BMW Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

Some big money is on the table at the second tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship - here are the details 

Keegan Bradley at the BMW Championship
Keegan Bradley won the title in 2024
The second of the FedEx Cup Playoffs comes from Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, and there are some big pay checks on offer once more.

The leading 50 PGA Tour pros are competing for a chance to reach the third and final Playoffs tournament, the Tour Championship.

Like last week’s tournament, there is a huge prize fund, with players competing for a share of $20m, the same as the PGA Tour’s prestigious Signature Events.

It's also the same amount that was available at the 2024 event, where Keegan Bradley claimed $3.6m for his win. This year's champion will bank the same sum, while the runner-up is in line for a payout of $2.16m.

Through 54 holes, Robert MacIntyre is the clear favorite to bank the top prize as a result of his four-stroke advantage over Scottie Scheffler and the rest of the 50-man line-up.

Robert MacIntyre at The Open

Robert MacIntyre is the clear leader through 54 holes of the BMW Championship

As a limited field, no-cut event, even the player finishing at the bottom of the leaderboard will receive prize money of $66,000.

For the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, the windfalls don’t end there. This season, the $100m bonus money available at the FedEx Cup Playoffs is distributed in three stages.

The first $20m was divided among the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings after the Wyndham Championship, which was the final event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The second slice of that $100m is distributed after this week’s event, with $22.93m shared among the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the tournament, meaning there is close to $43m up for grabs at the tournament.

The remaining $57.08m will then be handed out after the Tour Championship. A total of $40m will go to the 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after that event, with the winner taking $10m. The remaining $17.08m will be divided among the players ranked 31st to 150th in the standings.

Below is the prize money payout for the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,160,000

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$990,000

5th

$830,000

6th

$750,000

7th

$695,000

8th

$640,000

9th

$600,000

10th

$560,000

11th

$520,000

12th

$480,000

13th

$441,000

14th

$402,000

15th

$382,000

16th

$362,000

17th

$342,000

18th

$322,000

19th

$302,000

20th

$282,000

21st

$262,000

22nd

$245,000

23rd

$229,000

24th

$213,000

25th

$197,000

26th

$181,000

27th

$174,000

28th

$167,000

29th

$160,000

30th

$153,000

31st

$146,000

32nd

$139,000

33rd

$132,000

34th

$127,000

35th

$122,000

36th

$117,000

37th

$112,000

38th

$108,000

39th

$104,000

40th

$100,000

41st

$96,000

42nd

$92,000

43rd

$88,000

44th

$84,000

45th

$80,000

46th

$76,000

47th

$72,000

48th

$70,000

49th

$68,000

50th

$66,000

Where Is The BMW Championship Being Played?

Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland

Caves Valley hosts the tournament for the second time

The tournament is being held at Maryland’s Caves Valley Golf Club for the second time.

The course opened in 1991, but it wasn’t until 30 years later that it hosted the BMW Championship, where Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in 2021.

However, it has been the venue for some other big events, including the 2002 US Senior Open and the LPGA Tour’s International Crown in 2014.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

