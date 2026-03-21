Valspar Championship Tee Times: Final Round
Sungjae Im holds a two-shot lead with one round to play of the Valspar Championship
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The Valspar Championship is poised for an exciting final round, with Sungjae Im leading by two over Brandt Snedeker and David Lipsky.
Im, who is searching for his first victory since the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, carded a third round of 69 on Saturday to keep Snedeker and Lipsky at arm's length.
Meanwhile, plenty of other players are in contention, including Marco Penge and Matt Fitzpatrick, who are three back of Im at eight under.Article continues below
Im plays alongside Snedeker on Sunday, with a tee time of 1.50pm EDT (5.50pm GMT).
Lipsky is paired with Penge, with the duo beginning at 1.40pm EDT (5.40pm GMT).
Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, plays alongside Adrien Dumont de Chassard, with the par getting their final round underway at 1.30pm EDT (5.30pm GMT).
Another notable name to look out for is Brooks Koepka, who begins the final round on four under, seven behind Im. He tees it up with Tony Finau, with the pair starting at 12.45pm EDT (4.45pm GMT).
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Check out the full final round tee times at the Valspar Championship below...
Valspar Championship Tee Times: Final Round
All times local EDT (GMT)
- 7.35am (11.35am): David Ford, Vince Whaley
- 7.44am (11.44am): Rasmus Højgaard, Bud Cauley
- 7.53am (11.53am): Kevin Streelman, Davis Thompson
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Billy Horschel, Matti Schmid
- 8.11am (12.11pm): Kensei Hirata, Pierceson Coody
- 8.20am (12.20pm): Kevin Roy, Justin Thomas
- 8.30am (12.30pm): Keegan Bradley, Henrik Norlander
- 8.40am (12.40pm): Nicolai Højgaard, Andrew Novak
- 8.55am (12.55pm): Blades Brown, Alejandro Tosti
- 9.05am (1.05pm): Ricky Castillo, Sam Ryder
- 9.15am (1.15pm): Chad Ramey, Karl Vilips
- 9.25am (1.25pm): Michael Kim, Joel Dahmen
- 9.35am (1.35pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9.45am (1.45pm): Hank Lebioda, John VanDerLaan
- 9.55am (1.55pm): Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips
- 10.05am (2.05pm): Emiliano Grillo, Takumi Kanaya
- 10.20am (2.20pm): Jimmy Stanger, Webb Simpson
- 10.30am (2.30pm): Justin Lower, Denny McCarthy
- 10.40am (2.40pm): Alex Smalley, John Parry
- 10.50am (2.50pm): Xander Schauffele, Patrick Fishburn
- 11.00am (3.00pm): Matt Wallace, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 11.10am (3.10pm): Isaiah Salinda, Ryo Hisatsune
- 11.20am (3.20pm): Dylan Wu, Lee Hodges
- 11.30am (3.30pm): Davis Chatfield, Stephan Jaeger
- 11.45am (3.45pm): A.J. Ewart, Patrick Rodgers
- 11.55am (3.55pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Doug Ghim
- 12.05pm (4.05pm): Jordan Spieth, Danny Walker
- 12.15pm (4.15pm): Patrick Cantlay, David Skinns
- 12.25pm (4.25pm): Matthieu Pavon, Seamus Power
- 12.35pm (4.35pm): Gary Woodland, Jordan Smith
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau
- 12.55pm (4.55pm): Kevin Yu, Rico Hoey
- 1.10pm (5.10pm): Corey Conners, Chandler Blanchet
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): S.H. Kim, Tom Kim
- 1.30pm (5.30pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): David Lipsky, Marco Penge
- 1.50pm (5.50pm): Sungjae Im, Brandt Snedeker
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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