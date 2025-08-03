Wyndham Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup is waiting patiently around the corner for its time to shine, but before the mega purses and brightest stars come together across three jam-packed weeks through August, the Wyndham Championship will ultimately have the final say in terms of who qualifies and who misses out.

Plenty of household names teed it up at Sedgefield Country Club earlier this week looking to change their seasons for the better, but only a few have taken their opportunity and just one is able to call themselves the champion.

Whoever follows Aaron Rai by lifting the Wyndham Championship trophy this evening will have set themselves up for a genuine run at the Playoffs, while they will also scoop the $1,476,000 on offer to the lowest scorer across four days.

The total prize purse on offer in 2025 is $8.2 million, which is a $300,000 increase from this time 12 months ago. As a result, the runner-up will bank just a shade under $900,000 and everyone inside the top-21 is likely to earn over six figures (before tax and other dues).

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,476,000 2nd $893,800 3rd $565,800 4th $401,800 5th $336,200 6th $297,250 7th $276,750 8th $256,250 9th $239,850 10th $223,450 11th $207,050 12th $190,650 13th $174,250 14th $157,850 15th $149,650 16th $141,450 17th $133,250 18th $125,050 19th $116,850 20th $108,650 21st $100,450 22nd $92,250 23rd $85,690 24th $79,130 25th $72,570 26th $66,010 27th $63,550 28th $61,090 29th $58,630 30th $56,170 31st $53,710 32nd $51,250 33rd $48,790 34th $46,740 35th $44,690 36th $42,640 37th $40,590 38th $38,950 39th $37,310 40th $35,670 41st $34,030 42nd $32,390 43rd $30,750 44th $29,110 45th $27,470 46th $25,830 47th $24,190 48th $22,878 49th $21,730 50th $21,074 51st $20,582 52nd $20,090 53rd $19,762 54th $19,434 55th $19,270 56th $19,106 57th $18,942 58th $18,778 59th $18,614 60th $18,450 61st $18,286 62nd $18,122 63rd $17,958 64th $17,794 65th $17,630 66th $17,466 67th $17,302 68th $17,138 69th $16,974 70th $16,810

WHERE IS THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?

The 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wyndham Championship is played at Sedgefield Country Club's Ross Course in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sedgefield has been the host continuously since 2008, while it also hosted the first tournament back in 1938.

In the intermediate years, Sedgefield shared with Starmount Forest and Forest Oaks. The latter staged this tournament between 1977 and 2007. Having returned to hosting duties, Sedgefield is set up as a 7,131-yard par 70 these days.

At the 2018 running, Brandt Snedeker shot the 10th 59 in PGA Tour history and just the third with a bogey on the card. His opening-round performance helped him go on and win his second Wyndham Championship title.