BMW Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The second of the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes from Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, and there are some big pay checks on offer once more.

The leading 50 PGA Tour pros are competing for a chance to reach the third and final Playoffs tournament, the Tour Championship.

Like last week’s tournament, there is a huge prize fund, with players competing for a share of $20m, the same as the PGA Tour’s prestigious Signature Events.

It's also the same amount that was available at the 2024 event, where Keegan Bradley claimed $3.6m for his win. This year's champion will bank the same sum, while the runner-up is in line for a payout of $2.16m.

Through 54 holes, Robert MacIntyre is the clear favorite to bank the top prize as a result of his four-stroke advantage over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 50-man line-up.

Robert MacIntyre is the clear leader through 54 holes of the BMW Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a limited field, no-cut event, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard will receive prize money of $66,000.

For the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, the windfalls don’t end there. This season, the $100m bonus money available at the FedEx Cup Playoffs is distributed in three stages.

The first $20m was divided among the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship, which was the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The second slice of that $100m is distributed after this week’s event, with $22.93m shared among the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, meaning there is close to $43m up for grabs at the tournament.

The remaining $57.08m will then be handed out after the Tour Championship. A total of $40m will go to the 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after that event, with the winner taking $10m. The remaining $17.08m will be divided among the players ranked 31st to 150th in the standings.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,160,000 3rd $1,360,000 4th $990,000 5th $830,000 6th $750,000 7th $695,000 8th $640,000 9th $600,000 10th $560,000 11th $520,000 12th $480,000 13th $441,000 14th $402,000 15th $382,000 16th $362,000 17th $342,000 18th $322,000 19th $302,000 20th $282,000 21st $262,000 22nd $245,000 23rd $229,000 24th $213,000 25th $197,000 26th $181,000 27th $174,000 28th $167,000 29th $160,000 30th $153,000 31st $146,000 32nd $139,000 33rd $132,000 34th $127,000 35th $122,000 36th $117,000 37th $112,000 38th $108,000 39th $104,000 40th $100,000 41st $96,000 42nd $92,000 43rd $88,000 44th $84,000 45th $80,000 46th $76,000 47th $72,000 48th $70,000 49th $68,000 50th $66,000

Where Is The BMW Championship Being Played?

Caves Valley hosts the tournament for the second time (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament is being held at Maryland’s Caves Valley Golf Club for the second time.

The course opened in 1991, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that it hosted the BMW Championship, where Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in 2021.

However, it has been the venue for some other big events, including the 2002 US Senior Open and the LPGA Tour’s International Crown in 2014.