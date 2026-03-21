The Valspar Championship is poised for an exciting final round, with Sungjae Im leading by two over Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky.

Im, who is searching for his first victory since the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, carded a third round of 69 on Saturday to keep Snedeker and Lipsky at arm's length.

Meanwhile, plenty of other players are in contention, including Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick, who are three back of Im at eight under.

Article continues below

Sungjae Im is two ahead of Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Im plays alongside Snedeker on Sunday, with a tee time of 1.50pm EDT (5.50pm GMT).

Lipsky is paired with Penge, with the duo beginning at 1.40pm EDT (5.40pm GMT).

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, plays alongside Adrien Dumont de Chassard, with the par getting their final round underway at 1.30pm EDT (5.30pm GMT).

Another notable name to look out for is Brooks Koepka, who begins the final round on four under, seven behind Im. He tees it up with Tony Finau, with the pair starting at 12.45pm EDT (4.45pm GMT).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out the full final round tee times at the Valspar Championship below...

Valspar Championship Tee Times: Final Round

All times local EDT (GMT)