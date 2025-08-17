BMW Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
Some big money is on the table at the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship - here are the details
The second of the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes from Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, and there are some big pay checks on offer once more.
The leading 50 PGA Tour pros are competing for a chance to reach the third and final Playoffs tournament, the Tour Championship.
Like last week’s tournament, there is a huge prize fund, with players competing for a share of $20m, the same as the PGA Tour’s prestigious Signature Events.
It's also the same amount that was available at the 2024 event, where Keegan Bradley claimed $3.6m for his win. This year's champion will bank the same sum, while the runner-up is in line for a payout of $2.16m.
Through 54 holes, Robert MacIntyre is the clear favorite to bank the top prize as a result of his four-stroke advantage over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 50-man line-up.
As a limited field, no-cut event, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard will receive prize money of $66,000.
For the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, the windfalls don’t end there. This season, the $100m bonus money available at the FedEx Cup Playoffs is distributed in three stages.
The first $20m was divided among the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship, which was the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
The second slice of that $100m is distributed after this week’s event, with $22.93m shared among the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, meaning there is close to $43m up for grabs at the tournament.
The remaining $57.08m will then be handed out after the Tour Championship. A total of $40m will go to the 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after that event, with the winner taking $10m. The remaining $17.08m will be divided among the players ranked 31st to 150th in the standings.
Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,600,000
2nd
$2,160,000
3rd
$1,360,000
4th
$990,000
5th
$830,000
6th
$750,000
7th
$695,000
8th
$640,000
9th
$600,000
10th
$560,000
11th
$520,000
12th
$480,000
13th
$441,000
14th
$402,000
15th
$382,000
16th
$362,000
17th
$342,000
18th
$322,000
19th
$302,000
20th
$282,000
21st
$262,000
22nd
$245,000
23rd
$229,000
24th
$213,000
25th
$197,000
26th
$181,000
27th
$174,000
28th
$167,000
29th
$160,000
30th
$153,000
31st
$146,000
32nd
$139,000
33rd
$132,000
34th
$127,000
35th
$122,000
36th
$117,000
37th
$112,000
38th
$108,000
39th
$104,000
40th
$100,000
41st
$96,000
42nd
$92,000
43rd
$88,000
44th
$84,000
45th
$80,000
46th
$76,000
47th
$72,000
48th
$70,000
49th
$68,000
50th
$66,000
Where Is The BMW Championship Being Played?
The tournament is being held at Maryland’s Caves Valley Golf Club for the second time.
The course opened in 1991, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that it hosted the BMW Championship, where Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in 2021.
However, it has been the venue for some other big events, including the 2002 US Senior Open and the LPGA Tour’s International Crown in 2014.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
