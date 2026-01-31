From Two Shots Back Of The Leaders After Round One To Missing The Cut Entirely... The Eventful 48 Hours This Pro Experienced At The Farmers Insurance Open
Torrey Pines showed its teeth on Friday, with the famous South Course ending the hopes of a fair number of challengers
A player could be forgiven for thinking about winning the tournament if getting it to nine-under through 17 holes on the first day.
Certainly, no one would be worried about missing the cut at that stage.
However, that's exactly what happened to Max Greyserman at the Farmer's Insurance Open, where a lot changed over the course of two rounds at Torrey Pines.
Starting the tournament on the North Course, which is regarded as a bit more straightforward than the South, the 30-year-old reached nine-under after making a birdie at the par-5 17th.
His sole bogey of the opening round came on the 18th, but that would only have been a minor irritation, with an eight-under 64 putting him in a strong position to have a crack at a first PGA Tour title.
However, he started his second round on the South Course with bogeys on the 10th and 11th, and his struggles continued on his back nine with four more dropped shots.
After making eight birdies in round one, his 78 the following day didn't contain a single one, which was largely down to playing most of the round from the rough.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He ended up needing to make birdie on his final hole, the par-5 9th, to make the cut, but his 10-footer failed to drop.
At which point, the man from New Jersey was probably in a state of shock.
Still, the South Course at Torrey Pines is no pushover. Joe Highsmith racked up two trebles on the back nine en route to a 79, and Greyserman was not the only one to post a 78.
The famous South has hosted two US Opens and played to an average score of 72.482. In comparison, the North Course score average was 69.139.
It was on the South where Tiger Woods holed that iconic putt during the final round of the 2008 US Open, which he ended up winning following a playoff with Rocco Mediate.
"North Course clearly is one that you want to try to make the most of and it’s great to do that today for sure," said halfway leader, Justin Rose, who fired a 62.
Greyserman will just be glad to see the back of Torrey.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.