open $280,800 T14th AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $342,750 T24th The Genesis Invitational $178,250 T41st Arnold Palmer Invitational $78,000 2nd The Players Championship $2,725,000 Won Valspar Championship $1,638,000 T18th The Masters $315,000 Won RBC Heritage $3,600,000 Won Zurich Classic of New Orleans $1,372,750 Row 10 - Cell 0 TOTAL $10,550,238