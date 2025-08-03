Wyndham Championship 2025 Prize Money Payout

In the final event before the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs begin, players are competing for the lion's share of an increased prize purse from 2024

A picture of the Wyndham Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup is waiting patiently around the corner for its time to shine, but before the mega purses and brightest stars come together across three jam-packed weeks through August, the Wyndham Championship will ultimately have the final say in terms of who qualifies and who misses out.

Plenty of household names teed it up at Sedgefield Country Club earlier this week looking to change their seasons for the better, but only a few have taken their opportunity and just one is able to call themselves the champion.

Whoever follows Aaron Rai by lifting the Wyndham Championship trophy this evening will have set themselves up for a genuine run at the Playoffs, while they will also scoop the $1,476,000 on offer to the lowest scorer across four days.

The total prize purse on offer in 2025 is $8.2 million, which is a $300,000 increase from this time 12 months ago. As a result, the runner-up will bank just a shade under $900,000 and everyone inside the top-21 is likely to earn over six figures (before tax and other dues).

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,476,000

2nd

$893,800

3rd

$565,800

4th

$401,800

5th

$336,200

6th

$297,250

7th

$276,750

8th

$256,250

9th

$239,850

10th

$223,450

11th

$207,050

12th

$190,650

13th

$174,250

14th

$157,850

15th

$149,650

16th

$141,450

17th

$133,250

18th

$125,050

19th

$116,850

20th

$108,650

21st

$100,450

22nd

$92,250

23rd

$85,690

24th

$79,130

25th

$72,570

26th

$66,010

27th

$63,550

28th

$61,090

29th

$58,630

30th

$56,170

31st

$53,710

32nd

$51,250

33rd

$48,790

34th

$46,740

35th

$44,690

36th

$42,640

37th

$40,590

38th

$38,950

39th

$37,310

40th

$35,670

41st

$34,030

42nd

$32,390

43rd

$30,750

44th

$29,110

45th

$27,470

46th

$25,830

47th

$24,190

48th

$22,878

49th

$21,730

50th

$21,074

51st

$20,582

52nd

$20,090

53rd

$19,762

54th

$19,434

55th

$19,270

56th

$19,106

57th

$18,942

58th

$18,778

59th

$18,614

60th

$18,450

61st

$18,286

62nd

$18,122

63rd

$17,958

64th

$17,794

65th

$17,630

66th

$17,466

67th

$17,302

68th

$17,138

69th

$16,974

70th

$16,810

WHERE IS THE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYED?

The 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club

The 18th hole at Sedgefield Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wyndham Championship is played at Sedgefield Country Club's Ross Course in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sedgefield has been the host continuously since 2008, while it also hosted the first tournament back in 1938.

In the intermediate years, Sedgefield shared with Starmount Forest and Forest Oaks. The latter staged this tournament between 1977 and 2007. Having returned to hosting duties, Sedgefield is set up as a 7,131-yard par 70 these days.

At the 2018 running, Brandt Snedeker shot the 10th 59 in PGA Tour history and just the third with a bogey on the card. His opening-round performance helped him go on and win his second Wyndham Championship title.

