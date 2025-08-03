Wyndham Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout
In the final event before the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, players are competing for the lion's share of an increased prize purse from 2024
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup is waiting patiently around the corner for its time to shine, but before the mega purses and brightest stars come together across three jam-packed weeks through August, the Wyndham Championship will ultimately have the final say in terms of who qualifies and who misses out.
Plenty of household names teed it up at Sedgefield Country Club earlier this week looking to change their seasons for the better, but only a few have taken their opportunity and just one is able to call themselves the champion.
Whoever follows Aaron Rai by lifting the Wyndham Championship trophy this evening will have set themselves up for a genuine run at the Playoffs, while they will also scoop the $1,476,000 on offer to the lowest scorer across four days.
The total prize purse on offer in 2025 is $8.2 million, which is a $300,000 increase from this time 12 months ago. As a result, the runner-up will bank just a shade under $900,000 and everyone inside the top-21 is likely to earn over six figures (before tax and other dues).
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,476,000
2nd
$893,800
3rd
$565,800
4th
$401,800
5th
$336,200
6th
$297,250
7th
$276,750
8th
$256,250
9th
$239,850
10th
$223,450
11th
$207,050
12th
$190,650
13th
$174,250
14th
$157,850
15th
$149,650
16th
$141,450
17th
$133,250
18th
$125,050
19th
$116,850
20th
$108,650
21st
$100,450
22nd
$92,250
23rd
$85,690
24th
$79,130
25th
$72,570
26th
$66,010
27th
$63,550
28th
$61,090
29th
$58,630
30th
$56,170
31st
$53,710
32nd
$51,250
33rd
$48,790
34th
$46,740
35th
$44,690
36th
$42,640
37th
$40,590
38th
$38,950
39th
$37,310
40th
$35,670
41st
$34,030
42nd
$32,390
43rd
$30,750
44th
$29,110
45th
$27,470
46th
$25,830
47th
$24,190
48th
$22,878
49th
$21,730
50th
$21,074
51st
$20,582
52nd
$20,090
53rd
$19,762
54th
$19,434
55th
$19,270
56th
$19,106
57th
$18,942
58th
$18,778
59th
$18,614
60th
$18,450
61st
$18,286
62nd
$18,122
63rd
$17,958
64th
$17,794
65th
$17,630
66th
$17,466
67th
$17,302
68th
$17,138
69th
$16,974
70th
$16,810
WHERE IS THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?
The Wyndham Championship is played at Sedgefield Country Club's Ross Course in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sedgefield has been the host continuously since 2008, while it also hosted the first tournament back in 1938.
In the intermediate years, Sedgefield shared with Starmount Forest and Forest Oaks. The latter staged this tournament between 1977 and 2007. Having returned to hosting duties, Sedgefield is set up as a 7,131-yard par 70 these days.
At the 2018 running, Brandt Snedeker shot the 10th 59 in PGA Tour history and just the third with a bogey on the card. His opening-round performance helped him go on and win his second Wyndham Championship title.
